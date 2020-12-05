News
Tiffany Cross, Jonathan Capehart to Host New MSNBC Weekend Shows in Former ‘AM Joy’ Slot / VIDEO
*NEW YORK – MSNBC has announced the launch of its new weekend morning programming block with Tiffany Cross, premiering Saturday, December 12, and Jonathan Capehart, premiering Sunday, December 13. The two programs will build upon MSNBC’s expanded weekend lineup by bringing two political veterans with keen inside knowledge and vast cultural perspectives to the timeslot once held by “AM Joy.”
The Washington, D.C.-based shows will continue to tackle and explore the important news and timely political topics that shape the landscape of our country with extensive interviews and compelling discussions.
“Jonathan Capehart has been a longtime member of the MSNBC family and his steadfast dedication to great journalism, along with Tiffany Cross’ fresh expert analysis, offer our MSNBC weekend morning audience the best of both worlds from two very different life and worldview experiences,” said MSNBC President Phil Griffin.
Cross’ show will air on Saturdays from 10 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET. A frequent MSNBC guest host, Cross will unpack the news of the week with fresh, diverse voices from a cross-section of journalists, elected officials and thought leaders by creating content on a national platform that centers on communities of color while still being inclusive of a wider audience.
Capehart’s show will air on Sundays from 10 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET. He will bring his years of experience covering Washington politics through three presidents, making him uniquely positioned to examine where we are as a country, explore the stakes ahead as the U.S. prepares to usher in a new president and cut through the political noise with compelling discussions.
In July 2020, Capehart and Cross began serving as regular fill-in hosts for “AM Joy” following Joy Reid’s premiere of “The ReidOut” weeknights at 7 p.m. ET on MSNBC. Cross served as a 2020 Resident Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics, an on-air political analyst and longtime cable news veteran having previously served as the D.C. Bureau Chief for BET Networks. She is the author of “Say It Louder! Black Voters, White Narratives & Saving Our Democracy,” and co-founded “The Beat DC,” a national news platform that intersected politics, policy, business, media and people of color.
Capehart is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who joined MSNBC as a contributor in 2009. He is an opinion columnist and editorial board member of The Washington Post as well as the host of the podcast “Cape Up.” Capehart was a Spring 2019 Fellow at the Georgetown University Institute of Politics and serves as a regular moderator of panels at the Aspen Ideas Festival and for the Aspen Institute, the Center for American Progress and the Brussels Forum of the German Marshall Fund. Last month, Capehart interviewed President Barack Obama and members of My Brother’s Keeper in an exclusive primetime special event on MSNBC.
Capehart and Cross will join an established group of MSNBC hosts that continue to lead weekend live breaking news coverage and analysis, including Kendis Gibson, Lindsey Reiser, Ali Velshi, Alex Witt, Yasmin Vossoughian, Rev. Al Sharpton, Richard Lui, Alicia Menendez and Joshua Johnson.
Both shows, as yet unnamed, will be based in Washington.
source: Gloria Jones / NBC Universal
Business
The Already Tiny Group of 4 Black Fortune 500 CEOs Loses A Member
*When 2020 began, there were four African American Fortune 500 CEOs. When the year ends, there will be three.
Jide Zeitlin stepped down as Chairman and CEO of Tapestry, the fashion holding company that owns Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. When Zeitlin stepped down this past summer, he cited “personal reasons.” He was appointed CEO of Tapestry in September of 2019. He was a previous member of Tapestry’s board of directors since 2006, serving as chairman of the board since 2014.
After Zeitlin left his top-level executive position, only three other Black CEOs of Fortune 500 companies are left. They are Kenneth Frazier of Merck & Co, a pharmaceutical company; Marvin Ellison of Lowe’s, one of the nation’s leading hardware chains; and Roger Ferguson, Jr. of TIAA (Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America), a major company that helps participants invest in equities to diversify retirement funds.
