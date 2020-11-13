Entertainment
BLINDFIRE in the Midst of a Racial Reckoning
*In the midst of a racial reckoning, not only in America, but also in the rest of the world, comes a story about a white police officer involved shooting of a black man in America.
BLINDFIRE is an all too familiar story of pre-judging a situation, with perhaps an inherent bias or stereotype, that may have gone unchecked.
Inspired by actual events, BLINDFIRE follows Will Bishop (Brian Geraghty), a white cop who responds to a violent hostage call and unjustifiably kills a black man (Chiké Okonkwo) in his own home. After Bishop learns of the victim’s innocence and is suddenly facing repercussions for his actions, he is forced to confront extremely difficult conversations with his partner (Sharon Leal), as well as the family of the victim, and must examine his own accountability while attempting to find the person who he feels is actually responsible for the tragic chain of events.
Produced by Howard Barish (13th, Skin In The Game), the compelling drama echoes much of the conversation taking place in society today and offers a unique exploration of this racially charged issue from both sides.
What happens after a white cop kills a black man? Who is left to pick up the pieces? Who is held accountable? Why does this happen and how can we prevent it from happening in the future? BLINDFIRE brings all of these questions up and has the audience continuing the conversations that surround the issue of being Black in America.
MORE NEWS: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightoot Issues Stay-at-Home Advisory Amid Rise in COVID Cases
EURweb sat down with Edwina Findley Dikerson, to talk about her role in this movie and what compelled her to get involved.
Findley Dickerson said, “after reading the material, I wondered if I should do the film, as a pregnant woman.” She prayed on it and felt like it was a very necessary story in relationship to where our nation is.
Filmed last year, before a resurgence of Black Lives Matter and pre COVID-19, Edwina Findley Dikerson feels like the film is very prophetic as it is being released in such a tumultuous time in our world. To her, BLINDFIRE represents the reckoning that is going on all across the nation.
Edwina Dickerson’s character, Rosie Huge’s life is left in pieces after that white cop (Will Bishop played by Brian Geraghty) responds to a violent hostage call and kills her husband, an innocent black man, in his own home. The movie deals with the aftermath of this tragic situation and explores the different perspectives of the same bad situation. Everyone involved is affected, yet everyone sees the situation from a very different point of view.
BLINDFIRE, arrives in select theaters and virtual cinemas today, November 13, 2020 and on Digital and VOD on November 20, 2020 from Kandoo Films.
For more information about BLINDFIRE, visit https://www.kandoofilms.com/film/blindfire.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Pharrell Williams Says Rihanna is ‘From a Different World’ as They Work on Her New Album
*Rihanna has joined forces with Pharrell Williams for work on her forthcoming ninth studio album.
In an interview with Allure for their December/January issue, Williams gave an update the project dubbed R9 by Rihanna fans.
“Rih is in a different place right now,” Williams said. “Like, wow. She’s from a different world.”
He went on to say… “I’m willing to bet, because Venus is gaseous, that if they had a telescope that could zoom through all that s—, you’d see Rih laying there naked.”
The music star then compared making music to getting into “a house.”
“There’s more than one way inside the house,” he said. “It’s not just the front door. The side doors, windows, patios. There [are] so many ways, so I don’t know that we have the time to really unpack that.”
READ MORE:Pharrell Launches Skin-Care Line, Announces Film Series ‘The Power You Hold’ [WATCH]
just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang! pic.twitter.com/hCcesOXluR
— Rihanna (@rihanna) September 27, 2020
“I will say that no matter the scenario, when it comes to music for me, there’s always a trigger,” he added. “It’s just a word in the conversation or a notion, or seeing a situation, or watching a movie. It all depends. And once you find that trigger, it becomes a rabbit hole and then you just kind of go down that. The rest of it is figuring out what the groove is going to be.”
Meanwhile, Rihanna teased details about the album in an interview with The Associated Press last month, noting that she “just wants to have fun” with the new music.
And while it’s taking the singer longer than fans would like to put the project together, Rihanna said they “will not be disappointed” once the album finally drops.
“I am always working on music,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out.”
She continued: “You’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it.”
Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: Country’s Jordan Moore Rocks in ‘Hard at Quittin’ Video of Debut Single
*“Felt it’s time,” said guitarist, singer, songwriter Jordan Moore about his debut single “Hard at Quittin’” and its music video release.
