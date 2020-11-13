Entertainment
kweliTV Announces November 2020 Programming – Launches kweliLIVE Virtual Subscriber Events
*kweliTV, the ad-free SVOD service for global independent Black cinema, has released their November 2020 slate of new titles, including love story BLACK MEXICANS, the first Mexican fictional film about the Afro-Mexican community, and the worldwide premiere of anticipated documentary CRAWFORD: THE MAN THE SOUTH FORGOT. Plus, not-to-be missed comedy can be found on “Comedy Curated by Lil Rel,” the channel curated by kweliTV’s Head of Comedy, Lil Rel Howery.
In addition, kweliTV has kicked off a program of kweliLIVE virtual events exclusively for kweliTV subscribers. Events include special screenings, Q&As and more, launching with a hip-hop meditation event on November 4 to bring calm to the community in the wake of the election. Coming up, kweliLIVE will feature powerful and inspiring talks and screenings into the new year, culminating in January with voting rights activist Desmond Meade.
“This new slate of programming we’re introducing this month truly reflects the diversity of the black experience – whether it’s telling the perspective of a group of Afro-Mexicans living in Oaxaca or the untold stories of the 17 Black athletes who competed with Jesse Owens during the historic 1936 Olympics,” said DeShuna Spencer, Founder and CEO of kweliTV. “Added to that is our new series of virtual live events that we hope will spark activism and foster healing during these times.”
kweliTV is available to stream via the kweliTV website, DistroTV, Comcast Xfinity, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android TV, AppleTV, iOS, GooglePlay for Android and Chromecast. The fast-growing service’s subscribers have more than doubled since April 2020 and PC Mag named kweliTV as one of its “Best Movie Streaming Services for 2020” – one of the only independent, Black-owned services to make the list alongside industry heavyweights.
Founded by journalist, filmmaker and entrepreneur DeShuna Spencer, kweliTV‘s diverse slate of films, series, documentaries and children’s programming showcases the rich history and diverse culture of the global Black community with new award-winning and film festival-vetted films and documentaries added every month.
Full list of November 2020 new releases:
- A LOVER’S CALL: Assim is torn between his faith and a growing bond with poet Kala when he realizes she isn’t Muslim. Watch the trailer HERE.
- AFROKONS: Sila Apiseh, a young woman, decides to run for office. She engages in a battle to empower women and give hope to youths in her country, AFROKONS. The political class dominated by men embarks on challenging her personality as a woman and makes attempts to deprive her from running for president. Watch the trailer HERE.
- BADASSERY: BADASSERY looks at the rise of the female DJ, and how their presence is unapologetically disrupting the Toronto hip-hop scene. Watch the trailer HERE.
- BLACK MEXICANS: Two women, Juana and Magdalena, are romantically involved with the same man, Neri. Through its central love triangle, the sun-lit movie addresses the alienation and discrimination black Mexicans face within their own homeland. “La Negrada” (Black Mexicans) is the first Mexican fictional film about the Afro-Mexican community, filmed entirely with people from different towns around the Costa Chica in Oaxaca. Watch the trailer HERE.
- CRAWFORD: THE MAN THE SOUTH FORGOT: Illinois native Doria Dee Johnson journeys to her ancestors’ hometown in South Carolina to retrace the last days in the life of her great-great-grandfather, Anthony Crawford. Anthony Crawford was an African American businessman and community leader who owned a thriving 427-acre cotton farm in Abbeville, South Carolina. Crawford’s success generated anger, envy and hatred among some of the white citizens of the town, culminating in his horrific demise that had ripple effects on his family for generations. Doria must fight an uphill battle to properly memorialize her great-great-grandfather and, in the process, shed light on a chapter in American history that has been largely buried. Watch the trailer for this kweliTV Worldwide Premiere HERE.
- FINDING HILLYWOOD: Set amongst the hills of Rwanda, FINDING HILLYWOOD chronicles one man’s road to forgiveness, his effort to heal his country, and the realization that we all must one day face our past. A unique and endearing phenomenon film about the very beginning of Rwanda’s film industry and the pioneers who bring local films to rural communities, on a giant inflatable movie screen. FINDING HILLYWOOD is a real life example of the power of film to heal a man and a nation. Watch the trailer HERE.
- OLYMPIC PRIDE, AMERICAN PREJUDICE: The lives of the other 17 American black athletes who competed alongside Jesse Owens in the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin, and who are often forgotten by history. Watch the trailer HERE.
- OYA: SOMETHING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE WEST: This personal and political story vibrantly investigates the heritage of command, mythology, gender fluidity and the hidden truth that women are behind the power of indigenous Yorùbá spirituality. Watch the trailer HERE.
- PAHOKEE SHORTS: Three award-winning short films that exquisitely capture the Pahokee community, a small black Florida town. It takes a poetic window into a unique town’s loving identity. Watch the trailer HERE.
