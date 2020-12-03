Urban Fashion
Celebrity Designer Jessica Rich Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look in Fashion World on Digital Reality Show
“BOSS AF” airs on IGTV at 3:00pm PST on Instagram @BOSSAFLA
*Celebrity fashion shoe designer Jessica Rich is giving her fans a full access pass into her life on her digital reality show Boss AF, which can be viewed on Instagram @BOSSAFLA.
The 10-minute mini-series is meant to showcase the day in the life of the young mogul and goes behind the scenes of the process of building her brand and working with high-profile VIP clients such as Cardi B, J.Lo, Kylie Jenner, Normani, and Saweetie while also juggling a personal life.
“I just feel like my life has always been very interesting because of juggling a lot of things since moving from Michigan and going to New York then making something out of nothing,” Rich said. “It’s a great behind-the-scenes story of a young entrepreneur’s life, the challenges she faces on a day-to-day basis and how she keeps it all together.”
Last month, Rich opened her footwear store in The Beverly Center next to major brands Burberry and Versace. She plans to use the space to showcase and sell other Black brands she loves and believes in, alongside her own.
While she continues to grow her brand, Rich, who started out as a wardrobe stylist, admits her success hasn’t come easy.
“I started my brand with $1000 and here we are three years later opening a store at the Beverly Center that Giuseppe Zanotti used to be inside of. Everything seems so surreal, but I worked hard for these moments,” Rich said. “I want to continue to open different stores in different cities and then I want to also do a big collaboration with another designer such as Tom Ford.”
For more information on the Jessica Rich shoe collection visit Jessicarich.com and follower her on social media @jessicarichcollection and/or @jessicarich
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Keke Palmer and Common to Host YouTube’s ‘Bear Witness, Take Action 2’ [VIDEO]
*Keke Palmer and Common have been tapped to host YouTube Original’s Bear Witness Take Action, 2 – premiering on December 5th.
According to the press release, the 2-hour program will highlight discussions on racial injustice, while inspiring viewers to “take action” toward equality and the protection of Black lives. This will be the second installment of Bear Witness, Take Action, with appearances by Anthony Anderson, Dr. Deepak Chopra, Mark Cuban Jemele Hill and more, with performances by Patti Labelle, Rapsody and Saint JHN.
Check out the trailer above.
“The first Bear Witness, Take Action was very moving, and I’m excited to return for the second installment to continue these necessary discussions centered around racial injustices in order to nurture, enhance and protect Black lives. I’m looking forward to the talented and intelligent people we have joining us this time around for more compelling and impactful conversations that we believe will lead to action,” said Common.
“I’m honored to return to Bear Witness, Take Action and partner with YouTube in an effort to amplify Black voices and create the changes we need to see now. It is so important that we keep a dialogue about racial justice going beyond any particular moment,” said Keke Palmer. “I want to encourage my peers to continue to have thoughtful and powerful conversations that will lead us to change. Let’s talk about it, take action, and see change realized.”
The two-hour global conversation on racial justice premieres live Saturday, December 5 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on the YouTube Originals channel.
“Bear Witness, Take Action 2” programming includes the following:
- Musical Performances:
- Living legend Patti LaBelle
- Grammy-nominated recording artist Rapsody
- Multi-platinum recording artist SAINt JHN
- Intimate Panel Conversations:
- Why are athletes such a big part of today’s racial justice movement? Reporter and analyst Jemele Hill talks to WNBA 4X All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith and Dr. Harry Edwards, sports sociologist and activist, for more than half a century internationally recognized authority on developments at the interface of sports and society, about the history and future of athletes and political activism.
- What happens when a team owner talks to a major player about white privilege, civic responsibility and social justice? Find out when Dallas Mavericks owner (and Shark Tank star) Mark Cuban talks with 2x Super Bowl Champion, New Orleans safety & activist Malcolm Jenkins.
- Two political commentators, CNN’s Bakari Sellers and Peacock’s Zerlina Maxwell, look at the implications of the election results from a perspective you don’t see on other shows.
- Isabel Wilkerson, author of the CASTE, the hottest book of the season, sits down with journalist Soledad O’Brien to explain what it means to make our society more equitable.
- Soledad O’Brien also talks with NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson and Founder and Executive Director of Essie Justice Group Gina Clayton-Johnson to talk about criminal justice reform.
- How do we deal with all the images of violence, the economic pressures of a failing economy, the isolation of quarantine, and social unrest around us? Mental health professionals Dr. Mariel Buquè, Dr. Joy Harden Bradford and YouTube commentator Tarek Ali talk about how to cope.
- Renowned philosopher Dr. Deepak Chopra goes deeper than politics to find the path to healing voices of hate.
- Entertainers have a long history of being political activists. We talk with some of the next generations of those actors/activists using their platform like Skai Jackson and Brandon Kyle Goodman.
- Teen activists Naomi Wadler and Mari Copeny talk with activist and educator Brittany Packnett Cunningham about how all three of them fight for change.
- Television host and Netflix’s “Queer Eye” star Karamo and YouTube creator ARROWS (formerly Ari Fitz) talk with National LGBTQ Task Force leader Kierra Johnson about the intersectionality of race, gender, and sexuality.
- Actor and activist Kendrick Sampson talks with Color Of Change President Rashad Robinson about concrete steps to take action and make change happen in the movement for racial justice.
- Appearances:
Anthony Anderson
Katelyn Ohashi
Asante Blackk
Chase Young
“With voter participation in this year’s election hitting historical highs, people are looking for next steps to heal and transform society. “Bear Witness, Take Action 2” dives deep into changing laws, changing society, and most importantly, changing ourselves. The show transforms hearts and minds through honest conversations, expert insights and inspirational music and testimony that leaves you with concrete action plans that we can all do to make a difference,” said Executive Producer Reginald Hudlin.
“Bear Witness, Take Action 2” is part of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund dedicated to amplifying and developing the voices of Black creators and artists and their stories. Over the next three years, this global fund will be used to acquire and produce YouTube Originals programming, and to directly support Black creators and artists to help them thrive on YouTube.
*via press release
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tiffany Haddish Drops 40-Lbs During COVID Quarantine: ‘I Want the Body of Flo-Jo’
*Tiffany Haddish has revealed that she’s lost 40 pounds during her COVID-19 quarantine.
“During this COVID period, I’ve lost 40 pounds,” Haddish tells PEOPLE, adding that she’s been exercising every day for “anywhere from 15 minutes to sometimes two hours.”
“I had this thought in my mind that I want the body of Flo-Jo!” Haddish 40, says, referring to late Olympian track-and-field superstar Florence Griffith Joyner, who holds the world record as the fastest woman of all time.
Haddish is also committed to eating healthier and following a regular vitamin regimen.
“I’ve been eating differently, eating way more vegetables, definitely eating directly out of my garden and just really putting in the work, making sure I sweat every single day and staying up on nutrition – nutrition is everything,” she says. “And I try to dance every day for like five to ten minutes. I think that’s really important, too: Make it fun!”
The comedian says she’s also focused on creating opportunities for others so that she doesn’t end up homeless and hungry again.
“I was homeless and hungry – that’s like two Hs you don’t want to be! Once I got over that hump, I felt relieved. But also I felt like I must continue to work and create opportunity for others so that I don’t end up that way again.”
Haddish has been working with WhyHunger’s Hungerthon, to help ease hunger this holiday season.
“This is the 35th year that they’ve done it. I’m like, ‘I’m going to be a part of this.’ I wanted to see how I can contribute. In what way can I lend my platform to spread the word to help?” she says. “There’s a lot of people in our country right now that are starving.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Regina King Named One of the ‘PEOPLE of the YEAR (A PEOPLE Cover Story)
(NEW YORK) – As an actress, Regina King has had an exceedingly busy couple of years.
After an Oscar win for If Beale Street Could Talk in 2019, King won an Emmy for The Watchmen in September, and her film directorial debut, One Night in Miami — the first by a Black female director to be selected by the Venice Film Festival — premieres Dec. 25.
“I feel like this is the path I was supposed to be on,” says King, 49, one of PEOPLE Magazine’s People of the Year.
“I don’t necessarily see it as a renewed purpose. But I have a little more power now, in my choices, and in my ability to amplify a message,” she tells PEOPLE. “I have things I’m very passionate about. And I feel very lucky to be able to use my art and my voice collectively.”
Indeed, in addition to her powerful roles in front of and behind the camera (One Night in Miami is about a fictionalized meeting between Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown in 1964), King has spoken out about the importance of voting, especially when it comes to marginalized communities, and been vocal about her dismay at the division in the country.
Regina King, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Selena Gomez and George Clooney are PEOPLE’s People of the Year! Look for all the covers on newsstands this week and read all four revealing interviews in the new issue. Watch the full episode of PEOPLE of the Year: Regina King streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.
For FULL story click on link and credit PEOPLE: https://people.com/tv/regina-king-says-speaking-up-about-social-justice-is-important/
source: PEOPLE
