Events
Theresa King and The Experience Christian Ministries Host Drive-by Essentials Giveaway in South LA
*SOUTH LOS ANGELES – Eradicate The Hate, Inc., Experience Christian Ministries & Helpmates for Hope prove that we can work together, and we are stronger together. The collaborative group recently came together with one common goal and that was to serve those in need and provide essentials for our most vulnerable during this crucial time.
“Nothing brings me more joy than to be able to bring quality resources to these hard-hit communities. I couldn’t do this without the backing of Matthew 25, who believed in my vision from thousands of miles away. The pandemic has affected these people disproportionately, and they need to know they matter,” says Theresa King.
“Our goal is to reduce the need for our most vulnerable to have to come out of their homes during the growing pandemic and the possibility of heightened civil unrest surrounding the election”, says Pastor Shep Crawford.
Pastors Shep Crawford & Dr. Shalonda Crawford of the Experience Christian Ministries, well known for the work they do in the South Los Angeles community, providing meals, clothing, counseling and other resources partnered with Theresa King, of Eradicate the Hate Inc., known as the “go to” person to coordinate, connect and provide churches and other organizations to food, programs and essentials for more than 2 decades along with Angelina Looney, founder of Helpmates for Hope joined the effort offering winter coats for children & youth and backpacks with kids essentials as well.
On the Sunday afternoon before the 2020 presidential election, cars aligned the tight knitted residential area on 51st Street waiting to enter the turn style at South Park to get some much-needed food and essentials. Many residence arrived nearly an hour before gates were scheduled to open at 1:30p.m. causing a bit of gridlock, requiring gates to open early to reduce the interruption of the flow traffic on the already busy street. The drive-thru event offered items such as detergent, diapers, household cleaning products, shampoo & conditioner, toothpaste, mouthwashes, razors, hand soaps, bath gels, food products and children’s coats and more. https://abc7.com/community-events/south-la-holds-grab-and-go-event-amid-election-pandemic-fears/7586738/
Check out pics from the event:
About Eradicate the Hate, Inc.
Eradicate The Hate, Inc founded by Theresa King is based in Los Angeles, CA. The organization addresses systemic prejudice in our society by creating and promoting human services programs that build community relations and empower its people. Eradicate the Hate sponsors community giveaways of food, and in-kind goods to needy families year-round. Currently, Eradicate the Hate is assisting individuals and families impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic by making weekly deliveries of food and product. They also provide food and product to seniors on the weekly basis. The organization serves as a distributor of food and products for other non-profit organizations and agencies who are taking care of the community. To learn more visit www.eradicatethehate.com
About The Experience Christian Ministries
The Experience Christian Ministries (ECM) was founded in 2010, Sr. Pastor Shep Crawford & Co-Pastor Dr. Shalonda Crawford. After making its home in South Los Angeles in 2015, ECM quickly became one of the fasted growing churches in Los Angeles attracting many youth and young adults. Pastor Shep is committed to preaching the uncompromised Word of God along with the message of Grace. The power couple and their congregation are very hands on in the community. Pastor Shep known for his work with (peaceful) OG rival gang members to be a voice for positive change in their communities, feeding & clothing those in need, leading community clean-ups, and promoting peaceful living environments and opportunities in the neighborhood, while co-Pastor Dr. Shalonda and her team work to provide tangible resources for woman & children in distress as well as mental health and physical health assistance and resources. To learn more visit www.theECM.org.
source:
Reid J~Rich, Sr. Publicist
Infinite Scope PR
[email protected]
Entertainment
BHERC Festival Panels Feature Top Film & TV Pros and 140+ Must-See Films Offered in Final Weeks
*(Hollywood, CA) – As The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) reaches midway of the month-long 26th Annual African American Film Marketplace & S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase (AAFM SEMSFS) airing online at www.BHERC.TV now through Sunday, November 29, 2020, Executive Director and Festival Curator John Forbes is pleased to announce the programming for the final two weeks of the festival. The virtual festival has entertained more than 5300 attendees from across the globe who have watched on-demand the industry panels, special events and screenings and the 140 curated films with stories of all genres told by diverse filmmakers from 18 countries and 20 US states of all ages, the youngest being nine years old.
As the festival begins its closing two weeks, BHERC invites the public to consider the festival as their choice or entertainment, inspiration and enlightenment during the upcoming Holiday season and recently stricter imposed nation-wide stay-at-home orders. The festival continues to offer the complete portfolio of 140 films that may be sorted and selected by genres such as: Action, Animation, Comedy, Documentary, Drama, Historical, Horror, Inspirational, Music, Romance, Sci-Fi, Spoken Word, and Thriller. They may also explore by topics such as Art, Diversity, Family, Faith-Based, LGBTQ, Mental Health, People with Disabilities and Social Justice. The festival also plays host to a few young filmmakers from Film schools such as: Academy of Art, Florida State University, High Definition Film Academy, Loyola Marymount University, New York Film Academy, Oral Roberts University, University of California Los Angeles, and University of Southern California. However, the youngest filmmaker is a self-taught nine-year old.
In addition, the November 20 thru 22, weekend offers a bonanza of diverse panels. Beginning this Friday, newcomers and those interested in a career in television can log and join professionals as they discuss share vital insight and information in the panel “The Road To Hollywood,” Friday, November 20, 2020, 5:00PM (PDT). Top television professionals will discuss the various careers within the industry such as: casting, make-up, screen writing, editing, visual effects, cinematography, animation, producing and directing. They will discuss how to go about assessing your skills and deciding which category to pursue. The all important question, “Should I go to film school?” How can I get experience. Once you get the experience, how do you get the jobs. Where do you look for the jobs, how do you build your network. “There are many paths to a successful career. Some have been thru film school many have not,” stated Sandra Evers-Manly, President and Founder, BHERC. “In all of the paths we will explore we will find that the elements of passion, determination and patience were fundamental to those successes.” The moderator is Academy Award-nominated filmmaker David Massey, “Last Breeze of Summer.” Panelists include Tamera Gregory, Head of Television of Wilmore Films; Illunga Adell, Writer “Sanford and Son” (first Black writer for a TV sitcom); Mary Jo Miller, Associate Director Operations, Walt Disney; Frank Bennett Gonzales, Executive in Charge of Diversity, Programs and Committee; Directors Guild of America, INC. (DGA) and Attorney Danielle M. Forbes, Counsel Writer Guild of America, West, INC. (WGA).
Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00AM (PDT) BHERC hosts “Cinematographers on Cinematography”. The panel will share what it means to be a working cinematographer, or director of photography (DP), what they do? What equipment is used, lighting techniques, and challenges faced to “get the shot.” Best practices for partnership with Directors and what aspiring Directors should know. What DP’s can do to make this relationship successful. Do you shoot with or without and editor? Who else to you work with? What skills do you need to be a Cinematographer? Moderated by Mobolaji Olambiwonnu, Director of Photography (DP), filmmaker and Founder, SPORAS. Panelists include: John Njaga Demps, DP; Emmy-winning John Simmons, ASC.; Emmy-winning Donald A. Morgan, ASC, and Michelle Crenshaw, DP.
Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 5:00PM (PDT) BHERC hosts “The McHenry Trial: Don’t Judge a Kid by Their Hoodie” screening. The story of a young and brilliant academic phenom who passes the bar exam at age 14 and finds himself defending his homeless father on a murder charge. He faces an old school segregationist judge, and an arrogant prosecutor preparing to celebrate his 50th consecutive case win. Moderated by Emmy-nominated William Allen Young, Actor-Director “Code Black”, “Moesha.” Panelists include: Ken Sagoes, Executive Producer-Writer-Director, Karen Bolt, Producer and cast: Loretta Devine (Doris McHenry unconfirmed), Kaleb Alexander Roberts (DeShawn McHenry), Hiram A. Murray (Shawn McHenry), Melvin Ward (Norman McHenry), Bob Rumnock (Judge Carnige), Thomas Gipson (Prosecutor Brad), Pablo Sandstrom (Lawyer Eric Askew), Kevin Flood (Lawyer Ozwald Askew), Temple Poteat (Lawyer Kerri Turner), Sammie Wayne IV (Harvey Venson), Michael Nelson (Logan Parmell), Ronan Barbour (Guard).
Sunday, November 22, 2020 4:00PM (PDT) Join President and Founder Sandra Evers-Manly, cousin of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers as she leads the audience through a screening and discussion of selected courageous Social Justice films from the 2020 festival. During the discussion, the audience is invited to share how these films and “social justice” films in general impact and/or inform their actions and involvement in social justice issues.
