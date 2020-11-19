Entertainment
Angela Predhomme / ‘Stay with Me (Cover) / LISTEN
*With a laid back, soulful style, singer-songwriter Angela Predhomme expresses emotion with honesty and passion.
She has a knack for writing catchy melodies and lyrics that touch your heart, and sings with bluesy overtones that hint of her roots in Detroit.
Predhomme’s songs have been heard by millions through television, film, radio, and in major retail chains.
Credits include the popular Hallmark movie “Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane,” Lifetime’s hit show “Dance Moms,” Freeform’s “Switched at Birth,” TLC’s “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” commercials for ING Bank and Fiat, and closing credit placement in the film A Wedding Most Strange, among others. Angela has also been featured in Music Connection Magazine, the radio industry hub, AllAccess, and interviewed as a “rising star” in Thrive Global and Medium’s Authority Magazine.
Predhomme’s unique brand of simple, elegant artistry shines on her cover of Sam Smith’s “Stay with Me.” The song seems like a natural for her intimate, longing vocal delivery that soars up to gently float on sweet harmonies. The stripped down piano-vocal production on “Stay with Me” lays out bare emotion, compelling in its uncluttered authenticity.
MORE NEWS: Anthony Johnson on DNA Sequencing: A Guide To Understanding Various Diseases
Asked why she chose this song to cover, Predhomme says, “How can I not be a fan of Sam Smith? I think he’s one of the best new artists of the last decade. Sam is a singer’s singer, and a true artist. About my choice of ‘Stay with Me,’ I always felt a connection to the intuitive, memorable melody and the raw, intense plea to save someone from abandonment. I think we’ve all been there at some point.”
Predhomme’s commitment to writing and producing her own music has continued, buoyed by Symphonic Distribution, with whom she signed recently. Her infectiously catchy summer release, “So Good to Be Free” continues to draw in new listeners, as well as its follow up, her soulful love song, “Changeless Sky.” Gaining momentum, too, is Predhomme’s low-key fall release, “Graced with You,” a tender piano-based waltz with strings that highlights her classical influences.
In the works for this hardworking singer-songwriter are a new holiday track and a full-length album in 2021. Predhomme’s upcoming album will include recent singles and several new tracks.
source:
Tom Estey
www.tomestey.com
** FEATURED STORY **
In Statement Bobby Brown Says Losing Son ‘Has Devastated My Family’
*Yesterday/last night EURweb was among the first news outlets to break the news that Bobby Brown‘s namesake son, Bobby Brown Jr. had passed away at the tender, young age of 28.
Authorities don’t yet have a cause of death, but they are saying that there is no evidence that foul play was involved. Here is what the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement:
“On November 18, 2020, around 1:50 p.m., officers from LAPD West Valley Division responded to a call of a medical emergency at 5200 White Oak Avenue.
“Officers discovered a male, unconscious, and not breathing. The male was identified as Bobby Brown Jr (son of Bobby Brown Sr.) and was pronounced at scene. The Coroner’s Office was notified and is handling the investigation, there is no evidence of foul play.”
MORE NEWS: THE REAL: Jeannie Visits With Some Good News! + En Vogue is Here / WATCH
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, Attorney Christopher Brown of the of Boston based Brown & Rosen LLC, has issued a statement on behalf of Bobby Brown:
November 19, 2020 Boston, MA On November 18, 2020, Bobby Brown Jr died. He was 28 years old. “Bobby Brown Jr. was not feeling well a couple days before his death, with flu-like symptoms. This is a tragic loss and we will be letting the authorities conduct their investigation of his death.” Said Christopher Brown, Esq. of Brown & Rosen LLC, counsel to Bobby Brown.
“Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain.” Said Bobby Brown.
“We ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time and there will be no further comments.” Said Attorney Brown.
View this post on Instagram
source:
Juanita Stephens
JS Media Relations
[email protected]
Entertainment
THE REAL: Jeannie Visits With Some Good News! + En Vogue is Here / WATCH
*On Thursday, Nov. 19, The Real has a treat for viewers when co-host Jeannie Mai drops in to “say” hello – and even though she’s on vocal rest, she has some special messages and good news for her fellow hosts and the Real Fam!
And the ladies welcome guest co-host Ryan Michelle Bathe, who explains what fans can expect from Season 2 of All Rise.
Cindy Herron, Terry Ellis and Rhona Bennett of En Vogue visit and share what it was like to return to the stage at the Billboard Music Awards! Terry Ellis also reveals if they consider themselves “icons” as they prepare to accept the Urban Music Icon Award at the Black Music Honors.