Frazier was appointed to Merck & Co. in 2011, but has been with the company since 1992, holding several executive positions. Ellison of Lowe’s was appointed CEO in 2018.
According to “Business Insider,” Ellison began his career as a part-time security guard at Target in Memphis, making $4.35 an hour. For the next 15 years, he rose through the ranks before being hired at Home Depot in 2002, where he later became executive vice president of U.S. stores. Before becoming CEO of Lowe’s in 2018, he was CEO of JC Penney.
Ferguson of TIAA has been CEO of the giant company since 2008. Prior to his current position, he was head of financial services for Swiss Re, vice-chair of the Board of Governors of the US Federal Reserve System, and associate and partner at the elite law firm of McKinsey and Company.
A decade ago there were seven Black Fortune 500 CEOs. According to “Business Insider,” there have only been two Black women to hold a CEO position at a Fortune 500 company: Ursula Burns, Xerox (2009 – 2016) and Mary Winston, Bed Bath & Beyond (Interim CEO, May – November 2019).
According to Fortune Media IP Limited, there have only been 18 Black CEOs to head Fortune 500 companies since 1999, where the highwater mark of six African Americans held the position in 2012.
Entertainment
Lynn Whitfield’s Sewing Lessons Have Paid Off – Check Out Her First Creation [Pics/Video]
*”Greenleaf” actress Lynn Whitfield took to Instagram to show off her newfound sewing skills and her first design. In the video, she says she feels like a kid in a candy store with all the possibilities.
Here’s how she captioned the video:
“I made this skirt In this time of staying in, I’ve been feeling a passion to make things as I see them… as I imagine them… as I design them to be. Maybe in some intimate way, I can shape what my world would look like, feel like, even in the simple exercise of making a holiday skirt.
“In part it’s nostalgic… The women in my family were always preparing for some event, big or small, and they loved it… Mardi Gras, Easter, Christmas… It didn’t need to be expensive but it always had to be beautiful. The women in my family love a good skirt!
“Making my holiday skirt… this felt like something new for me to explore… a hands-on expression of myself through fashion. It was grounding to imagine and design something as I saw it. And I love it… #xoLynnWhitfield”
View this post on Instagram
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Kenya Moore’s Date with Kanye West That Went Left: ‘That Was A Disaster!’ / VIDEO
*If you missed it, earlier this week Kenya Moore was on the “Wendy Williams Show” in the “Hot Seat” Where she revealed an interesting story about what went down after a date with Kanye West.
“I did go out with Kanye once,” Moore told Wendy. “That was a disaster.”
If you’re thinking, “What kind of disaster?” … you’re not alone. She explained that after the date, they went to West’s home, which is when things got well … interesting.
“Somehow we ended up going to his house and there were some very explicit things on TV,” she added. “I was lost. He left me alone wandering around his house and then when I followed the noises, he was watching something on TV that he probably shouldn’t have been.”
Apparently, that was all Miss Kenya needed to see ’cause she said it was time to go ghost.
“So that was my exit,” Moore recalled. “As much as I love him, that was just the craziest thing.”
Wendy’s show is not the only place she’s shared her experience with the rapper. Check out what the “RHOA” star told Access Hollywood in 2013.
“He was really sweet when I met him. He seemed very humble. I thought he was a great guy. It was just friendly, ‘Hey, I want you to hear some music.’ It was all above board. I’m very happy that he’s found love and that (he) and Kim [Kardashian] are having a good relationship.”
Kanye’s actions towards Kenya do seem strange given her attractiveness. So you have to ask what would make him basically end the date without telling her and go watch porn … by himself with her in another room. Is it just him? Hmmm …
In any event, if you’ve followed Kanye West you know he’s admitted to dealing with porn addiction in the past, so hearing of this incident is not all that surprising.
Meanwhile, the rapper, who recently received a Gospel Grammy nomination, has not responded to Moore’s recollection of their date.
