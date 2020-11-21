Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Lamar Odom Reunites with Sabrina Parr to Celebrate Engagement Anniversary
*Former NBA star Lamar Odom has reunited with his fiancé Sabrina Parr a week after announcing that she had broken off their engagement.
We previously reported, a year after confirming plans to tie the knot, Odom and Parr called off their engagement earlier this month.
Parr shared the news on Instagram, noting that Odom has some personal issues that he needs to sort out.
“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”
“Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through,” she continued, adding that she loves him “dearly” but is “no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.”
A week after posting the message, Parr was back on social media sharing a selfie with Odom kissing her cheek. In the caption of the Instagram post she wrote: “Made it in time to celebrate our 1-year engagement anniversary @lamarodom.”
READ MORE: Sabrina Parr Calls Off Her Engagement to Lamar Odom: 'He Needs Help'
View this post on Instagram
Odom also reposted the photo on his Instagram Stories.
“I know society pushes us to walk away from everyone and everything that hurts us but the truth is, some things are worth staying for!” Parr later wrote.
Odom and Parr announced their engagement last November in a Instagram post.
“Introducing my new fiancée!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom,” Odom captioned the post adding, “She the ONE!!!!! @getuptoparr.”
Odom and Parr later spoke out about their romance during an interview on Dish Nation.
“What makes this relationship different from previous relationships?” host Gary Hayes asked.
“It’s the truth. She’s black,” replied Odom.
“When a black woman comes along, ain’t playing,” Hayes joked.
“Oh no, I was not playing at all,” said Parr.
Odom was previously married to Khloé Kardashian and split after four years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.
Braxton Sisters Dish About Their Best and Worst Husband/Boyfriend [VIDEO]
*Trina and Towanda Braxton recently appeared on “The Morning Hustle” to promote the new season of their reality show “Braxton Family Values.”
During the conversation, they touched on everything from their troubled sister Tamar, their past romances, and the status of Toni Braxton and Birdman’s relationship.
When it comes to misconceptions about the sisters from the WE tv show, Towanda explained, “One thing I would say they get wrong is that we don’t talk. We absolutely do talk. We see each other as much as we can. We just saw Tamar about three weeks ago. I think that’s the misconception. There are moments when we don’t like each other which is true. But the base of the Braxtons is love. In any relationship, sometimes you don’t like each other. And that’s okay.”
READ MORE: 'Braxton Family Values' Exclusive Clip: Tamar and Toni Try to Fix Wedding Cake Dilemma [WATCH]
Sneak Peek! #BFV #BraxtonFamilyValues pic.twitter.com/QuTzsE9Tt3
— IG:BraxtonFValues (@BraxtonFValues) November 12, 2020
Towanda also had this to say about Tamar unfollowing the sisters on social media, “Tamar always unfollows us. This isn’t the first time this has happened. It’s happened two or three times before. But we don’t measure our relationship or our sisterhood on social media. She blocked us. She’ll probably do it again. That’s just Tamar.”
Check out excerpts from the rest of the conversation below, via MadameNoire.
Who had the worst boyfriend or husband among all the sisters? (both Trina and Towanda raise their hands)
First of all, this is my third marriage. I’m the Elizabeth Taylor of the family and I don’t care. My first husband I can only charge him with youth. I met him at 15. We had our first son at 19. We got married at 20. We had another kid at 21. We got divorced at 24. That’s a lot for kids to go through because we were kids. I have to charge it to immaturity and not to anything else.
Towanda: Not me. I have to charge it to it was just wrong. Gave me two beautiful children and I thank him for that and that’s it. Maybe I should have just allowed him to be my donor. Because our genes together make incredible kids.
Trina: Anybody can say anything they want about my relationship with Gabe but I will never disrespect him because he stepped in when my children’s biological father did not. He raised children that were not his and he never had any biological children of his own. And God rest his soul. Whatever issues we had, we still ended up being the best, the closest of friends especially because I respected what he did when their biological father did not.
On Birdman and Toni
Towanda: I think whatever makes Toni happy, I’m happy. If she likes it, I love it.
Trina: I think we know a different side of him than the general public does. He’s one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met. He’s super cool and I dig him.
Watch the full interview below:
Letitia Wright Admits Dating is Hard Following ‘Black Panter’ Success
*“Black Panther” star Letitia Wright is finding dating to be damn near impossible now that she’s a Hollywood superstar.
As the December cover star for Dazed magazine, the actress, 27, opens up about trying to find love in this digital era.
