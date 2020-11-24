Music
Beyonce Leads Grammys 2021 Nominations, Kanye West Considered ‘Christian’ Artist
*The 2021 Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday, with Beyonce topping the list for the most nominations. The 21-time Grammy winner is nominated in nine categories, including record and song of the year for “Black Parade.” She is followed by Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, who are tied with rapper Roddy Ricch with six nominations.
Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion (featuring Beyoncé) received nods, while Kanye’s “Jesus Is King” is up for best contemporary Christian music album category.
The virtual show will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 31, and hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah.
“We are simultaneously developing three plans for what the show would look like: One is the traditional show with the full crowd, two is a limited crowd, and three is no crowd, and there’s creative around all three of those ideas: how and where we would film it. But none of them involve changing or postponing the date,” chair and interim Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in August. “I’m sure you’ve noticed, the amount of music released has actually increased during the pandemic, so we would not want to delay our date with so much great music coming out.”
READ MORE: Jeannie is Back on ‘The Real’ with Details of Her Life-Threatening Medical Crisis! / WATCH
Congratulations to the 63rd #GRAMMYs nominees!
View the full list: https://t.co/vmaSA9BCsf pic.twitter.com/0YQpDh4UkY
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) November 24, 2020
“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the GRAMMYs have refused to have me sing or be nominated for Best Pop Album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said in a statement. “I think as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!”
Below is a partial list of nominees for the 63rd Grammy Awards via New York Post, full list here:
Record of the Year
“Black Parade” — Beyoncé — Beyoncé & Derek Dixie, producers; Stuart White, engineer/mixer; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
“Colors” — Black Pumas — Adrian Quesada, producer; Adrian Quesada, engineer/mixer; JJ Golden, mastering engineer
“Rockstar” —DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch — SethinTheKitchen, producer; Derek “MixedByAli” Ali, Chris Dennis & Liz Robson, engineers/mixers; Susan Tabor, mastering engineer
“Say So” — Doja Cat — Tyson Trax, producer; Clint Gibbs, engineer/mixer; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish — Finneas O’Connell, producer; Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers/mixers; John Greenham, mastering engineer
“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa — Caroline Ailin & Ian Kirkpatrick, producers; Josh Gudwin, Drew Jurecka & Ian Kirkpatrick, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
“Circles” — Post Malone — Louis Bell, Frank Dukes & Post Malone, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé — Beyoncé & J. White Did It, producers; Stuart White, engineer/mixer; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer
Album of the Year
“Chilombo” — Jhené Aiko — Fisticuffs & Julian-Quán Việt Lê, producers; Fisticuffs, Julian-Quán Việt Lê, Zeke Mishanec, Christian Plata & Gregg Rominiecki, engineers/mixers; Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo, Julian-Quán Việt Lê, Maclean Robinson & Brian Keith Warfield, songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer
“Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)” — Black Pumas — Jon Kaplan & Adrian Quesada, producers; Adrian Quesada, Jacob Sciba, Stuart Sikes & Erik Wofford, engineers/mixers; Eric Burton & Adrian Quesada, songwriters; JJ Golden, mastering engineer
“Everyday Life” — Coldplay — Daniel Green, Bill Rahko & Rik Simpson, producers; Mark “Spike” Stent, engineer/mixer; Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion & Chris Martin, songwriters; Emily Lazar, mastering engineer
“Djesse Vol.3” — Jacob Collier — Jacob Collier, producer; Ben Bloomberg & Jacob Collier, engineers/mixers; Jacob Collier, songwriter; Chris Allgood & Emily Lazar, mastering engineers
“Women in Music Pt. III” — HAIM — Rostam Batmanglij, Danielle Haim & Ariel Rechtshaid, producers; Rostam Batmanglij, Jasmine Chen, John DeBold, Matt DiMona, Tom Elmhirst, Joey Messina-Doerning & Ariel Rechtshaid, engineers/mixers; Rostam Batmanglij, Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Este Haim & Ariel Rechtshaid, songwriters; Emily Lazar, mastering engineer
“Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa — Koz, producer; Josh Gudwin & Cameron Gower Poole, engineers/mixers; Clarence Coffee Jr. & Dua Lipa, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer
“Hollywood’s Bleeding” — Post Malone — Louis Bell & Frank Dukes, producers; Louis Bell & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer
“Folklore” — Taylor Swift — Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, producers; Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Serban Ghenea, John Hanes, Jonathan Low & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer
Song of the Year
“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
Circles Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
“Don’t Start Now” — Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“If the World Was Ending” — Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Yummy” — Justin Bieber
“Say So” — Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
“Watermelon Sugar” — Harry Styles
“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Un Dia (One Day)” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
“Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
“Dynamite” — BTS
“Rain on Me” — Lady Gaga With Ariana Grande
“Exile” — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
“Blue Umbrella” — Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian
“True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter” — Harry Connick, Jr.
“American Standard” — James Taylor
“Unfollow the Rules” — Rufus Wainwright
“Judy” — Renée Zellweger
Best Pop Vocal Album
“Changes” — Justin Bieber
“Chromatica” — Lady Gaga
“Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa
“Fine Line” — Harry Styles
“Folklore” — Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
“On My Mind” — Diplo & Sidepiece
“My High” — Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai
“The Difference” — Flume Featuring Toro Y Moi
“Both of Us” — Jayda G
“10%” — Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis
Best Dance/Electronic Album
“Kick” — I Arca
“Planet’s Mad” — Baauer
“Energy” — Disclosure
“Bubba” — Kaytranada
“Good Faith” — Madeon
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
“Axiom” — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah
“Chronology of a Dream: Live At The Village Vanguard” — Jon Batiste
“Take the Stairs” — Black Violin
“Americana Grégoire” — Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell
“Live at the Royal Albert Hall” — Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance
“Shameika” — Fiona Apple
“Not” — Big Thief
“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers
“The Steps” — HAIM
“Stay High” — Brittany Howard
“Daylight” — Grace Potter
Best Metal Performance
“Bum-Rush” — Body Count
“Underneath” — Code Orange
“The In-Between” — In This Moment
“Bloodmoney” — Poppy
“Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe) – Live” — Power Trip
Best Rock Album
“A Hero’s Death” — Fontaines D.C.
“Kiwanuka” — Michael Kiwanuka
“Daylight” — Grace Potter
“Sound & Fury” — Sturgill Simpson
“The New Abnormal” — The Strokes
Best Rock Song
“Kyoto” — Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, Songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)
“Lost in Yesterday” — Kevin Parker, Songwriter (Tame Impala)
“Not” — Adrianne Lenker, Songwriter (Big Thief)
“Shameika” — Fiona Apple, Songwriter (Fiona Apple)
“Stay High” — Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
Best Alternative Music Album
“Fetch the Bolt Cutters” — Fiona Apple
“Hyperspace” — Beck
“Punisher” — Phoebe Bridgers
“Jaime” — Brittany Howard
“The Slow Rush” — Tame Impala
Best R&B Performance
“Lightning & Thunder” — Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend
“Black Parade” — Beyoncé
“All I Need” — Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $Ign
“Goat Head” — Brittany Howard
“See Me” — Emily King
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Sit On Down” — The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
“Wonder What She Thinks of Me” — Chloe X Halle
“Let Me Go” — Mykal Kilgore
“Anything For You” — Ledisi
“Distance” — Yebba
Best Progressive R&B Album
“Chilombo” — Jhené Aiko
“Ungodly Hour” — Chloe X Halle
“Free Nationals” — Free Nationals
“F*** Yo Feelings” — Robert Glasper
“It Is What It Is” — Thundercat
Best R&B Song
“Better Than I Imagine” — Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)
“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Collide” — Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & Earthgang)
“Do It” — Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)
“Slow Down” — Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)
Best R&B Album
“Happy 2 Be Here” — Ant Clemons
“Take Time” — Giveon
“To Feel Love/D” — Luke James
“Bigger Love” — John Legend
“All Rise” — Gregory Porter
Best Rap Performance
“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
“Bop” — Dababy
“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow
“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby
“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
“Dior” — Pop Smoke
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Rockstar” — Dababy Featuring Roddy Ricch
“Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Drake Featuring Lil Durk
“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak
“The Box” — Roddy Ricch
“Highest in the Room” — Travis Scott
Best Rap Album
“Black Habits” — D Smoke
“Alfredo” — Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
“A Written Testimony” — Jay Electronica
“King’s Disease” — Nas
“The Allegory Royce” — Da 5’9″
Best Rap Song
“The Bigger Picture” — Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, Songwriters (Lil Baby)
“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, Songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron Latour & Ryan Martinez, Songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)
“Rockstar” — Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro Iv & Rodrick Moore, Songwriters (Dababy Featuring Roddy Ricch)
“Savage” — Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Jeannie is Back on ‘The Real’ with Details of Her Life-Threatening Medical Crisis! / WATCH
*On Tuesday, Nov. 24, as co-host Adrienne Houghton says, “today’s the day!” The Real welcomes back co-host Jeannie Mai!
