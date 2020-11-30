Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Barack Obama Says Rapper Drake Has ‘Stamp of Approval’ to Play Him in Biopic
*Barack Obama has given former actor Drake his approval to play him in a potential biopic about the former president.
“I will say this, Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. I mean, that is a talented, talented brother. So, if the time comes and he’s ready…,” said Obama during a recent interview on Complex’s 360 With Speedy Morman.
“Drake has, more importantly I think, my household’s stamp of approval,” he added. “I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”
Drake’s acting career began on the Canadian teen drama “Degrassi,” before he transitioned into a hip-hop artist. According to PEOPLE, the rapper first expressed interest in playing Obama in an interview with Paper in 2010.
Barack Obama Makes TikTok Debut to Promote New 'Promised Land' Memoir
“I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him,” he said during Obama’s first term in office. “I watch all the addresses. Anytime I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel, I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice.”
Drake continued, “If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at impressions. Slowly but surely, I’m not in the study mode because nobody’s called me about anything, but I just pay attention so when the day comes I’m not scrambling to learn how to speak like him.”
In related news, Obama is currently on his book tour promoting his new memoir “A Promised Land,” and during a recent interview with Breakfast Club, he addressed criticism that he didn’t do enough for Black Americans while he was in the White House.
“I understand it because when I got elected, there was so much excitement and hope. And I also think that we generally view the presidency as almost like a monarchy. In the sense of, ‘once the President is there he can just do whatever he needs to get done and if he’s not doing it then it must be because he didn’t want to do it,’” Obama told the hosts.
He then said he “had the statistics” to prove his accomplishments.
“By the time I left office, you had seen three million African Americans have health care that didn’t have it before. You had seen the incarceration rate, the number of Black folks in prison, drop for the first time in years… You had seen Black poverty drop to its lowest level since 1968. You had seen Black businesses rise, you had seen Black income go up,” Obama said, adding that “millions of Black folks were better off” when he left office.
WATCH:
Lifetime Sets Premiere Date for Wendy Williams Biopic
*Lifetime’s biopic on Wendy Williams is set to air in January.
We previously reported, Ciera Payton has been cast to portray the talk show host while Morocco Omari will portray Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter.
The TV host is teaming with super-producer Will Packer for the project, which will chronicle her early days in radio up to her split from her husband and business partner. Wendy and Kevin called it quits after he knocked up his mistress Sharina Hudson.
The biopic is about “her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show,” a release said, via Page Six.
Asian Doll Accuses Wendy Williams of Buying Drugs From 'Criminals' in Diss Over Dating Serial Killer
Here’s more via TMZ:
Lifetime sources tell TMZ … the biopic spans her life from ages 10 to 55, covering super intimate topics like her coke habit, sex romps, fat shaming from her family and a never-before-told story of date rape at the hands of a chart-topping artist.
Also on the table, according to our sources … her experiences with racism and sexism in Hollywood, details from her marriage to Kevin Hunter as well as her divorce and her relationship with Mo’Nique.
The official press release claims: “The authorized project provides a revealing look at Wendy’s journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show.”
“Wendy Williams: The Movie” premieres Saturday, Jan. 30 at 8 pm ET/PT, followed by the documentary The Wendy Williams Story… What a Mess! airing at 10 pm.
Urban Hollywood reports that Lifetime will also air the new documentary, “Whitney & Bobbi,” about the late Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, who died at age 22 in 2015.
“Whitney & Bobbi” premieres on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 10 pm ET/PT.
BLIND ITEM: The Shady Talent Agency
*The following Blind Item comes from Mr. X by way of Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Which agency refuses to let any of their clients appear on the alliterate talk show host’s program? [A rep] was overheard saying her show was “too urban” (which is code for exactly what you think it is) and the host is “mean to her guests and staff”.
Like the host who is one of the agency’s biggest clients, and who the agency’s clients are required to appear on, isn’t?
What hypocrites and wusses.
Can you guess the “urban” talk show/host and “the host who is one of the agency’s biggest clients”?
Herman Cain’s Widow and Assistant Clash Over Severance Package, Gold Bars
*Four months after former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain died at age 74 from the coronavirus, his widow and assistant are clashing over money.
According to TMZ, Lisa Reichert — who was Herman’s executive assistant for 9 years until his death — has filed docs in Henry County, Georgia opposing Gloria Cain’s attempt to serve as administrator to her late husband’s estate.
Reichert claims Herman promised her a severance package and she fears the widow won’t deliver.
Here’s more from TMZ:
Lisa claims Gloria grossly understated Herman’s assets and failed to list gold coins and bars she claims were stored in Herman’s safe deposit box, along with other cash.
Lisa claims the estate failed to acknowledge her severance claim, which she says Herman repeatedly promised to pay her when he was alive. Lisa fears if Gloria’s appointed administrator of the estate she’ll distribute the $482k in assets she listed without setting aside enough to cover her claim against the estate.
Black Lawmakers from States Across the Country Are Meeting This Week
Cain was hospitalized over the summer in the Atlanta area after his COVID-19 diagnosis. There were also reports that he been placed on a ventilator
“We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight,” a post on his website said at the time. “He had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. We all prayed that the initial meds they gave him would get his breathing back to normal, but it became clear pretty quickly that he was in for a battle.”
The website posting went to say there were “hopeful indicators, including a mere five days ago when doctors told us they thought he would eventually recover, although it wouldn’t be quick.”
However, he “never quite seemed to get to the point where the doctors could advance him to the recovery phase.”
An earlier post on Cain’s website said they weren’t sure how the former chief executive of Godfather’s Pizza contracted the virus.
It’s possible Cain caught the virus when he attended Donald Trump’s disastrous June 20th rally in Tulsa, where eight members of the advance team tested positive for the coronavirus and the campaign staff had to self-isolate afterward in case of infection.
