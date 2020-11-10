News
Before Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence, There Was Woodrow ‘Woody’ Dantzler
*Clemson University is developing a reputation for producing NFL first-round draft picks at the quarterback spot. After Deshaun Watson won a national title with the Tigers, the Houston Texans selected him with the 12th pick in 2017. Experts project current Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, who captured a national title as a true freshman, to be the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
However, long before Clemson produced these two amazing talents, Woodrow ‘Woody’ Dantzler was the top Tiger on campus. Dantzler was one the first signal-callers to thrive in the spread offense. In 2000, Dantzler set an ACC record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 220 against Virginia. The following year, he became the first QB in NCAA history to pass for 2,000 yards and rush for 1,000 in the same season.
As a motivational speaker, he gears his speeches toward diverse skill building and critical thinking while trying to tackle communication issues among today’s youth. He also mentors current Clemson football players through the university’s Tiger P.A.W. Journey Program.
While discussing the cultural change that has led to the recent success of Clemson’s football program, Dantzler opens up about whom he idolized growing up and much more.
Percy Crawford interviewed Woody Dantzler for Zenger News.
Zenger: How is everything going, bro?
Woody Dantzler: Everything is going good.
Zenger: During your time at Clemson University, as a quarterback, you didn’t seem to mind running in between the tackles. To me you brought a certain level of toughness and physicality to the position. Did you develop that at Clemson?
Dantzler: You know what, that is the first time I have been slated as someone that was physical. I don’t know. It probably could have been my upbringing because I was an outside kid. I worked with my older cousins and playing around, so I was used to the physical stuff, martial arts being in my background and a few other things. But I was actually that guy that didn’t like contact. That’s why I was able to develop the knack for not getting hit. I say this, too. A lot of times it [the hits] looked worse than what they were because of my martial arts training; I had pretty good body control. So, I can go with the hit and go with that and move with that instead of really observing that hit like it may have looked.
Zenger: Absolutely. I guess your willingness to run in between the tackles … at the time you were doing it, it was not popular amongst some quarterbacks who were more protected back then.
Dantzler: Exactly!
Zenger: You left Clemson with more than 50 records. Does one stand out or mean more than the others?
Dantzler: To me, none really stands out. It’s just the totality of being able to play on that level, perform on that level. For me, it was more about not letting my teammates down. So, the preparation I put into each week, the film study, the working out, extending my conditioning level, all of that was because I know I had guys depending on me and I didn’t want to let them down. So, the way I prepared, that — coupled with the fact that my dad taught me — ‘if you’re going to do anything, do it to the best of your ability’. So, with those two things in mind, the records, the standards and all that different stuff just kind of came with the territory.
Zenger: It seems as if you lived off your father’s words a lot. Two things I researched he told you and you utilize are: when you were going to Clemson, he told you to be more than just a football player and also he said each generation sets up the next generation. Basically, each one, teach one, and I love both messages.
Dantzler: You just pointed out two really important ones. ‘Don’t go up there just to be a football player’ was just to get me to go up there and not put myself in a bubble. Experience what life had to offer. Learn different cultures, learn different people, learn different environments so you will know how to adapt and move and gain insight in whatever environment you’re in. That will help you succeed in any environment — the whole thing of setting up the next generation to be equally successful. If you move back into your … just consider the civil rights movement. A lot of those people, what they did in fighting for the rights of Black people and fighting for the people to have the rights to vote, a lot of them knew that they would never get those rights, but they knew the people coming behind them would. That’s why they fought; that’s why they worked and strategized and sacrificed. That’s what it’s about. My life is not about me. That’s one of the things my dad was teaching me. Your life is not about you. Your life is about the people to come. You want to leave this world better than what you found it. You want to set your kids up to go further than what you went. You can only take the torch but so far, but sooner or later you gotta pass it off. And you want to make sure when you pass it off, you want to give it to them in space where they can take it and go further.
Zenger: It takes a different type of person to fight for something that you won’t directly benefit from but someone else will.
Dantzler: Right! You’re absolutely right.
Zenger: You look at where Clemson is as a program and the success that it has had of late. Obviously, Coach Dabo Swinney changed the culture, but you were a part of that era where Clemson started to win eight or nine games a season. What do you think of these highly successful Clemson teams?