She has a lot to say about what she’s been doing while recuperating from throat surgery and how she realized she’d been prioritizing work over her health.
Jeannie Mai: Man, we already know how precious health is, but I am a workaholic and I do prioritize my work more than my health. And in this situation, I absolutely kind of just thought taking a steroid shot or just taking Theraflu or Dayquil would help cover it, because – I was in a competition, yo, and I was not going to let down. I really took that too seriously, more than my health, and then I – God taught me a lesson. So, um – it was a… the part that… Getting sick wasn’t the upsetting part, it was actually just being depressed because I let myself get to this, and for the last few weeks, I gotta be honest, I was pretty upset at myself, because everything ended. I stopped shooting my favorite talk show every day, and I had to step out of a competition, which I feel like I was doing good, and I could have staying in the running…
Adrienne Houghton: You were gonna win!
Jeannie: So, I’ve, I’ve just… thank you, Adrienne. I believe I could have too. But I didn’t give up!
Adrienne: I believe you were gonna win!
Jeannie: I really – I really appreciate that. I, I really learned a lesson. Being in a dark place where you actually just feel like you have no… you’re helpless – it’s the worst feeling ever. Like, you did it to yourself. And so, I take full responsibility.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Erykah Badu Calls Ex André 3000 ‘One of My Best Friends’
*Erykah Badu has opened up about her relationship with ex-boyfriend, hip-hop star André 3000.
In a new Musicians on Musicians segment for Rolling Stone, Badu chops it up with singer Summer Walker, and recalled her relationship with the father of her 23-year-old son, Seven.
“When we became boyfriend and girlfriend in the ‘90s, we didn’t become friends first. We were attracted to each other first,” she said. “We had stuff in common, but we didn’t learn all of that until over the years. We have a 23-year-old son. Over these years, we’ve just become closer and closer as friends, as humans, as man, as woman.”
She went on to say.. “He just left Dallas, actually. He came down for my grandma’s memorial. He’s one of my best friends on the planet,” she shared. “I care for him so very much, about his livelihood, his art, his feelings. And I’m a super big fan of him. I’m assuming he’s also a fan of my music. We’re really close.”
READ MORE: Erykah Badu Tests COVID-positive in Her Left Nostril and ‘Negative’ in Right [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
Badu said she and Andre almost have a brother/sister dynamic.
“We laugh all the time, talk about things. It’s brother and sister, it’s grandmother and grandson, it’s father and daughter. It’s so many different things depending on what the situation calls for,” she explained.
Walker called their relationship “beautiful.”
Hear Badu tell it via the Instagram video embed above.
In related news, Walker has confirmed fan speculation that she’s pregnant.
She shared the big news Friday night in an Instagram post showing off her baby bump. Her baby daddy is said to be her longtime boyfriend, producer London on da Track.
Check out her baby bump post below.
View this post on Instagram
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Alfonso Ribiero Explains Why He Missed ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion with Janet Hubert
*Alfonso Ribeiro has opened up about why he wasn’t on set with original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert, during the recent “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion.
The HBO Max special aired on Thursday, Nov 19 in celebration of the beloved comedy’s 30-year anniversary.
We previously reported… Hubert and Will Smith reunited for the first time in 27 years for the reunion taping.
“After 27 years, being here today and having the conversation that Will and I had together, it’s healing,” Hubert said during her conversation with Smith, Today.com reports.
Hubert originally played Aunt Viv for three seasons before she was replaced by Maxwell Reid. The actress previously criticized both the series and Smith, blaming him for her allegedly being blacklisted in Hollywood. Reports of a feud between the two stars have since circulated over the 27 years since.
READ MORE: Janet Hubert (Aunt Viv) Says Reuniting with Will Smith After 27 Years Was ‘Healing’
View this post on Instagram
“We never really together publicly talk about Janet, and what happened, and for me it felt like I couldn’t celebrate 30 years of ‘Fresh Prince’ without finding a way to celebrate Janet,” Smith tells co-stars Reid, Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Tatyana Ali (Ashley), DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey) in the reunion taping.
Ribeiro, who played Carlton on the show, didn’t stick around for the emotional moment between Smith and Hubert. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, het claims he couldn’t be on set that day due to filming commitments with “America’s Funniest Home Videos”.
“Unfortunately I had to go shoot that day. All of the social media content and the photographs were taken without me,” he said. “I literally did my own photo shoot on the couch so they could put me in the group photo. The actual special was filmed in one day, but all the other stuff was done on the other days.”
Meanwhile, Hubert also addressed speculation about why Ribeiro didn’t show up, telling fans to “let it go.”
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer