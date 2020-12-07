BLIND ITEM: Rapper Trying to Hide His Assets

*Tory Lanez continues to deny shooting his alleged former girlfriend, rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

On Friday night, the Canadian rapper was asked by a fan in an Instagram comment to come clean about the incident.

Lanez has repeatedly denied the allegations on his latest album, “Daystar,” as well aon social media and most recently in court.

“I realize that not every body heard me say ‘no I did not’ on my album,” he wrote, “… becuz they mistaked [sic] a black man expressing his innocence for insensitivity … as if we ain’t all fighting the same fight, as if exiling a successful man is the answer to a problem bigger than him … you’ll get more than u need to know when court resume.”

In October, Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) responded to the two felony charges he’s facing for allegedly shooting Megan after they had an argument in an SUV earlier over the summer.

Lanez is accused of firing several shots at Megan’s feet and wounding her on July 12 in Hollywood Hills.

He previously took to Twitter to speak out about the charges, noting that the truth will come to light.

“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”

Meanwhile, Megan seemed to address the incident in the “Shots Fired” track off her newly released debut album “Good News.”

“You shot a 5’10” bitch, with a .22/Talkin’ ’bout bones and tendons like them bullets weren’t pellets,” Megan raps. “A pussy n***a with a pussy gun in his feelings/OK, he in the backseat and he keep callin’ me a bitch (He a bitch)/We all know this shit, I coulda came back with (Lil’ ass n***a).”

Lanez has been charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He’s also accused of inflicting great bodily injury, per TMZ. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.

Lanez next court hearing is set for Jan. 20.