- SPIT: A musician reaches the end of his rope in the changing landscape of New York City and decides to end his career and pursue a regular life. Watch the trailer HERE.
- SWITCH: A couple, Nessa and Camden, continue their tradition of looking through each other’s phones once a month but questionable text messages reveal the truth. Watch the trailer HERE.
- THE RUNAWAYS: Abused and neglected, Kellee attempts to run away with her boyfriend James, only to be chased and cornered by her abusive stepfather. What follows is a series of events that leads to a violent confrontation with the abusive man who terrorizes her life. Watch the trailer HERE.
- YOLANDA: Single mother struggling to raise her children on the poor outskirts of Santo Domingo decides to risk it all and illegally immigrate to Puerto Rico aboard an overcrowded wooden vessel. Watch the trailer HERE.
About kweliTV:
kweliTV allows you to discover and celebrate black stories through curated indie films, documentaries, web series, kids’ shows, news and live experiences from around the world-North America, Africa, Latin America, Europe and the Caribbean. “Kweli” means “truth” in Swahili. Our mission is to curate content that is a true reflection of the global black experience. Ninety-eight percent of kweliTV’s films have been official selections at film festivals and more than 65% are award-winning. kweliTV providing more than 250 indie filmmakers of color across the globe a space to showcase and make money off of their content once they have finished their film festival run. For more information, visit: www.kweli.tv.
About DeShuna Spencer:
DeShuna Elisa Spencer is the Founder & CEO of kweliTV. She’s a former radio host and producer of emPower Hour, a show that examined social justice issues affecting people of color, on Washington, DC’s 89.3 FM WPFW. She is a Halcyon Incubator Fellow, a Voqal Fellow and a Google NexGen Policy Leader. Spencer was first place winner of the 2017 Harvard Business School African Business Conference Pitch Competition. In 2019, the Digital Diversity Network named Spencer the Innovation & Inclusion Social Entrepreneur of the Year. She’s an advisory board member of Full Color Future and the Multicultural Media Correspondents Association.
ABC Hosts Star-Studded ‘Big Sky’ Virtual Premiere Event in Celebration of David E. Kelley
*This evening, Thursday, November 12, ABC celebrated the series premiere of “Big Sky,” from creator and visionary storyteller David E. Kelley, with a star-studded virtual premiere, including series stars Ryan Phillippe, Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jade Pettyjohn, Jesse James Keitel, Valerie Mahaffey, John Carroll Lynch, and Gage Marsh.
Additional celebrity guests included Lena Waithe, Mayim Bialik, Lance Bass, Brooke Shields, Fortune Feimster, Yvette Nicole Brown, Adina Porter, Iliza Shlesinger, AnnaSophia Robb, Sharon Osbourne, Hannah Simone, Kate Flannery, Kristin Davis, Kathryn Gallagher, Kate Nash, Rachel Roy, Danica McKellar, Poppy Montgomery, Caroline Rhea and more!
The virtual premiere event transported guests into the world of Big Sky, Montana, kicking off with a LIVE, interactive pre-party experience in the “All In Bar,” serving a signature drink, the “Big Sky Mule” made with Huckleberry vodka. To allow attendees to experience first-hand what it’s like to be part of the town, event producers Little Cinema built out a full, physical recreation of the bar seen in the first episode, filled with easter eggs from the show and populated it with two performers set in the “Big Sky” world. One of the performers treated guests to a LIVE performance of some of the iconic songs from the show, including a cover of Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made for Walking.”
Guests dined on special “Country Crate Meals” delivered to their doorsteps in a rustic metal crate filled with country dinner staples like tri tip sandwiches, chili, cornbread with honey butter, and huckleberry fry pie, as well as local Montana treats, including a Montana state baseball cap and a Yellowstone candle — plus a pine-needle tree to plant at home!
The event continued with the world premiere screening of the first episode of “Big Sky” and a live Q&A with stars Ryan Phillippe, Katheryn Winnick, and Kylie Bunbury, who praised working with creator David E. Kelly and tidbits about life on set, which additional cast members chiming in from the live chat:
“To have moments that take your breath away, it’s exciting to be a part of.” – Ryan Phillippe
“I feel privileged to represent black cowboys…I’m really proud of this one.” – Kylie Bunbury
“This show is stacked, like major, and you want to know about each character. It’s incredible.” – Kylie Bunbury
“It’s really a show with female empowerment, not only on-screen, but off-screen as well.” – Katheryn Winnick
“John (Carroll Lynch) makes shockingly AMAZING desserts!!!” – Jesse James Keitel
“Come for the thrills, stay for the characters.” – Kylie Bunbury
The highly anticipated series debuts Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 10/9c on ABC.
From visionary storyteller David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”) comes “Big Sky,” a thriller created by Kelley who will write multiple episodes and serve as showrunner in its premiere season. Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.
Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, “Big Sky” is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, C.J. Box and Gwyneth Horder-Payton, and is produced by 20th Television. 20th Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Signature and Touchstone Television.
