Today’s Video
Fire Crews Respond To Hollywood Hills Home Of Denzel Washington (Watch)
*Los Angeles fire crews Wednesday responded to reports of smoke coming from a home that property records show belongs to the production company of Denzel Washington.
Authorities said smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of the multi-level home in the first block of Beverly Park Circle, an exclusive, celebrity-filled enclave in Los Angeles. Despite a thorough search of the 28,887-square-foot residence with thermal imaging cameras, there was no active fire discovered, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
The smoke on the second floor was determined to be from one of several furnaces in the home that was recently serviced and was taken offline, according to the department. There were no injuries and all occupants of the home were allowed to return back inside shortly after 10:30 p.m. as all fire crews — both Los Angeles and Beverly Hills fire departments — left the scene.
It was not immediately known if Washington was at the home Wednesday night.
Watch below:
Entertainment
Trevor Noah’s Take on Trump Staffing up For a Second Term He Didn’t Win (Watch)
*Donald Trump’s election denial is off the charts and Trevor Noah has some thoughts about it.
On “The Daily Show” Wednesday, the host weighed in on the White House being forced by the boss to continue on as if the election didn’t happen, Trump going underground since the race was called, and, with lawsuits being thrown out around the country, Republicans turning to the public to find evidence of voter fraud.
Mocking Trump’s insistence on vetting candidates for new jobs in his administration, he joked in his Trump voice, “So where do you see yourself in five years?” He then answered in the interviewee’s voice, “Nah b**ch, where do you see yourself in five weeks?”
Watch below:
Entertainment
Don Lemon Runs Down the Lies Spread By Trump’s Adult Children Since Election Loss (Watch)
*CNN’s Don Lemon on Wednesday ran through the lies that have been spread on social media by President Donald Trump’s adult children since their father’s election defeat.
The “CNN Tonight” host noted that Donald Trump Jr. has tweeted out all kinds of “unhinged and unfounded” claims about election fraud, while Eric Trump shared a fake video last week that falsely claimed to show ballots cast for his dad being burned.
As for Ivanka, Lemon noted that she shared an Associated Press tweet that called Alaska for her father. Lemon said, “Think about this, Ivanka. If you believe the Alaska projection enough to cheer about it on Twitter based on a projection by the media, then maybe you should be just as confident in your father’s loss and Joe Biden’s win, they are projections as well.”
Watch the full segment below, or here at CNN.com:
President Trump’s children have used their social media accounts to spread misinformation about the 2020 election results. CNN’s @DonLemon fact checks their Twitter feeds. https://t.co/H5bHmT0h9x pic.twitter.com/JyloqRrMEc
— CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) November 12, 2020
Obama/Trump/Political
‘Ray Donovan’ Star & Trump Backer Jon Voight Calls Election ‘Battle of Righteousness Vs. Satan’ in Strange Video (Watch)
*Somebody come get Angelina Jolie’s daddy.
Actor and avid Trump supporter Jon Voight released a bizarre video Tuesday attacking the results of the 2020 election and President-elect Joe Biden, saying the U.S. is now entering the “greatest fight since the Civil War.”
“This is now our greatest fight since the Civil War. The battle of righteousness versus Satan, yes Satan — because these leftists are evil.”
“Leftists,” the 81-year-old former “Midnight Cowboy“ star explains, are “evil, corrupt, and they want to tear down this nation.”
Seated and appearing to read from cue cards to his left, he goes on to say of Biden supporters, “The ones who are jumping for joy now are jumping toward the horror they will be in for because I know that the promises being made from the left to the American people will never come to be.”
He then had the nerve to end the rant by quoting Muhammad Ali, saying “It’s not over until the last punch you have.”
The “Ray Donovan” star posted the video on Twitter, which promptly flagged his claims as “disputed.”
Watch below:
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]