Also, the hosts discuss how Congresswoman-Elect Cori Bush was addressed as “Breonna” by some colleagues confused by her Breonna Taylor face mask. Co-host Adrienne Houghton feels that people are minding their own business when they should be minding the business of the country and Ryan wonders how elected officials can understand the laws with Breonna’s name going through Congress if they don’t know who she is.
Jeannie Drops In To Visit With “Signs” Of Some Good News!
The Ladies Of En Vogue Share What It Was Like To Return To The Stage At The Billboard Music Awards!
Terry Ellis Of En Vogue Reveals If the Group Considers Themselves “Icons”
Congresswomen-Elect Cori Bush Was Called “Breonna Taylor” By Colleagues Confused By Her Face Mask
The Ladies Of En Vogue Share What It Was Like To Return To The Stage At The Billboard Music Awards!
Adrienne Houghton: The Billboard Music Awards performance from this year – you guys crushed it!
Loni Love: Crushed it!
Adrienne: How did it feel to be back on stage performing “Free Your Mind” for a whole new generation of viewers? Cindy, let’s start with you!
Cindy Herron: You know, it felt really amazing, because we’d been off – first of all, no live performances for, gosh, about 7 or 8 months. And when we finally do come back to the stage to perform, we are live in front of a virtual audience but no one in the actual theater sitting in those chairs. And so it was really different for us to mentally fuse the two – we’re performing and we have to give our all to no one sitting here, but at the same time, there are millions of people somewhere watching, and so… we didn’t get that instant, give and take energy that we’re used to. So definitely a different… different world. But so exciting, and so honored to be able to close that show with “Free Your Mind.”
Loni: Wow.
Terry Ellis: Yeah, we had to dig deep on that one, because we’re so used to the energy exchange between us and the audience, so to not have an audience, we were like, “Oh my gosh,” we had to go into a whole ‘nother head space, and we had to go deep on that one and bring it out. So, it was a lot of fun.
Adrienne: You did it.
Ryan Michelle Bathe: Well, you guys did it. I’m just sitting here desperately trying to be professional, but my cheeks hurt from smiling, I’m like in a full flop sweat, like, I’m like hyperventilating, I’m trying so hard…
Website: thereal.com
Twitter: @TheRealDaytime
Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Bobby Brown Jr.’s Girlfriend Anna Reed Says ‘I Lost My Soul Mate’ After His Death
*Anna Reed, the girlfriend Bobby Brown Jr., posted a tribute to him on social media a day after news of his death.
We previously reported, Brown Jr., the son singer Bobby Brown, was found dead at the age of 28, according to TMZ. He was the half sibling to Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of Brown Sr. and late singer Whitney Houston.
Like her mother, Bobbi Kristina died after being found unconscious in a bathtub.
Police found Brown Jr. after being called to his home for a “medical emergency,” BBC reports.
Reed wrote on her Twitter page: “The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soul mate.”
READ MORE: Bobby Brown’s Son (Bobby Brown Jr.) Dead At 28: Report
The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soul mate🥺
— babiblu🖤 (@AnnaReed1998) November 19, 2020
Here’s more via TMZ:
A source close to the family tells TMZ Bobby Jr. was found dead Wednesday in his home in the L.A. area. Police are still at the home, and our sources tell us, at this point, they do not believe there was foul play involved.Bobby Jr. was the half-brother of Bobby’s daughter with Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina, who died back in 2015 when she was just 22 years old after being found lifeless in a bathtub. The coroner determined she had drowned in the tub, but had toxic levels of cocaine and alcohol in her system.
Jr. is one of Bobby’s seven children. His mother is Kim Ward, who Bobby dated off and on for 11 years before getting engaged to Whitney.
Bobby Jr. and Reed often expressed their love each other on social media.
Hours before he died, he wrote, “If me and my girl can’t hit, I’m not hitting.”
He also referred to Reed as “Wifey” in a November 15 post — see below.
Wifey Alert pic.twitter.com/hFo4V0xA5E
— Bobby Brown Jr. (@bobbybrownjrx) November 15, 2020
In another post on November 15, he wrote to Reed, “Hey @AnnaReed1998 I LOVE YOU.”
On November 17, Reed wrote, “Overdose is a lesson, if you ain’t learn then you lethal,” but it’s not clear what she was referring to.
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider7 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Apple News1 year ago
Inside Trump Winery Wedding of Candace Owens and Rich Brit George Farmer