*NEW YORK – MSNBC has announced the launch of its new weekend morning programming block with Tiffany Cross, premiering Saturday, December 12, and Jonathan Capehart, premiering Sunday, December 13. The two programs will build upon MSNBC’s expanded weekend lineup by bringing two political veterans with keen inside knowledge and vast cultural perspectives to the timeslot once held by “AM Joy.”

The Washington, D.C.-based shows will continue to tackle and explore the important news and timely political topics that shape the landscape of our country with extensive interviews and compelling discussions.

“Jonathan Capehart has been a longtime member of the MSNBC family and his steadfast dedication to great journalism, along with Tiffany Cross’ fresh expert analysis, offer our MSNBC weekend morning audience the best of both worlds from two very different life and worldview experiences,” said MSNBC President Phil Griffin.

Cross’ show will air on Saturdays from 10 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET. A frequent MSNBC guest host, Cross will unpack the news of the week with fresh, diverse voices from a cross-section of journalists, elected officials and thought leaders by creating content on a national platform that centers on communities of color while still being inclusive of a wider audience.

Capehart’s show will air on Sundays from 10 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET. He will bring his years of experience covering Washington politics through three presidents, making him uniquely positioned to examine where we are as a country, explore the stakes ahead as the U.S. prepares to usher in a new president and cut through the political noise with compelling discussions.

In July 2020, Capehart and Cross began serving as regular fill-in hosts for “AM Joy” following Joy Reid’s premiere of “The ReidOut” weeknights at 7 p.m. ET on MSNBC. Cross served as a 2020 Resident Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics, an on-air political analyst and longtime cable news veteran having previously served as the D.C. Bureau Chief for BET Networks. She is the author of “Say It Louder! Black Voters, White Narratives & Saving Our Democracy,” and co-founded “The Beat DC,” a national news platform that intersected politics, policy, business, media and people of color.

Capehart is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who joined MSNBC as a contributor in 2009. He is an opinion columnist and editorial board member of The Washington Post as well as the host of the podcast “Cape Up.” Capehart was a Spring 2019 Fellow at the Georgetown University Institute of Politics and serves as a regular moderator of panels at the Aspen Ideas Festival and for the Aspen Institute, the Center for American Progress and the Brussels Forum of the German Marshall Fund. Last month, Capehart interviewed President Barack Obama and members of My Brother’s Keeper in an exclusive primetime special event on MSNBC.

Capehart and Cross will join an established group of MSNBC hosts that continue to lead weekend live breaking news coverage and analysis, including Kendis Gibson, Lindsey Reiser, Ali Velshi, Alex Witt, Yasmin Vossoughian, Rev. Al Sharpton, Richard Lui, Alicia Menendez and Joshua Johnson.

Both shows, as yet unnamed, will be based in Washington.

source: Gloria Jones / NBC Universal