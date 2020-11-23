Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: Swinger Sex Gone Wrong
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Swinger Sex Gone Wrong – Old Hollywood: This could be recent enough to be considered back in the day, but it did happen nearly fifty years ago, so Old Hollywood fits too. There was an A+ list musician who went out with some friends to see a boxing match featuring this permanent A++ list fighter.
His wife made an excuse to not attend. She encouraged his boys night out and she was going to stay home and just watch some television. That is what she said, but in reality what happened is that she was entertaining her boyfriend and two other men at her home. All were naked when the husband returned much much earlier than expected and walked in on his wife having sex with the men.
One of the men caught knew his career and family life would be ruined if he was publicly identified, shot the musician and killed him right there. Because one of the men having sex with the wife was a policeman , the fix was in from the beginning and no one was charged.
Can you guess the A+ list musician, his wife and the fighter?
BLIND ITEM: A New Twist to the Shooting Tale
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
A new twist to the shooting tale. To recap, you had the A- list reality star with the lucrative side gig being very flirty with a rapper. The rapper went a little too far with the flirting. The rapper’s girlfriend, who is also a rapper, got upset and was shot. Well, the rapper’s girlfriend is now hooking up with the ex of the reality star. The ex with the money, not the broke one.
Can you guess the reality star, the rapper, the one who was shot, the ex with the money (and the broke one)?
BLIND ITEM: The Broke Hoe
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
Borrowing a bunch of expensive cars for a photo shoot, does not mean you can actually afford to buy any of them or even lease one. The celebrity/reality star/sex tape star/yachter just doesn’t want her clients (to) know she is broke, because then they will want to pay less.
Can you guess the celebrity/reality star/sex tape star/yachter ?
BLIND ITEM: Accidental Death?
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
That beer family with the ties to the dead pedophile and disgraced producer took months and money to get that story straight, but sure, lets call the death of the girl an accident.
Can you guess the beer family and the girl who died?
