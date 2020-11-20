Letitia Wright Admits Dating is Hard Following ‘Black Panter’ Success



*Royal historian and biographer Robert Lacey has offered insight into the riff between Prince William and his brother Prince Harry.

Lacey claims that the Duke of Cambridge was beyond pissed off with how Buckingham Palace handled Meghan Markle’s pregnancy with son Archie.

It is expected of senior members of the royal family to make a public display out of the birth of babies. But Harry and Meghan opted not to follow protocol. Instead, on the morning of May 6, 2019, the couple welcomed their son and then swiftly returned to Windsor undetected.

The palace didn’t announce that Markle had gone into labor until after Archie was born and the family (including Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland) were all heading home from the hospital, per Fox News.

“At that stage, it was difficult for Meghan and Harry to conceal the birth of their son because they were still on the payroll of the British monarchy,” Lacey explained. “We have a tradition here in Britain that royal babies should be seen and enjoyed by the public. But instead, Meghan and Harry chose to follow their own rules and have their baby in private. It is understood that William felt they should have gone through the motions of showing the baby to the public as members of the royal family.”

William was apparently so annoyed that he and his wife Kate Middleton allegedly waited “a full eight days” to visit the couple and meet baby Archie, according to the report.

“A lot of people have told me William has a temper,” said Lacey. “He has taken comfort in the fact that his future destiny is to be king. That’s what has kept him going. Duty comes before all.”

The alleged feud between the brothers was allegedly sparked by Harry’s relationship with Meghan.

“William was quite concerned that the relationship had moved so quickly,” Nicholl claimed in the TLC documentary “Kate V. Meghan: Princesses at War?”

“And being close to Harry, you know, probably the only person close enough to say to Harry, ‘This seems to be moving quickly. Are you sure?’ And I think what was meant as well intended brotherly advice just riled Harry.

“Harry is hugely protective of Meghan,” Nicholl continued. “He saw that as criticism, he interpreted that as his brother not really being behind this marriage, this union. And I don’t think things have been quite right ever since.”

Lacey goes on to explain, “Let’s make clear that William’s reservation wasn’t whether Meghan was right for Harry, but whether she was right for the royal family and royal life.”

“Royals are expected to know their place,” he continued. “And Harry, of course, was expected to marry a nice girl named Henrietta or Gabriella who lived in the provinces of Britain in the countryside and settle down. But Meghan and Harry both made it clear they wanted to do so much more than that. And let’s just say there are things that you can and cannot do when it comes to running the royal family and what it stands for.”

Lacey said William and Harry “speak on the phone from time to time,” bu tit will take time for their relationship to heal.

“I think Meghan and Harry will remain based in North America. Unless the brothers can find a way to reconcile, they will have to go their separate ways and keep mutual respect for each other.”