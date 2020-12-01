Today’s Video
How Black Firefighter Tiffanye Wesley Just Made History in Virginia (Watch)
*A firefighter has just shattered the glass ceiling and broken racial barriers in Virginia with one single promotion.
Tiffanye Wesley has become the first African American woman to become a deputy fire chief in northern Virginia.
“It still feels surreal!” she tells local ABC affiliate WJLA about becoming the deputy fire chief for Arlington County, one of just three Black people in a department of nearly 350 members. “The support is unbelievable, all over the country.”
She’s now in charge of recruitment, promotions, discipline, everything related to human resources.
Wesley made national news when she got her last promotion almost two years ago, even challenging Harry Connick Jr. to the rigorous firefighter test on his talk show.
Wesley’s husband Eric is also in the fire department. He was just promoted to captain, but she outranks him with her new title. Still, he’s her biggest fan.
“When he looked at me and said ‘I knew you could do it,’ it meant the world to me.”
Below, watch Tiffanye Wesley in action!
Twerkgate: Dallas Restaurant Owner Curses Out Customers Who Were Twerking on Tabletops (Watch)
*Video of a confrontation between a Texas restaurant owner and some female customers has gone viral. Because they were twerking.
It all went down at TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails in Dallas. Owner Kevin Kelley is seen in a viral video yelling at customers who took advantage of a DJ playing music as diners ate to begin twerking on top of furniture and against walls.
After asking members of the group to stop more than once, Kelley then publicly admonished the women explaining, “I invested a lot of money into buying this building, into developing this concept, so Black people can have somewhere nice to go to okay. Somewhere where we can feel good about ourselves,” he said before asking the DJ to stop the music.
Kelley continued, “Somewhere where our people can feel good about ourselves as a culture… okay. No, no, real talk. So all this twerking and **** take it to Prime, take it to Pink, don’t bring it here because we’re a restaurant.”
Kelley went on to tell the group that, “… 75% of my customers are ladies and I want men to show respect for themselves by how they carry themselves here. So how can I tell the men to respect themselves and you guys are twerking on glass here? If you want to do it get the **** out of my restaurant.”
He said, “Don’t do it again. I don’t want to hear it. If you don’t like it get out, because I don’t need your money. I need to provide something for my people. Don’t do it again. Thank you.”
Kelley later took to Facebook to apologize for his language, but not for calling out the women. He also posted several other videos of the incidents showing what the women were doing and how workers and management responded to them.
Part of the lengthy statement from Kelley said, “Later, as another video shows, a customer stood on her seat, placed her hands against the glass windows and began to twerk. My immediate reaction was this woman could fall through this window and we could be the target of a lawsuit if she is injured. My second reaction was enough is enough. After already addressing this behavior twice, these customers no longer deserved the courtesy of kindness I expressed in the earlier encounters as it was met with disrespect and intentionally ignored. This is why they were told to leave.”
Watch all the drama below, followed by Kelly’s Facebook post responding to the controversy, where he posts video of the twerking in the comment section:
Black Santa on Lawn Draws Racist Letter from Anonymous Neighbor (Watch)
*Chris Kennedy of North Little Rock, Arkansas put out a seven-foot Black Santa figure in his yard along with a sign reading “Joy.” Within days an anonymous letter arrived admonishing him for portraying Santa Claus as “Black” and informing him that he was “jealous” of the white race.
The note, written from the perspective of a white Santa Claus, said: “You should not try to deceive children into believing that I am a negro. You being jealous of my race is no excuse for your dishonesty.” The racist letter also told Kennedy to leave the community.
This was the first racist incident Kennedy says he’s experienced since moving into the neighborhood in 2017. He went live on Facebook and read the letter, adding: “I am trying to be as nice as I can in this very moment because I am actually filled with rage.”
Taped to the front of the envelope was an image that resembled the Lakewood Property Owners Association’s (LPOA) logo. The LPOA officials, however, said it had nothing to do with the letter and condemned it. Lakewood Property Owners Association executive director Evan Blake visited Kennedy personally to give him a free membership to the LPOA as a gesture to let him know that his family was part of the community.
“The real thing that angered me was the fact that the person who wrote it suggested I move out east where I guess they feel all black people live,” said Kennedy. He knows the intention is to scare people into taking down the decorations. “I feel like it’s a combination of politics and actual racism,” said Kennedy. “I am not sure that it was solely about just the black Santa display as much as it was legitimately just racism, in general.”
Watch a report of the incident from CBS affiliate THV11 below:
Meet the Descendants of Africans Aboard The Clotilda, the Last Slave Ship to Sail Across the Atlantic in 1860 (Watch)
*The Clotilda was burned and sunk in an Alabama River after bringing 110 imprisoned Africans across the Atlantic in 1860. Two years ago, its remains were discovered in the bottom of an Alabama river.
Last night on “60 Minutes” (Nov. 29), Anderson Cooper reported on the discovery of the wreck and the nearby community with descendants of the enslaved aboard the ship.
The journey of the 110 captive men, women, and children brought to Alabama on the Clotilda, is one of the best-documented slave voyages in history. The names of those enslaved Africans, and their story, has been passed down through the generations by their descendants, some of whom still live just a few miles from where the ship was found in a community called Africatown.
Watch below:
