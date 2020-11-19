Angela Predhomme / ‘Stay with Me (Cover) / LISTEN

*On Thursday, Nov. 19, The Real has a treat for viewers when co-host Jeannie Mai drops in to “say” hello – and even though she’s on vocal rest, she has some special messages and good news for her fellow hosts and the Real Fam!

And the ladies welcome guest co-host Ryan Michelle Bathe, who explains what fans can expect from Season 2 of All Rise.

Cindy Herron, Terry Ellis and Rhona Bennett of En Vogue visit and share what it was like to return to the stage at the Billboard Music Awards! Terry Ellis also reveals if they consider themselves “icons” as they prepare to accept the Urban Music Icon Award at the Black Music Honors.

Also, the hosts discuss how Congresswoman-Elect Cori Bush was addressed as “Breonna” by some colleagues confused by her Breonna Taylor face mask. Co-host Adrienne Houghton feels that people are minding their own business when they should be minding the business of the country and Ryan wonders how elected officials can understand the laws with Breonna’s name going through Congress if they don’t know who she is.

Adrienne Houghton: The Billboard Music Awards performance from this year – you guys crushed it!

Loni Love: Crushed it!

Adrienne: How did it feel to be back on stage performing “Free Your Mind” for a whole new generation of viewers? Cindy, let’s start with you!

Cindy Herron: You know, it felt really amazing, because we’d been off – first of all, no live performances for, gosh, about 7 or 8 months. And when we finally do come back to the stage to perform, we are live in front of a virtual audience but no one in the actual theater sitting in those chairs. And so it was really different for us to mentally fuse the two – we’re performing and we have to give our all to no one sitting here, but at the same time, there are millions of people somewhere watching, and so… we didn’t get that instant, give and take energy that we’re used to. So definitely a different… different world. But so exciting, and so honored to be able to close that show with “Free Your Mind.”

Loni: Wow.

Terry Ellis: Yeah, we had to dig deep on that one, because we’re so used to the energy exchange between us and the audience, so to not have an audience, we were like, “Oh my gosh,” we had to go into a whole ‘nother head space, and we had to go deep on that one and bring it out. So, it was a lot of fun.

Adrienne: You did it.

Ryan Michelle Bathe: Well, you guys did it. I’m just sitting here desperately trying to be professional, but my cheeks hurt from smiling, I’m like in a full flop sweat, like, I’m like hyperventilating, I’m trying so hard…