The series stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie, Valerie Mahaffey as Helen Pergman with John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt.
THE REAL: Jeezy Has Update on Jeannie’s Recovery and Jerry Springer Stops by!
*The hosts of The Real welcome Jeezy, who gives everyone an update on co-host Jeanne Mai’s recovery, and relates the details of what led up to her emergency throat surgery. He also chats with the ladies about his new talk show, Worth A Conversation and why the world needed a show like his. And he shares all the details on his podcast, The (Re)Session Podcast By Jeezy, and his new album, The Recession 2.
The new Miss USA, Asya Branch, has caught backlash for her political leanings, but co-host Loni Love reminds us that all Black women don’t have to think alike. She feels that while she personally doesn’t agree with Branch, she shouldn’t be demonized for her opinions.
And Jerry Springer drops in to talk about his show, Judge Jerry. He reveals that the secret to his 47-year marriage is that he never argues or raises his voice. He also offers dating advice to a viewer of The Real!
Jeezy Gives Us An Update On Jeannie’s Recovery!
Jeezy On His New Talk Show, Worth A Conversation
We Shouldn’t Demonize Black Women For Having Different Views
Jerry Springer: “There’s No Victory In Winning An Argument”
Jerry Springer Gives Dating Advice To A Viewer!
Jeezy Gives Us An Update On Jeannie’s Recovery!
Loni Love: I’m doing fine! What we want to know, and everyone wants to know, is how’s our girl Jeannie Mai holding up – is she actually resting, Jeezy?
Jeezy: Yes, actually, that’s been hard to get her to rest, but she’s doing well. I thank y’all for y’all prayers and y’all support. But she’s doing well; she’s eating everything in the house. But she’s definitely doing well.
[LONI LAUGHS]
Adrienne Houghton: That’s a good sign!
Jeezy: Between her and Mama Mai, I don’t know.
[THE HOSTS LAUGH]
Adrienne: We miss her so much!
Loni: Well Jeezy, quickly, what actually happened? I mean can you walk us through how Jeannie – she had an abscess that was blocking her airway, correct?
Jeezy: Yes.
Loni: Ok.
Jeezy: Yes. So she began to get sick, she had some problems with her throat, and we took her to the doctor and they gave her a shot of steroids and everything was good. And it happened again, and I just started to notice she was having problems breathing. And she woke up one morning and got up before me and I got up and went behind her, and I saw her, and she couldn’t breathe. And I grabbed her immediately, took her to the emergency room, and you know, we was there, and they found something, but they didn’t know. So we actually went to another doctor, that [Telepictures SVP of Current Programming] Lauren [Blincoe] suggested, thank you Lauren so much, that you guys’ show, and the doctor immediately looked at her and told her, you know, “You’re done with Dancing With The Stars; you’re done. This is life-threatening and if you don’t get it fixed right now, you could possibly lose your life.”
Adrienne: Wow.
Jeezy: And for me, it was real, you know, and I told her, it was the hardest thing ever, because you guys know Jeannie more than I do – she’s not a quitter, she’s a fighter. And just so you know, right after the surgery, she was trying to figure out how to get back on that show. Absolutely.
Adrienne: Wow. That is so Jeannie! Well, I know those moments must have been so scary for you and for her…
Jeezy: Yeah!
Adrienne: …so I just want to say thank you, on behalf of all of us, for taking such good care of her, and noticing that something was wrong.
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
From SHONDALAND: ‘Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker’ | Trailer Debut | WATCH
*From Shondaland, the Netflix documentary film Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker shines a light on the work of trailblazing icon Debbie Allen and her reimagining of the classic ballet performed annually by the gifted students of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA).
Over the last 50 years, Allen’s incredible career has spanned the spectrum of the arts – from acting in, choreographing, and directing the iconic series Fame, to her prolific work directing, producing, choreographing, dancing, and writing for film, television, and theatre – garnering her Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, and multiple Tony nominations in the process.
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker features intimate interviews with Allen, her family, DADA’s world class dance instructors, and her inspirational students, and provides fascinating insights into Allen’s own personal journey pursuing an art form where she did not always see herself reflected in its imagery.
The film also offers front row access to the grueling rehearsals, the passion and leadership of Allen and DADA’s dance instructors, and the huge commitment and undertaking by the dancers of all ages and backgrounds who come to train at the academy each year regardless of their socioeconomic circumstances or traditional expectations of the dance community. Rehearsed for just over three months, The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker has become a staple holiday performance in Los Angeles and the largest fundraising event on the school’s calendar.
DANCE DREAMS: HOT CHOCOLATE NUTCRACKER
A Netflix Original Documentary
from SHONDALAND Featuring the Legendary DEBBIE ALLEN
Film Release Date: November 27
Run Time: 80 minutes
Directed by:
Oliver Bokelberg
Exec. Producers: Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Andrew Fried, Jordan Wynn, Dane Lillegard
