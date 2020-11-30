race
Black Santa on Lawn Draws Racist Letter from Anonymous Neighbor (Watch)
*Chris Kennedy of North Little Rock, Arkansas put out a seven-foot Black Santa figure in his yard along with a sign reading “Joy.” Within days an anonymous letter arrived admonishing him for portraying Santa Claus as “Black” and informing him that he was “jealous” of the white race.
The note, written from the perspective of a white Santa Claus, said: “You should not try to deceive children into believing that I am a negro. You being jealous of my race is no excuse for your dishonesty.” The racist letter also told Kennedy to leave the community.
This was the first racist incident Kennedy says he’s experienced since moving into the neighborhood in 2017. He went live on Facebook and read the letter, adding: “I am trying to be as nice as I can in this very moment because I am actually filled with rage.”
Taped to the front of the envelope was an image that resembled the Lakewood Property Owners Association’s (LPOA) logo. The LPOA officials, however, said it had nothing to do with the letter and condemned it. Lakewood Property Owners Association executive director Evan Blake visited Kennedy personally to give him a free membership to the LPOA as a gesture to let him know that his family was part of the community.
“The real thing that angered me was the fact that the person who wrote it suggested I move out east where I guess they feel all black people live,” said Kennedy. He knows the intention is to scare people into taking down the decorations. “I feel like it’s a combination of politics and actual racism,” said Kennedy. “I am not sure that it was solely about just the black Santa display as much as it was legitimately just racism, in general.”
Watch a report of the incident from CBS affiliate THV11 below:
Meet the Descendants of Africans Aboard The Clotilda, the Last Slave Ship to Sail Across the Atlantic in 1860 (Watch)
*The Clotilda was burned and sunk in an Alabama River after bringing 110 imprisoned Africans across the Atlantic in 1860. Two years ago, its remains were discovered in the bottom of an Alabama river.
Last night on “60 Minutes” (Nov. 29), Anderson Cooper reported on the discovery of the wreck and the nearby community with descendants of the enslaved aboard the ship.
The journey of the 110 captive men, women, and children brought to Alabama on the Clotilda, is one of the best-documented slave voyages in history. The names of those enslaved Africans, and their story, has been passed down through the generations by their descendants, some of whom still live just a few miles from where the ship was found in a community called Africatown.
Watch below:
LA Man Says Upstairs ‘Neighbor’ Fired Shots into His Apartment – Cops Do NOTHING / Watch
*A Los Angeles man named Chris James says he went to bed around 10:30 p.m. and was awoken an hour later from a shotgun firing into his apartment from the unit upstairs.
James says that when police arrived to investigate, they knocked on the door of the apartment above him and when he didn’t answer, they didn’t go inside — a move James thinks is unacceptable considering the situation.
“I feel like I’m in another world. Who is allowed to just shoot into someone’s house?” James questioned. “No one’s gonna do anything until he actually hurts somebody.”
He said he feels he’s being a target for his race since he’s one of the few Black residents in the predominantly Latinx community, reports KTLA.
The bottom line is that James knows he’s literally in a bad place and needs to get out ASAP. To that end, he’s set up a GoFundMe page for his relocation expenses.
Obama Responds to His Critics Who Say He Didn’t Do Enough for Blacks / WATCH
*(Via UrbanHollywood411) – Former President Barack Obama continued his book tour Wednesday (11-25-20) with a conversation on The Breakfast Club about his record on supporting the Black Community, Joe Biden winning the election and Latinos who voted for President Donald Trump.
While discussing his record-selling memoir “A Promised Land” with hosts Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy, Obama addressed criticism that he didn’t do enough for African Americans while he was in the White House.
“I understand it because when I got elected, there was so much excitement and hope. And I also think that we generally view the presidency as almost like a monarchy. In the sense of, ‘once the President is there he can just do whatever he needs to get done and if he’s not doing it then it must be because he didn’t want to do it,’” he told the three radio hosts.
He then said he “had the statistics” to prove his accomplishments.
“By the time I left office, you had seen three million African Americans have health care that didn’t have it before. You had seen the incarceration rate, the number of Black folks in prison, drop for the first time in years… You had seen Black poverty drop to its lowest level since 1968. You had seen Black businesses rise, you had seen Black income go up,” Obama said, adding that “millions of Black folks were better off” when he left office.
