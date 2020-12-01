Russian TV Station Mocks Barack Obama in Blackface Skit [WATCH]



*A Russian TV station is catching heat over a skit in which an actress donned blackface to play a ratchet version of Barack Obama.

In the footage, the actress is wearing gold chains, a red bandana, and black gloves — and there even appears to be some rapping, The only English words in the skit are “Black Lives Matter.”

According to TMZ, the segment ran on a satirical show broadcast by Russia’s NTV channel. In the skit, host Tigran Keosayan introduces the Obama-actress by saying, “We now go live to the dark side of America’s history, Barack Obama.”

He also tells her, “Can you please stop shouting? We don’t have racism… you could be taken for a gypsy.”

Не могу пройти мимо очередного шедевра Боброедов. Автор и сценарист программы – Маргарита Симоньян. Вместе с мужем ведущим они получают за каждый выпуск в районе 5 млн рублей. И, напоминаю, свою дочь Кеосаян отправил учиться в Нью-Йорк pic.twitter.com/dd9nTFAr5j — Alexey Navalny (@navalny) November 29, 2020

The Obama-actress states that the ex-president’s newly released memoir, titled “A Promised Land,” is an achievement because “none of my relatives that came before me could write.”

It’s a hot mess all around — if you care to watch, check out the skit via the clip above.

Meanwhile… we previously reported, Obama’s “A Promised Land” memoir sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours after release last month, in all formats including pre-orders, e-books and audio.

The first-day sales was a record for publisher Penguin Random House.

“We are thrilled with the first day sales,” said David Drake, publisher of the Penguin Random House imprint Crown. “They reflect the widespread excitement that readers have for President Obama’s highly anticipated and extraordinarily written book.”

As noted on the former president’s official website, the “highly anticipated first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama tells the story of his improbable odyssey from young man searching for his identity to leader of the free world, describing in strikingly personal detail both his political education and the landmark moments of the first term of his historic presidency—a time of dramatic transformation and turmoil.”