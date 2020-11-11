Today’s Video
Whoopi Goldberg to Trump Supporters Denying Election Loss: ‘Suck It Up Like We Sucked it Up’ (Watch)
*Right wing media outlets are still mad at Whoopi Goldberg for telling Trump supporters on Monday to “suck it up” over his election loss.
As the hosts of “The View” celebrated Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election, Goldberg addressed Trump supporters who are demanding a recount and alleging voter fraud.
“Let me say this to you,” she said. “When you-know-who was elected four years ago, Hillary Clinton didn’t say ‘hey, wait a minute, this doesn’t feel right, stop the count.’ She didn’t say ‘this isn’t right, I’m not going for it.’ She didn’t say any of that. So, all of you, suck it up. Suck it up like we sucked it up, and if you’re not sure that you’re comfortable with Joe Biden, do what we did. Find things and then take it to the law, and if the law says it’s something to look at, look at it. But from now on, suck it up. Grow the pair for him, that he can’t grow for himself. Because this is ridiculous.”
Watch below:
For your entertainment pleasure, below are some reactions from the right wing to Whoopi’s “suck it up” message:
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: The Coffee Table Book
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
There is a coffee table book that has been in the works for ages. It has been completed, but I don’t think it will ever find a publisher. It contains photos of generally half naked men. Sometimes completely naked and sometimes fully clothed, but for the most part looking like a Studio 54 busboy. The photos were all taken at parties hosted by this former A+ list talk show host and game show creator. He loved to show off the young men he was mentoring. The thing is, the photos from these parties that are included in the coffee table book are dozens of current and former A list celebrities who would probably not want to be viewed in that light. I know this former A+ list mostly television actor from a defunct long running hit network show is one who has voiced his opposition to being included.
Can you guess the former A+ list talk show host/game show creator?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
RHOA Production Halted After Crew Member Tests Positive for COVID-19
*Production on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” had to shut down recently after one of its crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to a JasmineBRAND exclusive, this particular crew member was around the majority of the RHOA cast.
A source alleges, “Everything is shut down right now. They’re pausing everything until everyone can be tested and quarantined.”
The source continues, “It’s a really scary situation because this affects more than just the cast, but their families as well.”
READ MORE: Housewife Caught with Legs in the Air in ‘RHOA’ Season 13 Trailer [WATCH]
We previously reported, Season 13 returns Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c, featuring brand-new cast members LaToya Ali and Drew Sidora.
Ali, 33, resides in Atlanta and has over 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube. She previously made headlines after confirming her marriage was ending to husband Adam Ali after six years, Bossip reported. They share three children.
As noted by Love B. Scott, “if you keep up with Kandi Burruss, you already know LaToya is one of her good girlfriends.”
Meanwhile, Sidora, 35, is most known for her roles on That’s So Raven, The Game, Hindsight and the TV movie CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story.
She is married to Ralph Pittman and they share two children.
Returning Housewives this season include Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams, along with friends Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam.
Scroll up and watch the trailer above.
#BlackLivesMatter
Shemar Moore Insisted ‘S.W.A.T.’ Season Premiere Link to Death of George Floyd (Video)
*Tonight’s season premiere of “S.W.A.T.” takes on the police killings of African Americans as part of a systemic pattern, and you can thank star/executive producer Shemar Moore and executive producer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas for the choosing to focus on the subject matter.
“We’ve been successful for three years playing super-cops and entertaining folks,” Moore told the Associated Press. “For ‘S.W.A.T.’ to take on what’s been happening around this country, in the world, is very brave and very bold.”
Thomas said it’s a step toward fulfilling the vision for the series he co-created with Shawn Ryan (“The Shield”). It’s a reboot of the 1975-76 series with Steve Forrest as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, head of a mostly white SWAT unit. This time around, Hondo is an LA-born African American striving to uphold the law and connect his multiethnic team with the community it serves.
The episode, notes The AP, “is one answer to whether network TV dramas, ever reliant on law enforcement officers as unalloyed heroes, can reflect opposing views as the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others drive demands for systemic change in police practices.”
The “S.W.A.T.” story line is directly linked to Floyd’s death last May while in the custody of Minneapolis police. Watch the promo above.
The episode airs 9 p.m. EST Wednesday on CBS.
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd6 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News5 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]