Moore said the singles’ release came because of a break-up with his wife, they have three children. Someone asked how he was doing and he said “I’m bad at quitting.”
In the music video to the debut single “Hard at Quittin’” he and his band Rocks while expressing his emotions at having to leave someone he still loved. That emotion comes through the screen at you, and you feel what he felt. It’s undeniable that Jordan Moore is a Country artist, but you can feel his love of Rock as he infuses the two expertly.
“I moved to Tennessee…to get into the music industry. An old friend, a guitar player, lives here,” Jordan said.
Jordan is a car salesman. You would have never guessed his profession because he sounds, write, acts and plays like a Country legend in the making. He believes his long hours trying to sell cars to support his family led to the end of his marriage.
“The song is about cheating,” he said. “I had a gut feeling but couldn’t prove it. When I found out I said, ‘What do I do?’”
“In Michigan we didn’t work on Sunday (selling cars). Here its non-stop and you are unaware of issues at home. My parents raised me right. I would never do that to someone.”
MORE NEWS: Pharrell Williams Says Rihanna is ‘From a Different World’ as They Work on Her New Album
Because Moore spent his childhood in music via the church, that was naturally his release and his refuge.
“The song is about a year old,” Jordan said about the single “Hard at Quittin’.” His friend suggested he release it, said the sound worked for him. I agree. So Moore took his advice to heart and the Country industry is going to benefit no doubt. He makes you want to say “where the hack have you been!”
The “Hard at Quittin’” music video was produced by Keith Leman exclusively for a premiere on CMChatLive.com. A Michigan native Jordan started a Rock band, Sargent Avenue, in high school with his brother-in-law and a couple of friends. Their music aired on the local radio and television stations, as well as being a featured band in MTV’s “Exit” Concert in Thailand. The audience in Thailand was 15,000 deep. Moore is the youngest of five kids raised in the church. His father taught him and all his siblings to play musical instruments. He gravitated to the guitar and vocals.
“I love music. It’s my passion,” he said. “I’ve seen music transform people’s lives. I want to write songs that have a meaning. I’ve always had a relationship with Jesus and there is a certain way you have to act. I’ve been blessed. God’s timing is awesome. I’ve always been involved in ministry. If I could, I’d have a job that combines the two.”
He continued about his focus on a solo music career, “Before, it was a weird time in the industry, everything going digital…you not knowing where things are going. I’ve meet a lot of people…like my producer. I got 4 or 5 songs almost ready, two are ready. I’m going to release another song right after the New Year, then out with an EP.” www.JMCountry.com
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall and Los Angeles Saturday November 6, 2021 at (TBD). The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or email [email protected]
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
Entertainment
David Oyelowo Stars in New Film ‘Come Away’ / EUR Exclusive-WATCH
*David Oyelowo (“Selma”) stars in the new Film “Come Away” alongside Angelina Jolie. In the film, they play the parents of Peter Pan and Alice.
Similar to the original films, we see Peter Pan in “Neverland” and “Alice in Wonderland,” but their reason for going on these adventures is what makes “Come Away” different.
After a tragic event hits the family, Alice and Peter escape to their different worlds to deal with their feelings. As Peter becomes a lost boy and wants to stay in Neverland forever, Alice realizes she needs to get back to reality. She feels as though it is time for her to grow up and become a lady. Because the family is struggling now she must make sure she’s able to make a good life for herself. Her innocence begins to fade and so does her imagination.
MORE NEWS: Common Reacts to Jaguar Wright’s Claims That He Sexually Assaulted Her
We talked with Keira Chansa, who plays Alice, and David Oyelowo, who plays Jack the father, about the film. We asked Keira if she could what would she keep from her childhood as she grows up?
“Something that I wish I could hold on to is probably having no responsibilities,” says Keira. Low key isn’t that what we all wish for. Come Away illustrates the moment one’s childhood comes to a crossroads. Do you remain a hopeful child full of innocence and imagination or do you let that go?“
“As you get older and more tough stuff comes your way, you can lose some of that magic, lose some of the imagination,” David told us.
Oyelowo goes on to say the imagination of the children in the film is what helps him and Angelina Jolie’s characters heal from the tragedy in the family.
The writers of this film perfectly blend two classic stories into an original story that may be very relatable to a lot of family’s during the times we are in now. This is a film for the family to enjoy and may also open up conversations about how families can come together to help one another deal with the tough stuff of life.
“Come Away” is in theaters and at home On Demand starting today (11-13-20).
Search
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]