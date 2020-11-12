Jill Scott Announces New iHeart Podcast Launches This Month

*Jill Scott has announced her new podcast, Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast, will launch next week, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

The talk show-style podcast will feature conversations on relationships, culture, health, art, and will be co-hosted by fellow singer-songwriter Aja Graydon-Dantzler and radio personality Laiya St. Clair, source.com reports.

“J.ill the Podcast will spark unfiltered conversations by and for Black women who influence culture and uplift sisterhood,” said Scott. “2020 has been a challenging year for our community, and our hope is that this show will continue to keep our love village connected, entertained and empowered. These are valuable discussions about how we’re feeling and what’s happening in the world today.”

The new podcast will begin on November 18 and will be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network.

Scott’s music streams reportedly tripled after her epic pre-Mother’s Day “Verzuz” battle with Erykah Badu back in May

“I did not want to do anything that was expected, like here’s a hit, here’s a hit. I heard about what happens in these things, but I wanted to share some music. I wanted to share some stuff that would maybe expand my audience,” she told Big Tigger from Atlanta’s V-103, per essence.com.

During her convo with Tigger, a fan asked Scott, “What have you learned, new or different, about your craft and/or talent since quarantine?”

“There is a certain part of quiet that is mandatory for art, in order to hear it all, going in the backyard and listening to nature. I’ve learned that that is crucial…quieting oneself to hear everything. My pen has really enjoyed that,” Scott shared. “I can write my heart out and take a nap. I’ve never had this amount of time in my life—ever.”