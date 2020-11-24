News
THE REAL: Oscar-Winner John Ridley Stops by + Queen Naija Visits the Ladies! / WATCH
*On Tuesday, Nov. 24, as co-host Adrienne Houghton says, “today’s the day!” The Real welcomes back co-host Jeannie Mai! She has a lot to say about what she’s been doing while recuperating from throat surgery and how she realized she’d been prioritizing work over her health.
Then Academy Award-winning director John Ridley visits to talk about his five-issue miniseries, The Other History of the DC Universe. He shares his views on actress Janet Hubert’s recent comments during The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reunion about being called “difficult” and how that term affects a Black woman’s career in Hollywood. He also reveals which medium – films, books, plays or comics – is the most difficult to write and why!
And singer-songwriter Queen Naija drops in to chat about her debut album, misunderstood. And it turns out she is a huge fan of Adrienne’s husband, Israel Houghton!
The Real Co-hosts Welcome Jeannie Back!
Jeannie Explains How She Was Prioritizing Work Over Her Health
Director John Ridley Discusses Janet Hubert’s Comments About Leaving The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Oscar-Winning Director John Ridley On Which Medium Is The Hardest To Write
Queen Naija Is A Huge Fan Of Israel Houghton!
Jeannie Explains How She Was Prioritizing Work Over Her Health
Jeannie Mai: Man, we already know how precious health is, but I am a workaholic and I do prioritize my work more than my health. And in this situation, I absolutely kind of just thought taking a steroid shot or just taking Theraflu or Dayquil would help cover it, because – I was in a competition, yo, and I was not going to let down. I really took that too seriously, more than my health, and then I – God taught me a lesson. So, um – it was a… the part that… Getting sick wasn’t the upsetting part, it was actually just being depressed because I let myself get to this, and for the last few weeks, I gotta be honest, I was pretty upset at myself, because everything ended. I stopped shooting my favorite talk show every day, and I had to step out of a competition, which I feel like I was doing good, and I could have staying in the running…
Adrienne Houghton: You were gonna win!
Jeannie: So, I’ve, I’ve just… thank you, Adrienne. I believe I could have too. But I didn’t give up!
Adrienne: I believe you were gonna win!
Jeannie: I really – I really appreciate that. I, I really learned a lesson. Being in a dark place where you actually just feel like you have no… you’re helpless – it’s the worst feeling ever. Like, you did it to yourself. And so, I take full responsibility.
Website: thereal.com
Twitter: @TheRealDaytime
Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
#BlackLivesMatter
Prominent Breonna Taylor Activist Fatally Shot in Louisville
*Hamza “Travis” Nagdy, a young protest leader known for calling out the injustice done to Breonna Taylor, was shot and killed early Monday morning in Louisville, Kentucky.
Nagdy, 21, was reportedly the victim of a suspected car jacking. According to USA Today, he was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.
The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating, and no suspects have been identified.
Nagdy is the the latest grassroots leader/advocate against anti-police brutality to die in a random attack that progressive and woke Black folk are giving the side-eye to.
READ MORE: Cori Bush Says GOP Lawmakers Thought She was Breonna Taylor [VIDEO]
“He’s irreplaceable,” said Antonio T-Made Taylor, an independent reporter who mentored the victim. “Travis really believed he could help change systemic racism. He believed he could be a big part of that change.
“What I’m hoping is he will become a symbol of the violence that’s going on, and people will finally give it the attention that we need to be giving to this record number of homicides in our city. …We’re just hoping that he will become a symbol of what great lives we are going to lose if we don’t wrap a movement around what’s going on.”
Maxwell Mitchell, who participated in many summer protests in Louisville, described Nagdy as a man with “a strong sense of strength, a sense of willingness to spend and give everything he had toward this” during a live video on Monday.
“I can only assume that that energy is going to waft over all of us like a wildfire,” Mitchell said.
“Travis really believed he could help change systemic racism. He believed he could be a big part of that change,” said Taylor.
“What I’m hoping is he will become a symbol of the violence that’s going on, and people will finally give it the attention that we need to be giving to this record number of homicides in our city. …We’re just hoping that he will become a symbol of what great lives we are going to lose if we don’t wrap a movement around what’s going on,” he added.
Entertainment
Trump’s Misspelled Tweets are Coded Messages? Q’Anon is Even More Deranged Than You Thought (Watch)
*You’ve heard that the Trump supporters within the conspiracy movement Q’Anon believe that Democrats are running a pedophile ring and eating babies to extract a life-extending chemical from their blood. And that these child eaters/molesters include Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, George Soros, Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey.
But did you know these folks also believe that Donald Trump’s misspelled tweets – like “covfefe” and “the smocking gun” – are secret, coded messages for Q-Anon members? And that Trump was secretly recruited by top military generals to run for president in 2016 in order to break up this criminal cabal of Dems, end their control of politics and the media, and bring its members to justice?
Did you know that two Q’Anon believers were just elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, representing areas in Colorado and Georgia?
On “The Daily Show” Monday night, Trevor Noah broke down Q’Anon’s origins, their infiltration into mainstream politics and just how removed from reality its members really are
Watch below:
Humor/Comedy
Dave Chappelle Explains Why Netflix Removed ‘Chappelle’s Show’ At His Request [WATCH]
*Netflix has yanked Dave Chappelle’s comedy sketch series “Chappelle’s Show” from its platform.
The series originally aired on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006. The comedian famously walked away from the show in 2005 due to creative differences.
Chappelle revealed in a lengthy Instagram video Tuesday that he requested for the series to be removed because he “never got paid” by ViacomCBS after he quit.
“If you are (expletive) streaming that show, you are fencing stolen goods,” Chappelle said in the 18-minute video titled, “Unforgiven.” “They stole that (show) from me, they just took it.”
Watch him tell it via the Instagram video below.
READ MORE: Erykah Badu Calls Ex André 3000 ‘One of My Best Friends’
View this post on Instagram
“I found out these people were streaming my work and never had to ask me or they never had to tell me,” he continued. “Perfectly legal because I signed the contract, but is that right? I didn’t think so.”
Chappelle signed a deal with Netflix in 2016 for five stand-up specials that have been released on the platform, including “Dave Chappelle: Equanimity,” “Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin” and “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones.”
“(Netflix) agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better,” Chapelle said. “That’s why I (expletive) with Netflix because they pay me my money, they do what they say they are going to do and they went above and beyond what you could expect from a businessman.”
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip7 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer