Entertainment
Watch Charley Pride Accept His Long Overdue CMA Lifetime Achievement Award
*Perhaps the timing of this happening after a summer of racial reckoning across the nation was coincidental, but country music legend Charley Pride finally got his due at the CMA Awards Wednesday night with a long overdue lifetime achievement award.
The 86-year-old broke barriers as the first major Black star in a genre that still counts very few folks of color. Pride accepted his award from current African American country star Jimmie Allen during Wednesday night’s live, televised ceremony.
Before accepting his award, Pride performed his renowned track “Kiss an Angel Good Morning” and was joined by Allen for a duet, as artists like Luke Combs and Eric Church sang along in the audience. Watch below:
“Well, you might not believe but I’m nervous as can be,” Pride said as he accepted the award. “All the people have been influenced by my life, what my life has been influenced by, I got to say something about some of them.”
“This man I’ve always been awed by, and I still am,” he said of the late Jack Clement. “My wife Roseanne and I would go and visit him. In fact, last time we visited before he passed away. He always said, ‘Roseanne, you’re so pretty.’ I never have forgotten that.”
He also thanked Jerry Bradley and John Daines, who was his road manager for 37 years.
“All my fans, I want to say thank you,” he said. “Well, I’m through talking. I just want to thank everybody again. Like I said, I’m nervous.”
Watch below or here on Twitter:
We couldn’t be happier for Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Mr. Charley Pride. Watch the legend’s acceptance speech! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/e7KykPNBMA
— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020
After the show, Allen told People.com what an honor it was to share the stage with both Pride and fellow Black country star Darius Rucker, who co-hosted the CMAs.
“It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid to have a song with me, Darius and Charley,” Allen told PEOPLE. “For me, as a Black guy being a fan of country music, Charley Pride was ‘the guy.’ And then I grew up a huge rock fan, and Hootie and the Blowfish had a Black guy [Rucker], and it was one of the biggest rock bands of all time, and he’s now one of the biggest country artists. So it was important for me to do something with both of them, and especially Charley.”
Watch Allen’s pre-show video diary below:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
King Von’s Sister Slams Mortuary Over Rapper’s Leaked Autopsy Photos
*The sister of late rapper King Von has taken to Instagram to blast the Atlanta mortician who allegedly leaked his autopsy photos online.
Von’s sister Kayla B is demanding that Airport Mortuary Shipping Services fires the staffer.
She posted a photo the alleged mortician on social media, along with the mortuary’s address, and she captioned the post: “THIS THE SICK MFER THAT POSTED MY BROTHER PICTURES !!! HE WORK AT THE AIPORT MORTUARY. HIS WHOLE JOB KNOW HE DID THE SHIT BUT THEY TRNA PROTECT HIM!!! WE NEED HIM FIRED NOW!!!!”
Check out Kayla full Instagram post below.
READ MORE: Hey Jambo Jambo! Lionel Richie’s ‘All Night Long’ Hit No. 1 on This Day in 1983 [EUR Video Throwback]
View this post on Instagram
King Von was murdered outside of an Atlanta hookah bar last week, following a physical altercation with Quando Rondo’s entourage. Rapper T.I. reacted in a post about Atlanta being a progressive city and warned outsiders, “Stop coming here to kill each other.”
Omg my brother is so cute & raw😘🥰 I love youuuuu boyyyy @KingVonFrmdaWic pic.twitter.com/m7NJXLUD0T
— KaylaB❤️ (@BeezyyTatted) November 12, 2020
We previously reported, his comments sparked outrage among King Von’s crew, who took that to mean gangs should do their killing on their own home turf.
Kayla B made time to clap back at T.I., writing on her Instagram stories: “Wasn’t u just [with] other b###### at Copper Cove. I stay seeing [you] cheating mind your business @troubleman31,” wrote Kayla on her Instagram Story. She added, “And these [are] FACTS! But the energy he [always] putting in [people] business [needs] to be the same energy he [needs] to make it right [with] his daughter!!!!! Now [where] is my brother @50cent get on his a##!”
Entertainment
Hey Jambo Jambo! Lionel Richie’s ‘All Night Long’ Hit No. 1 on This Day in 1983 [EUR Video Throwback]
*Lionel Richie’s 4th solo single was his second to reach No. 1, and it happened on Nov. 12, 1983, with the help of some made up Swahili.
