Social Heat
Beyonce and Peloton Hook Up for Multiyear Partnership – She Gifts HBCU Students 2 Yr Membership
#Beyoncé is doing it once again when it comes to giving back to HBCUs. This time she has teamed up with popular exercise equipment company #Peloton as she gifts HBCU students a two-year membership.
Beyoncé said, “I am honored to partner with Peloton and gift HBCU students a 2-year Digital Membership which will give them free access to the Peloton App, including classes with the best instructors and now, featuring my music. We believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate, and inspire those on their fitness journeys. I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way.”
“Beyonce and Peloton worked closely to create a series of themed workout experiences … across multiple fitness categories, including indoor cycling, running, strength, bootcamp, yoga and meditation,” Peloton said in a release, according to @cnbc,
INTERESTING: Patti LaBelle’s Son Caught Up in Bizarre ‘Black Gay Guy’ Tweets from Former Congressional Candidate
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94 _____________________________________ #Beyoncé is doing it once again when it comes to giving back to HBCUs. This time she has teamed up with popular exercise equipment company #Peloton as she gifts HBCU students a two-year membership. _____________________________________ Beyoncé said, “I am honored to partner with Peloton and gift HBCU students a 2-year Digital Membership which will give them free access to the Peloton App, including classes with the best instructors and now, featuring my music. We believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate, and inspire those on their fitness journeys. I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way.” _____________________________________ According to @cnbc, Peloton also spoke about the partnership and said, “Beyonce and Peloton worked closely to create a series of themed workout experiences … across multiple fitness categories, including—read more at TheShadeRoom.com (📸: @gettyimages)
crime
Rising Rapper Mo3 Shot and Killed on Dallas Freeway in Broad Daylight / VIDEO
*Mo3, a Dallas rapper (with singing skills) was killed Wednesday afternoon by a man who gunned him down on an interstate in the city.
The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was on the come up in the rap game. He was also a known associate of Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz.
The shooting took place on Interstate-35 just before noon, according to TMZ.
The story goes that he was driving on the freeway when another car pulled up next to him. Apparently Mo3 stopped his car and a gunman got out of his and approached the rapper.
TMZ reports that Mo3 also got out of his car and started running down the interstate with the gunman chasing him.
The gunman fired multiple rounds with at least one striking Mo3 in the back of the head.
Other cars on the highway also scrambled to flee the scene as the shots were fired.
MORE NEWS: Pastor John Gray Apologizes (AGAIN) to Wife for Having ‘Emotional’ Affairs with Other Women
Dang y’all shot MO3 in the head smhhhh pic.twitter.com/hFrFTu3zoF
— Lon D. Rob (@Mr_Class__) November 11, 2020
First responders transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. It’s unclear if anyone else was in the vehicle with him at the time of the shooting.
According to TMZ, the gunman also shot a bystander who was sitting in his vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Social Heat
It Ain’t That Good! Woman Arrested After Pretending to be FBI Agent to Get Free Chick-fil-A
*It’s no secret that a lot of people love #ChickfilA, but we hope that you wouldn’t go so far as to commit a crime in order to get your hands on it. A Georgia woman took things way too far and was recently arrested after she pretended to be an FBI agent to ensure she got some free Chick-fil-A.
@Newsweek reports, Kimberly George Ragsdale allegedly told Chick-fil-A workers in Dallas, Georgia, she was a federal agent and would have them arrested if they didn’t give her free food, according to local police. Ragsdale reportedly demanded free meals from the Chick-fil-A several times throughout the past week culminating with her arrest on November 5th.
Her behavior made the restaurant staff suspicious and they eventually contacted police. When authorities confronted Ragsdale, 47, in the parking lot of the Chick-fil-A, she allegedly told the arresting officer she was a federal agent and that her credentials were electronic.
MORE NEWS: Asian Doll Claims King Von is Speaking to Her Through Spiritual Adviser, Blames Crew for His Death [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Danielle J! @prettyaries16 _________________ #Roommates, we know that many of you love #ChickfilA, but we hope that you wouldn’t go so far as to commit a crime in order to get your hands on it. A Georgia woman took things way too far and was recently arrested after she pretended to be an FBI agent to ensure she got some free Chick-fil-A. _________________________ @Newsweek reports, Kimberly George Ragsdale allegedly told Chick-fil-A workers in Dallas, Georgia, she was a federal agent and would have them arrested if they didn’t give her free food, according to local police. Ragsdale reportedly demanded free meals from the Chick-fil-A several times throughout the past week culminating with her arrest on November 5th. _________________________ Her behavior made the restaurant staff suspicious and they eventually contacted police. When authorities confronted Ragsdale, 47, in the parking lot of the Chick-fil-A, she allegedly told the arresting officer she was a federal agent and that her credentials were electronic. Additionally, she refused to get out of her van and officers threatened to sustain her with-Click The Link In Bio To Read More! 📸: (@gettyimages)
Social Heat
50 Cent on the Influence of ‘Many Men’ in 2020, Pop Smoke’s Successful Posthumous Album & More / Watch
*Just in case you weren’t aware, today is the official premiere of 50 Cent’s exclusive interview with Spotify’s Creative Director, Head of Urban Music, Carl Chery.
50 Cent’s sit down is part of an ongoing, limited interview series produced under Spotify’s RapCaviar umbrella, which will be live on Spotify RapCaviar’s Twitter and Instagram.
With leading hip hop artists like Pop Smoke, 21 Savage and more paying homage to 50 Cent’s iconic “Many Men,” the track has proven to be one of the most influential songs of 2020, a long 17 years after its initial release.
In today’s interview, 50 discusses:
- His reactions to the continued success of Pop Smoke’s posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon and its intersection with his own debut project, Get Rich or Die Tryin’
- The evolution of “Many Men” becoming a war chant within hip hop, acknowledging 21 Savage’s use in his shots towards Jeezy
- And more
The final interviews from the limited series including 50 Cent’s GRAMMY predictions will air Wednesday November 11th and Friday November 13.
MORE NEWS: Tamera Mowry-Housley Honors Late Niece Who Died in California Mass Shooting
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]