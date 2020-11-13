kweliTV Announces November 2020 Programming – Launches kweliLIVE Virtual Subscriber Events

*The hosts of The Real welcome Jeezy, who gives everyone an update on co-host Jeanne Mai’s recovery, and relates the details of what led up to her emergency throat surgery. He also chats with the ladies about his new talk show, Worth A Conversation and why the world needed a show like his. And he shares all the details on his podcast, The (Re)Session Podcast By Jeezy, and his new album, The Recession 2.

The new Miss USA, Asya Branch, has caught backlash for her political leanings, but co-host Loni Love reminds us that all Black women don’t have to think alike. She feels that while she personally doesn’t agree with Branch, she shouldn’t be demonized for her opinions.

And Jerry Springer drops in to talk about his show, Judge Jerry. He reveals that the secret to his 47-year marriage is that he never argues or raises his voice. He also offers dating advice to a viewer of The Real!

Loni Love: I’m doing fine! What we want to know, and everyone wants to know, is how’s our girl Jeannie Mai holding up – is she actually resting, Jeezy?

Jeezy: Yes, actually, that’s been hard to get her to rest, but she’s doing well. I thank y’all for y’all prayers and y’all support. But she’s doing well; she’s eating everything in the house. But she’s definitely doing well.

[LONI LAUGHS]

Adrienne Houghton: That’s a good sign!

Jeezy: Between her and Mama Mai, I don’t know.

[THE HOSTS LAUGH]

Adrienne: We miss her so much!

Loni: Well Jeezy, quickly, what actually happened? I mean can you walk us through how Jeannie – she had an abscess that was blocking her airway, correct?

Jeezy: Yes.

Loni: Ok.

Jeezy: Yes. So she began to get sick, she had some problems with her throat, and we took her to the doctor and they gave her a shot of steroids and everything was good. And it happened again, and I just started to notice she was having problems breathing. And she woke up one morning and got up before me and I got up and went behind her, and I saw her, and she couldn’t breathe. And I grabbed her immediately, took her to the emergency room, and you know, we was there, and they found something, but they didn’t know. So we actually went to another doctor, that [Telepictures SVP of Current Programming] Lauren [Blincoe] suggested, thank you Lauren so much, that you guys’ show, and the doctor immediately looked at her and told her, you know, “You’re done with Dancing With The Stars; you’re done. This is life-threatening and if you don’t get it fixed right now, you could possibly lose your life.”

Adrienne: Wow.

Jeezy: And for me, it was real, you know, and I told her, it was the hardest thing ever, because you guys know Jeannie more than I do – she’s not a quitter, she’s a fighter. And just so you know, right after the surgery, she was trying to figure out how to get back on that show. Absolutely.

Adrienne: Wow. That is so Jeannie! Well, I know those moments must have been so scary for you and for her…

Jeezy: Yeah!

Adrienne: …so I just want to say thank you, on behalf of all of us, for taking such good care of her, and noticing that something was wrong.

