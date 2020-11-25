Today’s Video
Viral Squirrel Does the ‘Dope Nod’ after Getting High Off of Old Pears (Watch)
*A woman in Minnesota said she didn’t mean to get a squirrel drunk when she left some old pears outside for it to eat last week. But it happened, and now the squirrel has gone viral for what appears to be its intoxicated state.
According to KMSP and WCCO, Katy Morlok of Inner Grove Heights feels horrible about unintentionally getting her frequent visitor tipsy.
“The old pears I left out for the squirrels had apparently fermented. Whoops!” she captioned a YouTube video of one squirrel that had the reaction of heroin addicts who “nod off” immediately after shooting up. After munching on the fruit, the squirrel slowly allowed gravity to droop its head to the side as it stared off into space. Morlok told KMSP that she hadn’t meant to get the squirrel drunk and removed the pears from her yard when she realized what was happening.
“He came to the feeder the next morning and was fine,” she added in the description of the YouTube video.
The clip, posted Saturday, quickly went viral, drawing more than 57,000 views by early Wednesday. Watch below:
Entertainment
‘She’s At the Fridge Again’ Lady Back with Another Banger: ‘It’s Thanksgiving Time’ (Watch)
*Back in August, gospel singer KD French appeared on “Today” to perform “The Fridge Again,” her hilarious ode to putting on pandemic pounds while quarantined.
Now she’s back with an original song making its premiere: “It’s Thanksgiving Time.”
She says family members inspired the new bop.
Watch her “Today” interview below and the full “It’s Thanksgiving Time” video above.
Arts
Former MLBer Micah Johnson Wants His Paintings to Inspire Black Kids (Watch)
*Micah Johnson, a former second baseman and outfielder for the White Sox, Dodgers, Braves and Rays, has indulged in his longtime passion and is now a professional artist of critically acclaimed and highly sought-after fine art paintings.
His latest work, which opened at Art Angels over the summer, was inspired by an overheard question posed by his nephew: “Mom, can astronauts be Black?”
Per MLB.com’s Michael Clair:
Many of his paintings feature real subjects wearing an astronaut’s helmet, while they paint or draw or learn the cello or simply play hopscotch. The helmet represents the dreams Black kids have and the opportunities that are hopefully open to them. He uses colors and images that children can relate to. He wants Black children to see themselves in a fine art world that is historically dominated by white artists and subjects.
“My whole mission is to inspire children,” Johnson told MLB.com. “But I try to have that looseness to it. And that’s just how I am. I work a lot with just my hands. Sometimes I don’t even have a paintbrush in my studio. I try to do these really bold lines and have that perfect blend of whitespace and also color. That’s how I’d define my style now.”
“If I try to really, really focus on the eyes, make the viewer feel this connection — and if they feel that connection — then maybe it will change their perspective on something,” Johnson said.
“In the beginning, it was all inspired by my nephews because I just wanted to inspire them. And that’s how my approach is — I tried to focus on inspiring one person,” Johnson said. “So, a lot of my subjects are real subjects. And I think that’s a message for everybody else — just focus on impacting one person and you’ll really impact the world. So, for me, it’s my nephews, and they’re young, and maybe when they grow up, and they start looking at this, maybe they’ll feel inspired.”
The theme is present in his most recent work, “sä-v(ə-)rən-tē” (pronounced sovereignty), but the presentation is drastically different from anything Johnson has done before.
This piece is a digital artwork available to view on Apple TV or on a billboard at 901 W. Olympic Blvd. in Los Angeles from Dec. 7 through Jan. 10. It features two young children (Jacque, 8, and Rayden, 7), who have experienced tragedy in their lives staring at a closed door in a field, with an astronaut standing on the other side.
Unlike a painting, viewers can watch “sä-v(ə-)rən-tē” change in real time. The light shifts from day to night and with each passing year, the door will swing open a little wider, giving Jacque and Rayden a wider glimpse at the astronaut who awaits them on the other side of the door. A QR code connected to a bitcoin wallet also appears on the children’s birthdays, allowing viewers to donate directly to them.
Watch a trailer for sä-v(ə-)rən-tē below:
Watch a July 2020, CBS Los Angeles report on Johnson below:
Entertainment
Trump’s Misspelled Tweets are Coded Messages? Q’Anon is Even More Deranged Than You Thought (Watch)
*You’ve heard that the Trump supporters within the conspiracy movement Q’Anon believe that Democrats are running a pedophile ring and eating babies to extract a life-extending chemical from their blood. And that these child eaters/molesters include Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, George Soros, Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey.
But did you know these folks also believe that Donald Trump’s misspelled tweets – like “covfefe” and “the smocking gun” – are secret, coded messages for Q-Anon members? And that Trump was secretly recruited by top military generals to run for president in 2016 in order to break up this criminal cabal of Dems, end their control of politics and the media, and bring its members to justice?
Did you know that two Q’Anon believers were just elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, representing areas in Colorado and Georgia?
On “The Daily Show” Monday night, Trevor Noah broke down Q’Anon’s origins, their infiltration into mainstream politics and just how removed from reality its members really are
Watch below:
Search
