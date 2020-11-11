Today’s Video
‘Howard Be Thy Name’ is This Little Girl’s Proof of God’s Real Name (Watch)
*This little cutie has gone viral for how confident she is that God’s name is Howard, because “Howard be thy name.”
That’s how she hears it in the Lord’s Prayer, and says as much to the videographer as if it’s ridiculous that she’s even asking.
Video of the hilarious exchange was chosen for the “Today” show’s Morning Boost Wednesday.
Watch below:
Teen Son of Keke Wyatt Recalls Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I Was Literally Dying’ [VIDEO]
*Keke Wyatt has opened up about her son Rahjah’s cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment.
During a conversation with the 18-year-old in a new YouTube video, the singer said she “couldn’t believe it” when she first received the heartbreaking news about her son’s health..
Wyatt recalled being at Six Flags with her family and Rahjah “sat in one spot at the park and was like, ‘Mom, I literally can not move.’ “
The teeanger had to be carried out of the amusement park that day.
“You couldn’t walk. You couldn’t do anything,” she recounted to her son in the YouTube video, to which Rahjah replied, “Because I was dying! I was literally dying and we didn’t know.”
READ MORE: Keke Wyatt: R&B Singer Welcomes 10th Child, Son ‘Ke’Riah Darring’
The bday boy #kendallmiguel and the bday girl, my GD #denvermoon /Halloween fun party. Late but great!!! #keeverwest #teddy #kissielee #zackariahdavid #ke’Riahdavid #bellabooboo #KeMar #Wyatt #Dot #rahjah #ketarahvictoria #Takhiaallen #freddyo #Twanthegod #happy #Family #fun #toystoryparty #littlebowpeep #Woody
“You dropped weight drastically,” Wyatt said. “[The doctor] was like, ‘Okay, let’s just run some blood. Let’s just check some blood, tests some blood and see.’ “
That’s when she learned Rahjah had cancer.
“My throat hit my butt and my butt hit the floor. I couldn’t believe it,” she continued. “I said, ‘What kind of cancer?’ And when she said leukemia, honey, my teeth literally started chattering.”
Rahjah is now cancer-free.
“NO MORE CANCER!!! GOD HEALED MY BABY!!!” Wyatt captioned the video, which she said was filmed while she was pregnant and pre-COVID.
Scroll up and watch the full 23-minute clip via the YouTube video above.
DaBaby Admits He’s Getting a ‘Therapist’ After Brother’s Suicide
*DaBaby says he’s going to therapy after the recent death of his brother, Glen Johnson.
We previously reported… Johnson died by suicide Tuesday in their hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.
His death was reportedly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Prior to taking his own life, he shared an Instagram video of him sitting in his car while holding a gun, TMZ reported. The video showed the father of three speaking about how he’s “been wronged,” while crying.
DaBaby, 28, tweeted about “#MentalHealthAwareness” on Thursday, urging his fans, “If you can’t get over depression GET HELP, you see a loved one struggling get them help, they refuse the help, MAKE em get treated anyway.”
READ MORE:Older Brother of Rapper DaBaby Dies by Suicide
“You suffer from PTSD take that s— serious & get help! I’m bouta get a therapist my damn self!” continued DaBaby, adding “#LongLiveG” alongside emojis of a black heart and white doves
DaBaby referenced his brother’s death on social media, sharing lyrics from his track “Intro” off the “Kirk” album, which offers insight into his brother’s struggles: “My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family. Like I won’t give up all I got to see you, n****,” he raps on the track.
DaBaby speaks after losing his older brother to suicide. pic.twitter.com/MroXqSGYol
— Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) November 4, 2020
In a tweet posted on Tuesday, DaBaby wrote, “Death don’t phase [sic] me at all, watching my family suffer does.”
“GOD watch over my family, my mama, my nieces & nephew & they mama, my brother. Don’t worry bout me take whatever you was do for me and pour it into them. & keep me cool, cuz God you know! The world don’t,” he continued. “Amen.”
‘Love & Hip Hop’s’ Erica Mena Shares First Photos of Daughter Amid Safaree Breakup
*”Love & Hip Hop: New York” star Erica Mena has shared the first photos of her 9-month-old daughter’s face to her Instagram on Wednesday.
One photo shows Mena and baby Safire Majesty wearing matching pants and one image of Safire rocking a cute bow headband. The proud mother captioned the photo, “The BEST part of 2020 🌹 My Safire Majesty,” Mena wrote in the caption.
Check out the photos below.
READ MORE: Sabrina Parr Calls Off Her Engagement to Lamar Odom: ‘He Needs Help’
Mena welcomed Safire with her husband and “Love & Hip Hop: New York” costar Safaree Samuels, on Feb. 2. Mena also shares a 13-year-old son with ex Raul Conde.
The new images of Safire coincides with news that Mena and Samuels have called it quits.
Safaree, who previously dated Nicki Minaj, took to Instagram on November 4 and appeared to announce the couple’s break up. “BACHELOR!! Ending 2020 right!!” he captioned a pic of himself standing in front of a black and orange Rolls Royce.
Meanwhile, Erica wrote on Twitter, “No cocky $hit, ain’t too many like me. No man could ever stop me!!!!!!!” and later took to her IG Story to share a crypt message, writing “now it’s different … nothing gets in my way for too long.”
She previously posted a cryptic caption on Instagram: “MY Kids. This is what my life is about! Priorities be really f****d up for some people. Blessed I’m not one of those idiots.”
Safaree and Erica began dating in 2018 and tied the knot a year later.
The two have also unfollowed each other on social media.