Wright explains how her friend told her to try dating apps, joking, “She has the benefit of exploring without somebody going, ‘Oh my God! Wakanda Forever!’ She doesn’t have that problem.” “Wakanda Forever” is a reference to Marvel’s “Black Panther.”
She added, “I just need to meet the one person that’s for me and that’s it. Done. I don’t need to do all that website stuff.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Wright notes how she hopes her movie roles will help further the Black Lives Matter movement.
READ MORE: Letitia Wright & Malachi Kirby, Stars in New Film as the 'Mangrove Nine' – EUR Exclusive/Watch
Tonight. @BBCOne + @BBCiPlayer. #SmallAxe Series Begins with Mangrove ✊🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/9UUIAS1zeN
— Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) November 15, 2020
You can next catch her in the new film “Mangrove,” which tells the story of the “Mangrove 9,” a group of British black activists who were tried for provoking riots during a protest in 1970.
Wright plays the role of Altheia Jones-Le Cointe, a Trinidadian physician and research scientist and also leader in the British Black Panther Movement.
In an exclusive interview with EURweb, Wright said of her character: “I can’t describe this woman in one word. I would just say extraordinary because she made a difference where she was. She’s the everyday woman. She made a difference when she was in university studying biochemistry. She made a difference to stand up against people who wanted to come into the school.”
The film takes us through the powerful trial and shows racial tensions between Britain police and Black activists. It comes at a critical time as racial tensions and protests are growing across the world currently.
After wrapping “Mangrove”, Wright says she learned of the death of George Floyd from director Steve McQueen. “It feels like life imitating art and art imitating life,” she tells Dazed.
“I’m just tired really, tired of constantly having to say the same things…” she added. “We said it beforehand for years, and then you say it again, and then you say it again, and then you say it again, and then you’re in ‘Mangrove’, and then you’re in the street demonstrating.”
Royal Insider Spills Tea About Fallout Between Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
*Royal historian and biographer Robert Lacey has offered insight into the riff between Prince William and his brother Prince Harry.
Lacey claims that the Duke of Cambridge was beyond pissed off with how Buckingham Palace handled Meghan Markle’s pregnancy with son Archie.
It is expected of senior members of the royal family to make a public display out of the birth of babies. But Harry and Meghan opted not to follow protocol. Instead, on the morning of May 6, 2019, the couple welcomed their son and then swiftly returned to Windsor undetected.
The palace didn’t announce that Markle had gone into labor until after Archie was born and the family (including Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland) were all heading home from the hospital, per Fox News.
READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Maintaining Mental Health in the Digital Space [WATCH]
“At that stage, it was difficult for Meghan and Harry to conceal the birth of their son because they were still on the payroll of the British monarchy,” Lacey explained. “We have a tradition here in Britain that royal babies should be seen and enjoyed by the public. But instead, Meghan and Harry chose to follow their own rules and have their baby in private. It is understood that William felt they should have gone through the motions of showing the baby to the public as members of the royal family.”
William was apparently so annoyed that he and his wife Kate Middleton allegedly waited “a full eight days” to visit the couple and meet baby Archie, according to the report.
“A lot of people have told me William has a temper,” said Lacey. “He has taken comfort in the fact that his future destiny is to be king. That’s what has kept him going. Duty comes before all.”
The alleged feud between the brothers was allegedly sparked by Harry’s relationship with Meghan.
“William was quite concerned that the relationship had moved so quickly,” Nicholl claimed in the TLC documentary “Kate V. Meghan: Princesses at War?”
“And being close to Harry, you know, probably the only person close enough to say to Harry, ‘This seems to be moving quickly. Are you sure?’ And I think what was meant as well intended brotherly advice just riled Harry.
“Harry is hugely protective of Meghan,” Nicholl continued. “He saw that as criticism, he interpreted that as his brother not really being behind this marriage, this union. And I don’t think things have been quite right ever since.”
Lacey goes on to explain, “Let’s make clear that William’s reservation wasn’t whether Meghan was right for Harry, but whether she was right for the royal family and royal life.”
“Royals are expected to know their place,” he continued. “And Harry, of course, was expected to marry a nice girl named Henrietta or Gabriella who lived in the provinces of Britain in the countryside and settle down. But Meghan and Harry both made it clear they wanted to do so much more than that. And let’s just say there are things that you can and cannot do when it comes to running the royal family and what it stands for.”
Lacey said William and Harry “speak on the phone from time to time,” bu tit will take time for their relationship to heal.
“I think Meghan and Harry will remain based in North America. Unless the brothers can find a way to reconcile, they will have to go their separate ways and keep mutual respect for each other.”
