Russian TV Station Mocks Barack Obama in Blackface Skit [WATCH]
*A Russian TV station is catching heat over a skit in which an actress donned blackface to play a ratchet version of Barack Obama.
In the footage, the actress is wearing gold chains, a red bandana, and black gloves — and there even appears to be some rapping, The only English words in the skit are “Black Lives Matter.”
According to TMZ, the segment ran on a satirical show broadcast by Russia’s NTV channel. In the skit, host Tigran Keosayan introduces the Obama-actress by saying, “We now go live to the dark side of America’s history, Barack Obama.”
He also tells her, “Can you please stop shouting? We don’t have racism… you could be taken for a gypsy.”
Не могу пройти мимо очередного шедевра Боброедов. Автор и сценарист программы – Маргарита Симоньян. Вместе с мужем ведущим они получают за каждый выпуск в районе 5 млн рублей. И, напоминаю, свою дочь Кеосаян отправил учиться в Нью-Йорк pic.twitter.com/dd9nTFAr5j
— Alexey Navalny (@navalny) November 29, 2020
The Obama-actress states that the ex-president’s newly released memoir, titled “A Promised Land,” is an achievement because “none of my relatives that came before me could write.”
It’s a hot mess all around — if you care to watch, check out the skit via the clip above.
Meanwhile… we previously reported, Obama’s “A Promised Land” memoir sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours after release last month, in all formats including pre-orders, e-books and audio.
The first-day sales was a record for publisher Penguin Random House.
“We are thrilled with the first day sales,” said David Drake, publisher of the Penguin Random House imprint Crown. “They reflect the widespread excitement that readers have for President Obama’s highly anticipated and extraordinarily written book.”
As noted on the former president’s official website, the “highly anticipated first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama tells the story of his improbable odyssey from young man searching for his identity to leader of the free world, describing in strikingly personal detail both his political education and the landmark moments of the first term of his historic presidency—a time of dramatic transformation and turmoil.”
‘We Are All Going to Congress’: Cori Bush Delivers Powerful Acceptance Speech; Set to Join ‘The Squad’ (Watch)
*Progressive Democrat Cori Bush, a leader in the 2014 Ferguson uprising over the police killing of Michael Brown, made history Tuesday after becoming the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress.
Bush clobbered Republican Anthony Rogers with a staggering 85 percent of the vote (or more than 80,000 votes) in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, which includes St. Louis and Ferguson. The win follows her stunning primary upset in August over 10-term incumbent Congressman William Lacy Clay, whose family has represented the St. Louis-area congressional district for more than 50 years.
The single mother and nurse was formerly homeless and stayed on the front lines of protests against the police killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown. As the election approached, the congresswoman-elect was touted by some as a potential new member of “The Squad,” the crew of progressive lawmakers that has so far included Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Ayanna Pressley. All four held onto their congressional seats in Tuesday’s election.
It’s official. The first-ever recruited Justice Democrat candidate @CoriBush is going to Congress.
Six years ago police officers maced Cori in Ferguson as she helped spark a global movement.
Three months from now she’ll be holding police accountable as a member of Congress. pic.twitter.com/Fskoa1QQ65
— Justice Democrats (@justicedems) November 4, 2020
During Bush’s acceptance speech Tuesday night, she told supporters, “As the first Black woman and also the first nurse and single mother to have the honor to represent Missouri in the United States Congress, let me say this. To the Black women, the Black girls, the nurses, the essential workers, the single mothers: This is our moment.”
She added: “Our America will be led not by the small-mindedness of a powerful few, but the imagination of a mass movement that includes all of us.”
Watch Cori Bush’s entire speech below:
Baltimore - Ferguson - Michael Brown
Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis Join Forces to Release Debut Album
*Legendary producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis have joined forces on a new project that seems long overdue.
The five-time Grammy Award-winning duo are set to drop their first full-length album as artists, Billboard reports.
In announcing their next project, Jam said: “BMG immediately got our vision and understood where we wanted to go with this album. There was real mutual respect. We’ve found the perfect partner to kick off this next era and finally deliver our first record to the world.”
The forthcoming LP will feature “iconic collaborations spanning their influential discography,” reads a statement issued by BMG.
View this post on Instagram
“It’s crazy to think we’re about to release our debut album after all these years,” adds Lewis. “This is going to be a very special moment and we are grateful to have this team behind us.”
James “Jimmy Jam” Harris III and Terry Lewis are best known for their catalog of hits that includes collaborations with Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Kanye West, Usher, Gwen Stefani, George Michael, Mariah Carey and many more.
Their untitled album “is an extraordinary celebration of Jimmy and Terry’s musical brilliance, influence, and legacy they’ve created over the course of their musical career,” said John Loeffler, BMG’s executive vp, repertoire & marketing, New York. “Each song is remarkable with awe-inspiring performances to create a career defining master work.”
The album is set to drop next year, with BMG media teasing,”Get ready for them to make history again in 2021.”
African-American Museum in Louisville Unveils Exhibit for Black Victims of Police Violence (Video)
*The African-American Museum in Louisville, Ky unveiled a new art exhibit called Unarmed: An Afternoon of Images and Reflection, which was created in memory of black victims of police violence.
New York artist, Raafi Rivero, created a series of sports jerseys, each designed in the colors of a victim’s local sports team. The number is the victim’s age and stars on the jerseys represent how many times that person was shot.
Rivero said he began the project in 2013 after the death of Trayvon Martin, and as there were more and more victims, he added jerseys, including Breonna Taylor’s.
View the jerseys on display in this WHAS 11 news report on the exhibit below.