Closing Night Celebration is a call to support Black Business. In lieu of the fan favorite in-person Closing Night “Soul Food & Film” event, BHERC asks that attendees locate and order their “Soul Food” or favored cuisine from a local Black business to enjoy during our VIRTUAL closing night “Soul Food & Film” program Sunday, November 29, 2020 5:00PM (PDT). In Los Angeles BHERC recommends Gwen’s Specialty Cakes & Catering. Call 310.677.9979 to place orders https://www.gwensspecialtycakes.com.
Don’t miss these exciting events during the final two weeks of the 26th Annual African American Film Marketplace & S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase (AAFM SEMSFS). Register Today at www.BHERC.TV for panels and Festival passes. $75.00 for a full Festival Pass, $25.00 for a Day Pass and $10.00 for a block of 5 films. All panels and special events are Free.
About BHERC TV
In February 2020 BHERC launched BHERC TV a leading world-wide provider of narrative and documentary short films about the African American experience, as well as content from across the diaspora and diverse populations. Offering an affordable streaming entertainment service with paid memberships in over seven countries, BHERC TV members enjoy a wide variety of genres and languages and may watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Film lovers can play, pause and resume watching without commercials. Find out more on BHERC.TV
About Black Hollywood Education & Resource Center
Founded in 1996 by Sandra Evers-Manly, BHERC is a nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future of African Americans in film and television. BHERC programs include film festivals, mentoring, book signings, script readings, film and animation contests, scholarships, and other programs and special events. BHERC recognizes the contributions of African American men and women in front of and behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.
BE ACTIVE – ENGAGED – INSPIRED – www.BHERC.ORG
** FEATURED STORY **
The Virtual United Negro College Fund Tour Heads to NY, DC & NJ on Fri & Sat-Nov. 20 & 21 (EUR EXCLUSIVE!)
*African American students interested in going to college can attend the United Negro College Fund’s (UNCF) Fall 2020 virtual Empower Me Tour. Set for this Friday and Saturday (November 20 & 21, 2020), New York, District of Columbia, and New Jersey will be repped. (This year’s tour kicked off earlier this month in Wisconsin and Illinois). To register, go here.
The Empower Me Tour is an extension of the goals of the UNCF. Founded in 1944, the UNCF, a non-profit, has raised more than $5 billion and helped more than 500,000 students attend 37 private historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
The EUR caught up with Stacey Lee, the tour’s director for four years, who discussed the importance of the event.
“The UNCF is the nation’s largest provider of education support to minority students,” said Lee. “The Empowerment Tour has been executed for the past 12 years and last year along we offered over $12 million dollars in scholarships.”
MORE NEWS/RELATED: BMEE Authors: Urgent Steps Are Necessary to Address Implicit Bias in Early Education
Lee continued, “I think the great thing is that during these times, even with COVID-19, is that a number of corporations (Wells Fargo/P&/FedEx/Disney/Goldman Sachs) and donors have really been providing opportunity and financial access to our schools and students.”
The tour is packed with information and resources so that students and parents have the right tools to make informed decisions.
“It’s a free event that provides educational support, scholarships, interviews with colleges, empowerment, and information on how to get to and through college. We also provide this information for parents as well. We have a parent section that focuses on financial aid and the things you need to get your students to college.”
Lee continued, “Sometimes we have students that don’t realize that they can attend college. They can receive scholarships. Some of them don’t even know what an HBCU is. So, it’s inspirational for me to see these students receive this information and the excitement that’s around this tour.”
In addition to college information, panel sessions on issues affecting the community will also take place. Legendary rapper Bun B will be part of a special My Black Is Beautiful panel. The panel will have discussions with girls and boys and the MC will lead the male portion.
“It’s about empowerment,” Bun B told the EUR. “It’s vital for us to lift each other up and amplify each other’s voices. We just talk about now what that role is in this COVID world. And with everything that we are seeing with young Black men on television, we want to keep them motivated and centered. We want to make sure that they are not discouraged in this moment.”
Ever since Kamala Harris threw her hat into the presidential race and elected vice president of the United States, a spotlight has shined on the fact that she’s an HBCU grad (Howard University) and member of the African American sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha. These facts are not lost on the UNCF.
“Kamala has really boosted people’s awareness about HBCUs and (African American sororities) and the type of people that come out of HBCUs. HBCUS have also provided so many people from science, mathematics, and engineering programs (STEM).”
Bun B added, “We have more than enough examples to show you how beneficial an education from an HBCU can be. So, there is no reason to not be a part of an HBCU because the world is just as available to you as it is for anyone else attending any other type of university.”