Dantzler: It is the culture shift. You get to the point where, Coach Swinney has said it himself, the guys go into the game and they expect to win. It’s not, “I hope we win,” it’s not, “I think we can win,” it’s an expectation. No matter how the game flows, no matter what happens, it’s an expectation to win. So now that I expect to win, I know there are certain things that I’m going to have to do to put myself in a position to win. So, that whole culture has shifted, the mindset of the players has shifted, the staff has all bought in. He talks about being all in. One thing that I like that they do, before each game … I’m not sure if they still do it; they probably still do. Right before they come out for pre-game, there is a token on their bench where their locker is. And as they are walking out of the locker room, the strength coach is standing there with a bucket, and I got this one chip, this is all I got, and they drop it into the bucket as they go out to the field. It’s that whole thing of, I’m going all out. I’m putting in everything I got. It shows you what that environment is like. And it’s not just the players, but it’s the coaching staff, it’s the support staff. You think about the video department, you think about the nutritional department and the strength department — all of these things that come together in working towards one common goal.
It’s just a different culture there now. Even preparing the guys with Tiger P.A.W. Journey. I talk about them all the time because most people see football. And they see the guys out there on the field, and you see them practicing and all these different things. But you don’t see what’s going on with them actually developing the individual. So, I’m teaching this because not everybody is going to go to the NFL. And then after that, there is life after football. So, these guys are getting internships during the summer. They are traveling overseas to do servant work. They are going through the interview process. They are bringing companies into Clemson to sit down and teach them how to prepare for an interview and how to prepare for corporate America. All these things that are building a total man are just wonderful. Again, it just speaks to the culture of Clemson now.
Zenger: I read an interesting article the other day and it basically asked the question, in today’s game, would Woody Dantzler be drafted into the NFL as a quarterback? Do you think the position has changed so much that you would not have been switched to running back?
Dantzler: Oh, most definitely! And I hear that a lot. It’s that whole thing that we discussed earlier. It just wasn’t my time. I played the role that I was supposed to play for this thing to be what it is. I’m not taking all of the credit because there were guys that came before me that were opening people’s eyes, too. I just took the torch from them and carried it as far as I could. Another good friend of mine, Antwaan Randle El, he switched over to receiver, but he was another one. Kordell Stewart. He was ‘Slash.’ If you go back to that, he was the guy that got into that because he was playing quarterback, receiver and whatever else position they wanted him to play in Pittsburgh. You got different guys that were able to do different things, and I am just happy to be a part of that conversation. It was coming because if you think about it, look at some of these guys on defense now. The way they move, how big they are, how fast they are, how athletic they are. Even though he’s been around for a while, the “Tom Bradys,” guys sitting in the pocket and pick you apart are kind of becoming extinct because these guys are so fast and smart on defense. You gotta have somebody that can move at some point. That 6-5, 6-6 [QB] standing in the pocket, throwing the ball down the field is not the thing right now.
Zenger: During your time, there were only a handful of black quarterbacks. Did you have one in particular whom you idolized?
Dantzler: It was Warren Moon, all day and all night. That’s why I wore the No. 1. That was actually one of the highlights of my life; I actually got to meet him a couple of years ago at an event in Atlanta. So, that was beautiful for me. I looked up to him because he was the one … even though he had to take that route and go to Canada, because back then there was the stigma that the quarterback was a cerebral position, and they didn’t believe the black athlete could handle that pressure, and have those leadership skills to do it. So, we can run, we can jump and do everything else, but the quarterback position is not where they wanted us at that time. It wasn’t overt, but it was covert. … a lot of people had that thought process in them and really didn’t know that they were influenced by some of the people they were taught by. It was a fight. So, to watch him come out of college and take the route of going to play in Canada, and then come back and be successful and make it into the Hall of Fame, it was proven that it can be done — a guy like Doug Williams being the first to win a Super Bowl.
Zenger: Does Woody Dantzler play college football during a COVID-19 pandemic?
Dantzler: I would have most likely decided to play. That’s just me again, the whole thing of not wanting to let my teammates down. Other factors may have come into it, but you know, it’s one of those things where, as an individual, yeah, you’re a part of a team but you gotta look at the factors, do the real research. That’s what I hope — these kids that are opting out are doing the research themselves, gathering an understanding, talking to different people to get the full scope of making an intelligent decision. Once they make the decision based off of information that they researched and understood and they feel like it’s the best decision for them, then I’m all for it. I just don’t want them to be making a decision based off of false information, bad information or someone with slanted motives trying to get them to do something that they don’t need to do. If they have done the research and they are making the best decision for them, I’m all for it. Nothing against that, but if it’s done to where they don’t have all the information and they could’ve made a different decision had they had all the info and done the research themselves.
Zenger: Were you able to be hands-on with Deshaun Watson when he was at Clemson or able to mentor him in some manner?
Dantzler: Yeah! I mentioned Tiger P.A.W. Journey. That’s the name of the program run by Jeff Davis and headed up by Rashard Hall. I participated in what they call ‘Tiger Hood.’ It’s where former players mentor current players. I’m in sales; my territory allows me to work the upstate. So, I’m in Clemson a good li’l bit. I pass through. Yes, I’ve had conversations with different guys. I mentor guys on the team currently. I have been doing that the past few years. DeShaun was that special individual. You just knew something was different about him. He doesn’t remember our first meeting because I actually remember him when he came to camp as a sophomore. I hope I don’t get in trouble (laughing), but I remember telling him, “Man, you’re a sophomore. You’re in the 10th grade. You have two more years. Enjoy high school.” They wanted me to go over there and convince him why to come to Clemson and this and that, but I went over there and I sat down and I was like, “Look, you got two more years of high school. Enjoy it! When you get into your senior year, then you can start thinking about which college you want to go to. If you come to a decision before then, then great. If not, don’t feel pressure to make a decision as a sophomore to go anywhere.” So, that was just the type of things we just talked about. We talked about real life.
Zenger: What are your thoughts on Trevor Lawrence, who by most accounts will be the first pick in next year’s draft?
Dantzler: With Trevor, as they say, he’s just one of those guys. He has that factor. DeShaun had that factor, and Trevor has that same “it” factor. He walks into a room and he just changes the environment with his presence alone. And not to mention he has the work ethic, he has the humility, he has all of the intangibles to be great. So, I’m not surprised at all that most likely he is going to be the #1 pick in the draft. He’s just that guy.
Zenger: You mentor Clemson players and you also do some motivational speaking all over the country. How important is that for you to give back and integrate that ‘each one, teach one,” mentality?
Dantzler: That’s the thing. One thing I noticed is the generation gap has gotten so big to where there’s no passing down of information. There’s no conversations. With the explosion of single parenthood, these kids having babies when they’re young. Grandma, too, grandmas now are 45 years old. Those conversations and that knowledge is not being passed down like it used to be. My role … all I want to do is do what my dad did for me. We would talk, and I would ask him a question about something, and he would answer my question with a question. But what he was doing was making me think through the process, think through the situation myself to come up with an answer. Now, if I struggled a little bit, he would give me a little nudge, but for the most part he was teaching me how to think.
And right now, a lot of our young people don’t have those critical thinking skills. They don’t know how to look beyond the surface. They don’t know how to come outside of their own bubble to truly understand what’s going on. They get information and then they just go with the information. That whole thing of trust but verify — we don’t do the verifying part because it takes effort on our part. And that’s what I want to instill in these kids. Just the art of conversation. We don’t talk no more. People don’t talk no more, and it’s even more evident to the fact of, if I disagree with you, then you hate me. That’s what it really boils down to. We can have a disagreement about an issue and not hate one another. Just pushing kids to go beyond the surface to develop themselves to reach their full potential is what I want. And you can’t reach your full potential when you’re only looking at half the information or only taking in half the information. My goal is to get people to get back to thinking and thinking things through. We need to get back to critical thinking — having those conversations and being able to build — because we need one another.
Zenger: It’s an honor speaking with you, brother. Thank you and continue to be a voice to educate.
Dantzler: Thank you. I appreciate you thinking about me. I appreciate the conversation.
(Edited by Stan Chrapowicki and Allison Elyse Gualtieri)
The Journal Of Steffanie Rivers: The Scheme Behind the Defense Of George Floyd’s Killers
The four killers of George Floyd are scheming to get away with murder already. Defense attorneys for the ex-cops who killed Floyd requested their trials be moved outside Hennepin County. But last week a judge denied their requests and ruled all four defendants will stand trial together. Defendant attorneys claim jurors in Minneapolis proper will feel pressured to convict. They also wanted to be tried separately. The judge said no to that too.
The trial should be held in the jurisdiction where the crime happened for a number of reasons: First, regardless of where this trial is held it will be hard to find jurors who haven’t already formed opinions, seeing as video of this modern-day lynching has been viewed by millions and sparked worldwide protests. There is no place for these killers to hide from their senseless and egregious act. That leads me to my second point:
These defendants, Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, are seeking a sympathetic panel of jurors which isn’t likely in Minneapolis. So they want the trial(s) moved to the suburbs for a better chance of getting more White jurors.
As impartial as some people claim to be – and jurors are supposed to be – past trials have proven when it comes to killer cops White people are prone to exonerate them for killing unarmed Black people who posed no threat. History shows White people find a way to excuse racist behavior by other White people.
Why else would the 2020 Presidential election have been decided by just four million votes? Why else would mostly White people still vote for the obvious racist, sexist, liar, elitist, scamming, morally bankrupt Donald Trump (who knew how deadly COVID-19 was but kept it hidden to avoid negative publicity allowing more than 225k Americans to die as a result), even after they no longer could hide behind the ‘economy’ excuse as their reason to support him? Because he is a White man, plain and simple.
Even though President-elect Joe Biden won Minnesota in last week’s election, it was Minneapolis residents who made it happen. It’s the largest city in that state. Most registered Democrats in that state reside in Hennepin County. Of the 437k people who live in Minneapolis proper 43k are Somali born immigrants, the largest population of Somalians in the United States. That’s in addition to other Black and Brown people who call Minneapolis home.
Other than a few adjacent counties, the rest of Minnesota supported Trump. So if it wasn’t for voters in Minneapolis and two other nearby counties Trump would have won Minnesota. I’m in no way saying Biden was a flawless candidate when it comes to race relations. My point is these killer cops have a better chance at acquittal outside of the city regardless of the facts or the video.
Just like Trump in his failed bid for re-election catered to his base, these cops are searching for their White approval base that’s more likely found in the suburbs. That’s where the cop who killed Philando Castile got away with murder.
Another part of this equation is the prosecutor in charge. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison took over the case from local prosecutors who refused to bring charges against these killer cops until nationwide protests forced them to do so. Had local county prosecutors been in charge of this prosecution this case could be another Breonna Taylor verdict. But Ellison is no Dan Cameron.
Ellison upgraded the charges from 3rd to second degree murder against Chauvin. And he put aiding and abetting charges on the other three who were free for nearly a month.
Ellis is the former Director of the Civil Rights Center specializing in defense law. He served for at least a decade as a U.S. congressman before he was elected to the AG position. He is the first Black and first Muslim elected to statewide office in Minnesota. If he doesn’t get convictions and justice for George Floyd and his family I don’t know who could.
Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @TCBStef on Twitter and Instagram.
THE REAL: The Ladies’ Experience With Stereotypes in Hollywood. Plus, Cheryl Hines Is Here!
*On Monday, Nov. 9, the ladies of The Real discuss stereotyping that they have experienced in Hollywood throughout their careers.
Co-host Adrienne Houghton recalls that it wasn’t until her role in Cheetah Girls that she was able to finally represent Latinas as a whole instead of as the stereotypical Hispanic female. Meanwhile, co-host Loni Love calls for allies of people of color in the industry to break the molds regarding ethnic representations.
Then, Adrienne shares her views on LGBTQ marriage rights, and how the community is viewed by many religions. As a devout Christian, she states that she does not feel peace and rest in her heart and soul when she judges others and wants to live as a reflection of love.
And don’t bother asking Loni to share her food! She explains why she is territorial over her meals and refuses to share her fare with her boyfriend James.
Later, Cheryl Hines pays a visit to chat about working with Adrienne on I Can See Your Voice, learning that CNN’s Wolf Blitzer as a super fan, and the autographed photo of Larry David that she has hanging in her bathroom at home.
The Ladies’ Experiences With Hollywood’s Stereotyping
Adrienne Isn’t Here to Judge People
Loni Doesn’t Share Food!
Cheryl Hines Has an Autographed Photo of Larry David in Her Bathroom
The Ladies’ Experiences With Hollywood’s Stereotyping
Loni Love: I was everybody’s, uh, maid. I was the lunch lady. That’s all I could ever get when–at the start of my career.
Garcelle Beauvais: Yeah.
Loni: And I remember auditioning for Kevin James’ Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2…
Garcelle: Oh yeah!
Loni:… Which, I mean, it was a comedy, which I love…
Adrienne Houghton: You killed it in that.
Loni: But, he wanted to break a stereotype of the Black woman just being sassy, whatever. He actually let me do my own fight scenes. Um, he gave me lines. And I just– and that’s what it takes. It takes people to be allies.
*EDIT*
Adrienne: It wasn’t actually until I did the Cheetah Girls that Disney gave me the right to make Chanel, “Chuchie”, whatever I wanted her to be. Like, there literally is a scene where I’m like, “I’m Dominican, Puerto Rican, Cuban, Ecuadorian, I’m Latina.” Like, that’s who I am! And to be able to reflect that and put so much of myself into that character meant so much to me, ‘cause when I shot other films, literally, directors would be like, uh, “Where are you from?” They would, like, cut the scene and be like, “Where are you from?”
Garcelle: ‘Cause they couldn’t tell.
Adrienne: I had to say a line in the movie Coach Carter, (in her New York accent) “Yeah, Dawg.” I’ll never forget this. And the director stopped filming and walked over to me. Literally, it’s me, Ashanti, Samuel L.– like, and walks over to me like, “Where are you from?” We were filming at Poly Tech in Long Beach. And I was like, “New York.” He was like, “Change the way you talk.” And I was like, “Uh…” Because I was supp– I mean, we were filming a film that was supposed to be in LA. But again, I was always cast for being Mexican… and I didn’t sound Mexican when I said, “Yeah, Dawg.”
Loni: Right.
Garcelle: Right. Oh, that’s interesting.
Adrienne: And I’ll never forget that. So, it’s so important that Hollywood open up their range of what they believe is stereotypically…
Garcelle: Yes!
Adrienne: If you’re Latina in Hollywood, it’s only this one thing.
Larsa Pippen Dated Tristan Thompson Before She ‘Introduced Him’ Khloe Kardashian [VIDEO]
*Larsa Pippen dropped a bombshell Monday afternoon when she revealed that she used to date Tristan Thompson before he met Khloé Kardashian.
Pippen, 46, spilled the tea during a new interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast, claiming she was dating the 29-year-old NBA player shortly before he began hooking up Kardashian in 2016.
“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed,” said Pippen, estranged wife of Scottie Pippen. “I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them.”
Days later, Tristan began pursuing Khloé.
“Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé,” Pippen explained.
“Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. I’m the type of person that doesn’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”
READ MORE: It Looks Like Khloe K and Tristan Thompson Are Gonna Give Their Relationship ‘Another Try’
Pippen insists she never hooked up with Thompson after he began dating the reality television star.
“It’s hurtful people think that I hooked up and trying to ruin Khloe’s life,” she said. “I would never do that. That’s not even my personality.”
Pippen had been friends with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian for years, but months after they unfollowed each other on Instagram, she blamed Kanye West as the reason for her issues with the Kardashian family.
“If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that. … I will survive,” Pippen said of the rapper and his wife. “I want everyone to be happy!”
According to Pippen, West encouraged Kim to curb her friendship with Larsa.
“I didn’t feel any type of way. I just felt, like, do what’s best for your family. I love you, you and I are best friends, we’ve been through everything together, I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship, we’re like sisters, we’re family, but if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, do it,” she said. “He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.”
Pippen went on to slam Kanye for brainwashing Kim and her sisters.
Scroll up to hear/watch Larsa tell it via the YouTube video above.
