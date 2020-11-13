BLINDFIRE in the Midst of a Racial Reckoning

*In the midst of a racial reckoning, not only in America, but also in the rest of the world, comes a story about a white police officer involved shooting of a black man in America.

BLINDFIRE is an all too familiar story of pre-judging a situation, with perhaps an inherent bias or stereotype, that may have gone unchecked.

Inspired by actual events, BLINDFIRE follows Will Bishop (Brian Geraghty), a white cop who responds to a violent hostage call and unjustifiably kills a black man (Chiké Okonkwo) in his own home. After Bishop learns of the victim’s innocence and is suddenly facing repercussions for his actions, he is forced to confront extremely difficult conversations with his partner (Sharon Leal), as well as the family of the victim, and must examine his own accountability while attempting to find the person who he feels is actually responsible for the tragic chain of events.

Produced by Howard Barish (13th, Skin In The Game), the compelling drama echoes much of the conversation taking place in society today and offers a unique exploration of this racially charged issue from both sides.

What happens after a white cop kills a black man? Who is left to pick up the pieces? Who is held accountable? Why does this happen and how can we prevent it from happening in the future? BLINDFIRE brings all of these questions up and has the audience continuing the conversations that surround the issue of being Black in America.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightoot Issues Stay-at-Home Advisory Amid Rise in COVID Cases

EURweb sat down with Edwina Findley Dikerson, to talk about her role in this movie and what compelled her to get involved.

Findley Dickerson said, “after reading the material, I wondered if I should do the film, as a pregnant woman.” She prayed on it and felt like it was a very necessary story in relationship to where our nation is.

Filmed last year, before a resurgence of Black Lives Matter and pre COVID-19, Edwina Findley Dikerson feels like the film is very prophetic as it is being released in such a tumultuous time in our world. To her, BLINDFIRE represents the reckoning that is going on all across the nation.

Edwina Dickerson’s character, Rosie Huge’s life is left in pieces after that white cop (Will Bishop played by Brian Geraghty) responds to a violent hostage call and kills her husband, an innocent black man, in his own home. The movie deals with the aftermath of this tragic situation and explores the different perspectives of the same bad situation. Everyone involved is affected, yet everyone sees the situation from a very different point of view.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BLINDFIRE, arrives in select theaters and virtual cinemas today, November 13, 2020 and on Digital and VOD on November 20, 2020 from Kandoo Films.

For more information about BLINDFIRE, visit https://www.kandoofilms.com/film/blindfire.