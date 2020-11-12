Fire Crews Respond To Hollywood Hills Home Of Denzel Washington (Watch)

*Los Angeles fire crews Wednesday responded to reports of smoke coming from a home that property records show belongs to the production company of Denzel Washington.

Authorities said smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of the multi-level home in the first block of Beverly Park Circle, an exclusive, celebrity-filled enclave in Los Angeles. Despite a thorough search of the 28,887-square-foot residence with thermal imaging cameras, there was no active fire discovered, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The smoke on the second floor was determined to be from one of several furnaces in the home that was recently serviced and was taken offline, according to the department. There were no injuries and all occupants of the home were allowed to return back inside shortly after 10:30 p.m. as all fire crews — both Los Angeles and Beverly Hills fire departments — left the scene.

It was not immediately known if Washington was at the home Wednesday night.

