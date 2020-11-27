Lamar Odom to ‘Tell My Own Truth’ in Docuseries About His Life

*Former NBA star Lamar Odom has teamed with producer Jojo Ryder (American Heist, Hawaii Five-O) for a documentary chronicling the athlete’s life and career, including his battle with substance abuse and marriage to Khloe Kardashian.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the multiple-episode series will feature appearances by some of Odom’s NBA colleagues including Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss, Trevor Ariza and others.

From his personal life, Liza Morales, the mother of Odom’s three children will also appear in the doc and offer testimony about their co-parenting relationship.

When we fall to the bottom of the hole that we’ve spent our lives digging, we will find that God was there waiting for us long before we showed up. And in one hand He’s holding all of the shovels that we used to dig it, and in the other He’s got a ladder. Pick wisely ✊🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/XlVhSPfPH3 — LAMAR ODOM (@RealLamarOdom) August 22, 2019

“I decided to tell my own truth through my documentary,” Odom says of why he agreed to the doc series now. “I think this will give my fans a look into my life and to understand who Lamar Odom is and hopefully I will be able to inspire people. I might not have made the best decisions a lot of times throughout my life, but I surely am a product of my environment that has made me. I think Jojo Ryder did a great job showing my real story and diving deep into my childhood and my roots.”

Chris Paul added: “Lamar’s story is like no other. He has shown resilience both on and off the court and I’m happy I was able to support my brother with this project.”

Ryder noted that Odom’s life journey is unique and “like no other.”

“His highs and lows are almost unbelievable and a big part of who Lamar Odom is. There is probably not another person like Lamar,” continues Ryder. “His story will definitely be one that will be talked about for a long time to come.”

No word yet on when the series will air, but it’s expected sometime next year.