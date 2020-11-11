Whoopi Goldberg to Trump Supporters Denying Election Loss: ‘Suck It Up Like We Sucked it Up’ (Watch)

*Right wing media outlets are still mad at Whoopi Goldberg for telling Trump supporters on Monday to “suck it up” over his election loss.

As the hosts of “The View” celebrated Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election, Goldberg addressed Trump supporters who are demanding a recount and alleging voter fraud.

“Let me say this to you,” she said. “When you-know-who was elected four years ago, Hillary Clinton didn’t say ‘hey, wait a minute, this doesn’t feel right, stop the count.’ She didn’t say ‘this isn’t right, I’m not going for it.’ She didn’t say any of that. So, all of you, suck it up. Suck it up like we sucked it up, and if you’re not sure that you’re comfortable with Joe Biden, do what we did. Find things and then take it to the law, and if the law says it’s something to look at, look at it. But from now on, suck it up. Grow the pair for him, that he can’t grow for himself. Because this is ridiculous.”

For your entertainment pleasure, below are some reactions from the right wing to Whoopi’s “suck it up” message:

