THE REAL: Oscar-Winner John Ridley Stops by + Queen Naija Visits the Ladies! / WATCH

*On Tuesday, Nov. 24, as co-host Adrienne Houghton says, “today’s the day!” The Real welcomes back co-host Jeannie Mai! She has a lot to say about what she’s been doing while recuperating from throat surgery and how she realized she’d been prioritizing work over her health.

Then Academy Award-winning director John Ridley visits to talk about his five-issue miniseries, The Other History of the DC Universe. He shares his views on actress Janet Hubert’s recent comments during The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reunion about being called “difficult” and how that term affects a Black woman’s career in Hollywood. He also reveals which medium – films, books, plays or comics – is the most difficult to write and why!

And singer-songwriter Queen Naija drops in to chat about her debut album, misunderstood. And it turns out she is a huge fan of Adrienne’s husband, Israel Houghton!

The Real Co-hosts Welcome Jeannie Back!

Jeannie Explains How She Was Prioritizing Work Over Her Health

Director John Ridley Discusses Janet Hubert’s Comments About Leaving The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Oscar-Winning Director John Ridley On Which Medium Is The Hardest To Write

Queen Naija Is A Huge Fan Of Israel Houghton!

Jeannie Explains How She Was Prioritizing Work Over Her Health

Jeannie Mai: Man, we already know how precious health is, but I am a workaholic and I do prioritize my work more than my health. And in this situation, I absolutely kind of just thought taking a steroid shot or just taking Theraflu or Dayquil would help cover it, because – I was in a competition, yo, and I was not going to let down. I really took that too seriously, more than my health, and then I – God taught me a lesson. So, um – it was a… the part that… Getting sick wasn’t the upsetting part, it was actually just being depressed because I let myself get to this, and for the last few weeks, I gotta be honest, I was pretty upset at myself, because everything ended. I stopped shooting my favorite talk show every day, and I had to step out of a competition, which I feel like I was doing good, and I could have staying in the running…

Adrienne Houghton: You were gonna win!

Jeannie: So, I’ve, I’ve just… thank you, Adrienne. I believe I could have too. But I didn’t give up!

Adrienne: I believe you were gonna win!

Jeannie: I really – I really appreciate that. I, I really learned a lesson. Being in a dark place where you actually just feel like you have no… you’re helpless – it’s the worst feeling ever. Like, you did it to yourself. And so, I take full responsibility.

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

About THE REAL

THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.