“I called the UN and said ‘I need something African for the breakdown in this song I’m writing,'” the former lead singer of The Commodores told the publication Q about the famous chant in his hit single “All Night Long,” from his second album Can’t Slow Down. “They informed me that there are thousands of different African dialects. I couldn’t believe it. One region doesn’t have any idea what the other is taking about. So, ‘Tambo liteh sette mo-jah!’? I made it up on the spot. Now I think that ‘Jambo’ might have a meaning in Swahili, but you gotta be careful because it might mean ‘welcome’ in one dialect and you might get your head cut off for saying it in another.”
The fabricated language was not the song’s biggest challenge. Richie told CNN that it took him about two months to write “All Night Long,” because, “I just couldn’t find the ending – I couldn’t find all night long to save my life. I had everything, the verses, the middle part, all the stuff. I just did not have all night long. It took me forever to find it. And finally one night, the heavens opened up and came through.”
Ironically, Jambo (or Hujambo) is Swahili for “Hello,” which would be the title of his next single from Can’t Slow Down to hit No. 1. Also real are the words “karamu” and “liming” in “All Night Long,” as in:
“We’re going to party, karamu, fiesta, forever,”
and
“We’re going to party, liming, fiesta, forever.”
“Karamu” is a Swahili word for a party accompanied by a feast, “liming” is a Caribbean term for getting together, and “fiesta,” of course, is Spanish for party. Using various words that reflect the ultimate turn-up was deliberate. Richie said he wanted to infuse the song with a festive, multicultural, Caribbean vibe. He told The Epoch Times: “I’m one of those guys that – I don’t look for something new. I look for what people do everyday. And I noticed that, anytime I would come on vacation, everybody who can rap is on vacation doing a calypso dance. Everybody who’s singing Opera, they conform to some form of calypso or some form of reggae. So when I went back to do ‘All Night Long’ it was very simple. All I had to do was find that beat that everybody dances to when they go on vacation.”
Shout out to the music video’s breakdancers Boogaloo Shrimp and Pop N Taco (seen at the top of the page). The pair, along with Shabba Doo, were also featured in Richie’s live performance of “All Night Long” to open the 1984 American Music Awards.
Fun Fact: Iraqis are obsessed with Lionel Richie, and with “All Night Long” in particular. It was playing as “a song of celebration” on the streets of Baghdad the night U.S. tanks rolled into the country after the city fell in 2003.
It was also vital for the morale of at least one National Guard unit that deployed to Iraq:
** FEATURED STORY **
New Film ‘Come Away’ is The Tale of Two Classics with a Twist! / EUR Exclusive-WATCH
*Did you know Peter Pan and Alice from Alice in Wonderland are brother and sister? Well, they are.
The new Relativity Media original film “Come Away” tells a different version of why Peter went to Neverland and wanted to stay a lost boy and why Alice went on her adventures.
Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo star in the film as Peter and Alice’s parents.
When tragedy strikes the family the ends find a way to come by using their imagination. While Peter wants to stay a lost boy, Alice knows that it’s time to grow up and put childish things away.
MORE NEWS: Beyonce and Peloton Hook Up for Multiyear Partnership – She Gifts HBCU Students 2 Yr Membership
It’s unfortunate when children have to grow up too soon and they lose pieces of their childhood. We talked with the cast and asked Jordan A. Nash who plays Peter what he hopes to hold onto from his childhood as he grows up.
“I want to keep myself,” he says. He adds, “ I like to keep everything that’s creative about me.”
His answer is probably what most adults say they wish they had kept … to be able to stay true to the kid with a big imagination, the kid who was fearless and thought anything was possible. Sometimes when life starts to get real it changes our perspective and we change how we live how lives.
The film is directed by Brenda Chapman who is well known for her animated work such as “Brave,” “The Prince of Egypt,” and a host of other popular animated films. We asked her what was is like to direct her first live-action film that also put a twist on two childhood classics.
“It was a big challenge, but that was why I did it. Reading Marrisa (Kate Goodhill)’s beautiful script it was made me think okay if I’m going to do one (live-action film) this is it because I love both of those stories,” says Chapman.
If you also love both Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland you will enjoy the story of “Come Away” in theaters and at home On Demand from November 13.
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]