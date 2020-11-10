Urban Living
Keke Palmer Reacts to Backlash Over Her Comments About EBT Cards and Healthy Food
*Keke Palmer is catching heat for suggesting EBT cards should only be used to purchase healthy foods.
The actress/singer shared her take on the matter on Twitter on Monday, writing: “Imagine if your EBT card could only work on healthy items.”
As expected, several fans flooded her comments to note that “healthy items” are not always affordable and accessible to everyone in America.
Palmer went on to tag Kamala Harris and Joe Biden in a tweet stating that “EBT cards should swipe free on all items considered healthy.”
The food fight started when Palmer shared her thoughts about pricey healthy food. She stated, “You never realize what healthy food is actually worth until you decide to eat extremely healthy and notice that everything is a million dollars .. !!! I see corporations know the nutritious valuable off top.”
Hey @KamalaHarris I know you just started but me and my friends were talking about it and we think EBT cards should swipe free on all items considered HEALTHY. Xoxo
— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 9, 2020
In a follow-up tweet, Palmer attempted to clarify her message, writing “my tweet was pertaining to issues w/ healthy foods being 2 expensive & thinking it should be free for those w/ EBT cards,” she wrote.
“This was not a suggestion for solving all low income issues. Solely a hopeful solution 4 those with EBT that want to run it up w/ meat & produce,” she added.
To clarify my tweet was pertaining to issues w/ healthy foods being 2 expensive & thinking it should be free for those w/ EBT cards.
This was not a suggestion for solving all low income issues. Solely a hopeful solution 4 those with EBT that want to run it up w/ meat & produce.
— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) November 9, 2020
One follower tweeted in response, “The first issue that needs to be addressed is the lack of access to these healthier foods in poor communities and communities of color. Your original idea of EBT only working on “healthy” foods completely overlooks this problem.”
Another commented, “Food deserts make it hard to get healthy food for many poor people. Rather than putting the blame on poor people for eating unhealthily, we should instead ask why capitalism creates situations where unhealthy, over-processed foods are all that many families can afford.”
Do you agree?
NBA Star Sterling Brown Reaches $750K Settlement in Civil Rights Lawsuit with City of Milwaukee
*Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown has reached a $750,000 settlement with the city of Milwaukee, over his 2018 run-in with police over a parking violation.
We previously reported, Brown slapped the city of Milwaukee and its police department with a lawsuit, claiming officers’ use of a stun gun during his arrest for a mere parking violation constitutes excessive force and that they targeted him because he is Black.
Brown’s attorney Mark Thomsen filed the lawsuit in federal court, accusing police of “discriminating against Mr. Brown on the basis of his race.” The lawsuit alleged that officers involved in his arrest used their incident report to try to reframe what happened to give the impression Brown resisted and obstructed them.
Officers’ bodycam footage was ultimately released, confirming Brown’s account of what went down that night. In one video, the NBA star is on the ground and handcuffed when an officer puts one of his boots on the athlete’s ankle, holding it there.
Along with financial settlement in Sterling Brown’s lawsuit stating officers used excessive force with Taser/racially profiled him, the city of Milwaukee would admit to constitutional violation and commitment to incorporate changes to the Police Department operating procedures. https://t.co/H9uiJlPLbE
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 9, 2020
The officers talked about “trying to protect” themselves from possible public backlash and synchronized “their stories concerning what took place in the parking lot,” the lawsuit said.
Police video also showed one of the officers drawing his gun for a brief moment.
“That gun could have gone off, and it would be a whole different story,” Thomsen said.
The settlement will require the city to admit that Brown’s constitutional rights were violated and to commit to implementing changes to the police department, CBS reports.
“We are pleased that Sterling’s lawsuit has been mutually resolved and that there’s been an important commitment by the City of Milwaukee and its Police Department to make changes to the MPD’s standard operating procedures,” the Milwaukee Bucks issued a statement on Monday. “No one should ever have to go through the horrifying abuse and injustice that Sterling experienced. We commend Sterling for his courageous response to this terrible situation by repeatedly sharing his story and working tirelessly with countless local groups and organizations to help make change in our community. And we also commend the City’s leadership for its commitment to implement these important changes to better Milwaukee.
Teen Son of Keke Wyatt Recalls Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I Was Literally Dying’ [VIDEO]
*Keke Wyatt has opened up about her son Rahjah’s cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment.
During a conversation with the 18-year-old in a new YouTube video, the singer said she “couldn’t believe it” when she first received the heartbreaking news about her son’s health..
Wyatt recalled being at Six Flags with her family and Rahjah “sat in one spot at the park and was like, ‘Mom, I literally can not move.’ “
The teeanger had to be carried out of the amusement park that day.
“You couldn’t walk. You couldn’t do anything,” she recounted to her son in the YouTube video, to which Rahjah replied, “Because I was dying! I was literally dying and we didn’t know.”
View this post on Instagram
The bday boy #kendallmiguel and the bday girl, my GD #denvermoon /Halloween fun party. Late but great!!! #keeverwest #teddy #kissielee #zackariahdavid #ke’Riahdavid #bellabooboo #KeMar #Wyatt #Dot #rahjah #ketarahvictoria #Takhiaallen #freddyo #Twanthegod #happy #Family #fun #toystoryparty #littlebowpeep #Woody
“You dropped weight drastically,” Wyatt said. “[The doctor] was like, ‘Okay, let’s just run some blood. Let’s just check some blood, tests some blood and see.’ “
That’s when she learned Rahjah had cancer.
“My throat hit my butt and my butt hit the floor. I couldn’t believe it,” she continued. “I said, ‘What kind of cancer?’ And when she said leukemia, honey, my teeth literally started chattering.”
Rahjah is now cancer-free.
“NO MORE CANCER!!! GOD HEALED MY BABY!!!” Wyatt captioned the video, which she said was filmed while she was pregnant and pre-COVID.
Scroll up and watch the full 23-minute clip via the YouTube video above.
Larsa Pippen Dated Tristan Thompson Before She ‘Introduced Him’ Khloe Kardashian [VIDEO]
*Larsa Pippen dropped a bombshell Monday afternoon when she revealed that she used to date Tristan Thompson before he met Khloé Kardashian.
Pippen, 46, spilled the tea during a new interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast, claiming she was dating the 29-year-old NBA player shortly before he began hooking up Kardashian in 2016.
“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed,” said Pippen, estranged wife of Scottie Pippen. “I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them.”
Days later, Tristan began pursuing Khloé.
“Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé,” Pippen explained.
“Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. I’m the type of person that doesn’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”
Pippen insists she never hooked up with Thompson after he began dating the reality television star.
“It’s hurtful people think that I hooked up and trying to ruin Khloe’s life,” she said. “I would never do that. That’s not even my personality.”
Pippen had been friends with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian for years, but months after they unfollowed each other on Instagram, she blamed Kanye West as the reason for her issues with the Kardashian family.
“If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that. … I will survive,” Pippen said of the rapper and his wife. “I want everyone to be happy!”
According to Pippen, West encouraged Kim to curb her friendship with Larsa.
“I didn’t feel any type of way. I just felt, like, do what’s best for your family. I love you, you and I are best friends, we’ve been through everything together, I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship, we’re like sisters, we’re family, but if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, do it,” she said. “He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.”
Pippen went on to slam Kanye for brainwashing Kim and her sisters.
Scroll up to hear/watch Larsa tell it via the YouTube video above.
