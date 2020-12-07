Entertainment
George C. Wolfe on Directing Chadwick Boseman in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’
*The Wall Street Journal Magazine spoke with legendary director George C. Wolfe about working with Chadwick Boseman on his final role opposite Viola Davis and Colman Domingo in the upcoming Netflix film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
The film is based on August Wilson’s award-winning play from producer Denzel Washington. The official synopsis from Netflix reads; “Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary Mother of the Blues, Ma Rainey (Academy Award winner Viola Davis). Boseman plays an ambitious trumpeter named Levee.
Boseman died in August at the age of 43, and and the cast and crew did not know during filming that he had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer.
Check out excerpts below from Wolfe’s coversation with WSJ about working with the “Black Panther” star.
READ MORE: Chadwick Boseman Honored in Disney Plus Update of ‘Black Panther’ Opening Credits (Watch)
Wolfe on the toll Boseman’s performance took on him:
Wolfe says, “We were doing it in a very casual way, and I assumed that when Levee got to the big speech that Chadwick was going to stop. But he didn’t stop. He kept going, and Levee took over—it was raw and explosive. Afterwards, Chadwick just started to sob, and Colman hugged him, and then Chadwick’s girlfriend basically picked him up.” (Boseman and his girlfriend, Taylor Simone Ledward, got married before his death.)
Wolfe on Boseman sharing that he had a secret:
Still, there are moments from last year that have taken on new meaning in retrospect. When Boseman was preparing for a scene in which Levee reveals a scar on his chest, the product of a traumatic episode from his Mississippi childhood, “he talked to me about having a secret, and how intense it is to reveal a secret to someone else, how vulnerable that makes you feel,” Wolfe says.
Wolfe on directing Boseman a particularly raw scene:
There is a scene in the film in which Boseman’s Levee belittles Cutler for being a man of faith, leading to a physical confrontation and a ferocious speech in which Levee angrily looks to the skies and challenges what he calls “Cutler’s God.” In the Lithuanian hall, Wolfe says, “We were doing it in a very casual way, and I assumed that when Levee got to the big speech that Chadwick was going to stop. But he didn’t stop. He kept going, and Levee took over—it was raw and explosive. Afterwards, Chadwick just started to sob, and Colman hugged him, and then Chadwick’s girlfriend basically picked him up.” (Boseman and his girlfriend, Taylor Simone Ledward, got married before his death.)
Coleman Domingo on Boseman during filming:
“I could tell with Chad sometimes, he had something on his mind. He’d walk into a room and he wouldn’t speak to anyone,” says Domingo. After this happened a few times, Domingo playfully chided Boseman, saying in a mock-affronted voice, “Oh, you’re just not going to say hi to anybody?” Boseman grinned and thereafter made a point of shaking Domingo’s hand and giving him a hug every day upon his arrival at work.
Viola Davis on Boseman:
Between takes, Boseman retreated to his trailer to play his djembe, a West African hand drum. “Everything that was in his soul, he poured into his drumming,” she says. “He said he needed it. It was healing for him.”
Wolfe on Boseman participating in the looping process:
Like his fellow actors, Boseman participated in the looping process in May, re-recording bits of dialogue as needed. As he was carrying out his final edits, Wolfe says, “I knew only what I had before me, so there was no weight. There was only the exhilaration of the work.”
Read the full article here.
Jada Pinkett Smith to Play a Single Mother in True Story ‘Redd Zone’ for Netflix
*Jada Pinkett Smith is set to star in “Redd Zone” for Netflix and produced by Westbrook Studios.
The film is based on the true story of single mother Tia Magee (played by Pinkett Smith), and how she helps her sons and their high school football teammates, “The Bros,” cope with the murder of their best friend, Dominic Redd, per Variety.
Here’s what the publication writes about the plot: “One by one, the boys start moving into her house, and soon, 17 of “The Bros” are living under her roof. Eventually, all of them go to college, and four make it to the NFL. Magee’s son, Brandon Magee, became a linebacker for the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and was later drafted by the Boston Red Sox to play outfield.”
In related news, Pinkett Smith recently wrapped production on “The Matrix 4” and executive producing the upcoming biopic “King Richard,” starring her husband Will Smith.
READ MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith Announces Animated Short ‘Cops and Robbers’ About Police Brutality [VIDEO]
Will’s Overbrook Entertainment recently reached a settlement deal in a lawsuit over the rights to “King Richard” – the life story of Serena and Venus Williams’ father, Richard Williams.
The project hit a snag when TW3 Entertainment and Power Move Multimedia filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros. and Overbrook, claiming breach of contract, among other things.
“King Richard,” directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a script written by Zach Baylin, is based on Williams’ 2014 memoir titled “Black and White: The Way I See It.”
“King Richard” is expected to be released in 2021. “The Matrix 4” release date is reportedly set for April 1, 2022.
Pinkett Smith has also announced her timely new animated short “Cops and Robbers,” is set to premiere Dec. 28 on Netflix.
Directed by Arnon Manor, the project was written and performed by Timothy Ware-Hill in response to the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Manor used one of Ware-Hill’s poems for their collaboration, Variety reports.
The duo said they made this film “for all the Black men, women and children who have been victims of racial profiling, police violence, loss of life and other injustices just for being themselves.”
Why Jackee Harry Quietly Paid Tuition for 8 College Graduates (Watch)
*While Vivica A. Fox and Jackée Harry stopped by “The Tamron Hall Show” Monday to talk about their new holiday film on OWN titled “A Christmas For Mary,” both opened up about individuals that helped them along the way.
The show’s theme was “pay it forward,” and Jackée, a history teacher before becoming a household name as Cassandra on “227, spoke about why she decided to foot the bill for 8 total strangers to graduate from college, via the Thurgood Marshall Foundation.
In keeping with the show’s theme, Aunt Viv said that her breakthrough role in “Set It Off” wouldn’t have happened had it not been for Will Smith “paying it forward” on her behalf.
Watch below:
Actress Natalie Deselle Reid (‘B.A.P.S.’) Dead At 53
*(Via UrbanHollywood411.com) – Natalie Desselle Reid, an actress who had roles in the films B.A.P.S. (1997), Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) and on the sitcom Eve, died Monday. She was 53.
Reid’s death was confirmed by Je’Caryous Johnson, CEO of Je’Caryous Entertainment, which was planning a stage adaption of B.A.P.S.
“It is with great sadness and heavy, heavy hearts that Je’Caryous Johnson and the entire Je’Caryous Entertainment family mourns the passing of one of our own, our sweet, unforgettable actress/comedian Natalie Desselle Reid,” Johnson said in a statement.
He went on to describe the actress as a “show-stopping personality.”
“Immediately upon meeting and working with her, we fell in love with her undeniably witty, always giving and caring and hilariously show-stopping personality,” Johnson added.
MORE NEWS: RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1989 Interview with June Pointer
While no cause of death was given, TMZ reported that Reid had been battling colon cancer. The website said she was in hospice care when she passed away, and was surrounded by family members.
The Alexandria, Louisiana native’s former co-stars offered their condolences on social media.
Fellow B.A.P.S. actress and Oscar winner Halle Berry shared a GIF of Reid along with the caption: “I’m in total shock … completely heartbroken. gonna need a minute.”
Get the full story on the death of Natalie Desselle Reid at UrbanHollywood411.com.