Register for the virtual Empower Me Tour on November 20 & 21, 2020 here. Spring tour dates will be announced soon. For general information on the United Negro College Fund, go here.
Events
Fifth Annual Critics Choice Documentary Award Winners Revealed
*(Los Angeles, CA) – The Critics Choice Association (CCA) has unveiled the winners of the fifth annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards, which recognize the year’s finest achievements in documentaries released in theaters, on TV and on major digital platforms, as determined by the voting of qualified CCA members.
Dick Johnson is Dead takes home the most prestigious award for Best Documentary Feature as well as Best Director for Kirsten Johnson.
My Octopus Teacher wins the awards for Best Cinematography and Best Science/Nature Documentary.
“We couldn’t be more excited about being able to celebrate such a diverse group of films and filmmakers and subjects this year of all years, on the fifth occasion of the CCDAs, and with 2020 being what it is,” said Christopher Campbell, President of the Critics Choice Association Documentary Branch. “The world needs this variety of storytelling now more than ever, and all of these documentaries moved us in unique ways. We are proud that we could still support these films and share the best of the best with nonfiction fans. Our only regret is that we couldn’t do so while also honoring the talented artists and their incredible work in person.”
Though this year’s gala event was not held in person due to the ongoing pandemic, special acceptance videos from each of the winners can be found by clicking their links below.
To view ALL of the acceptance videos, please click HERE.
To learn more about the Critics Choice Documentary Awards, see the full list of nominees, and all of the winner acceptance speeches, visit the Critics Choice Association website.
The winners of the fifth annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards are:
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Dick Johnson is Dead (Netflix)
BEST DIRECTOR
Kirsten Johnson, Dick Johnson is Dead (Netflix)
BEST FIRST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Melissa Haizlip, Mr. SOUL! (Shoes in the Bed Productions)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Roger Horrocks, My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)
BEST EDITING
Lindy Jankura, Alexis Johnson and Alex Keipper, Totally Under Control (Neon)
BEST SCORE
Marco Beltrami, Brandon Roberts and Buck Sanders, The Way I See It (Focus Features)
BEST NARRATION
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix)
David Attenborough, Narrator
David Attenborough, Writer
BEST ARCHIVAL DOCUMENTARY
MLK/FBI (Field of Vision/IFC Films)
BEST HISTORICAL/BIOGRAPHICAL DOCUMENTARY
John Lewis: Good Trouble (Magnolia Pictures/Participant)
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY (TIE)
Beastie Boys Story (Apple)
The Go-Go’s (Showtime)
BEST POLITICAL DOCUMENTARY
Boys State (Apple)
BEST SCIENCE/NATURE DOCUMENTARY
My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)
BEST SPORTS DOCUMENTARY (TIE)
Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes (HBO)
Athlete A (Netflix)
BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY
St. Louis Superman (MTV Documentary Films)
(Directors and Producers: Sami Khan and Smriti Mundhra. Producer: Poh Si Teng)
MOST COMPELLING LIVING SUBJECTS OF A DOCUMENTARY (HONOR)
Dr. Rick Bright – Totally Under Control (Neon)
Steven Garza – Boys State (Apple)
The Go-Go’s – The Go-Go’s (Showtime)
Judith Heumann – Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix)
Dick Johnson – Dick Johnson is Dead (Netflix)
Maggie Nichols, Rachael Denhollander, Jamie Dantzscher – Athlete A (Netflix)
Fox Rich – Time (Amazon)
Pete Souza – The Way I See It (Focus Features)
Taylor Swift – Miss Americana (Netflix)
Greta Thunberg – I Am Greta (Hulu)
About CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
The Critics Choice Documentary Awards are an off-shoot of The Critics Choice Awards, which are bestowed annually by the CCA to honor the finest in cinematic and televised/streaming achievement. Historically, the Critics Choice Awards are the most-accurate predictor of the Academy Award nominations.
The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards will air LIVE on The CW Network on Sunday, March 7, 2021, with acclaimed film, television, and stage star Taye Diggs returning to host for his third consecutive time. The show will continue its combined Film and Television awards format, honoring the finest in both cinematic and televised/streaming achievement.
About CRITICS CHOICE ASSOCIATION (CCA)
The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 400 television, radio and online critics and entertainment reporters. It was organized last year with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the blurring of the distinctions between film, television, and streaming content. For more information, visit: www.CriticsChoice.com.
source:
Laura Danford Mandel
LDM|PR
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer