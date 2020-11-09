Entertainment
THE REAL: The Ladies’ Experience With Stereotypes in Hollywood. Plus, Cheryl Hines Is Here!
*On Monday, Nov. 9, the ladies of The Real discuss stereotyping that they have experienced in Hollywood throughout their careers.
Co-host Adrienne Houghton recalls that it wasn’t until her role in Cheetah Girls that she was able to finally represent Latinas as a whole instead of as the stereotypical Hispanic female. Meanwhile, co-host Loni Love calls for allies of people of color in the industry to break the molds regarding ethnic representations.
Then, Adrienne shares her views on LGBTQ marriage rights, and how the community is viewed by many religions. As a devout Christian, she states that she does not feel peace and rest in her heart and soul when she judges others and wants to live as a reflection of love.
And don’t bother asking Loni to share her food! She explains why she is territorial over her meals and refuses to share her fare with her boyfriend James.
Later, Cheryl Hines pays a visit to chat about working with Adrienne on I Can See Your Voice, learning that CNN’s Wolf Blitzer as a super fan, and the autographed photo of Larry David that she has hanging in her bathroom at home.
The Ladies’ Experiences With Hollywood’s Stereotyping
Loni Love: I was everybody’s, uh, maid. I was the lunch lady. That’s all I could ever get when–at the start of my career.
Garcelle Beauvais: Yeah.
Loni: And I remember auditioning for Kevin James’ Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2…
Garcelle: Oh yeah!
Loni:… Which, I mean, it was a comedy, which I love…
Adrienne Houghton: You killed it in that.
Loni: But, he wanted to break a stereotype of the Black woman just being sassy, whatever. He actually let me do my own fight scenes. Um, he gave me lines. And I just– and that’s what it takes. It takes people to be allies.
*EDIT*
Adrienne: It wasn’t actually until I did the Cheetah Girls that Disney gave me the right to make Chanel, “Chuchie”, whatever I wanted her to be. Like, there literally is a scene where I’m like, “I’m Dominican, Puerto Rican, Cuban, Ecuadorian, I’m Latina.” Like, that’s who I am! And to be able to reflect that and put so much of myself into that character meant so much to me, ‘cause when I shot other films, literally, directors would be like, uh, “Where are you from?” They would, like, cut the scene and be like, “Where are you from?”
Garcelle: ‘Cause they couldn’t tell.
Adrienne: I had to say a line in the movie Coach Carter, (in her New York accent) “Yeah, Dawg.” I’ll never forget this. And the director stopped filming and walked over to me. Literally, it’s me, Ashanti, Samuel L.– like, and walks over to me like, “Where are you from?” We were filming at Poly Tech in Long Beach. And I was like, “New York.” He was like, “Change the way you talk.” And I was like, “Uh…” Because I was supp– I mean, we were filming a film that was supposed to be in LA. But again, I was always cast for being Mexican… and I didn’t sound Mexican when I said, “Yeah, Dawg.”
Loni: Right.
Garcelle: Right. Oh, that’s interesting.
Adrienne: And I’ll never forget that. So, it’s so important that Hollywood open up their range of what they believe is stereotypically…
Garcelle: Yes!
Adrienne: If you’re Latina in Hollywood, it’s only this one thing.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Larsa Pippen Dated Tristan Thompson Before She ‘Introduced Him’ Khloe Kardashian [VIDEO]
*Larsa Pippen dropped a bombshell Monday afternoon when she revealed that she used to date Tristan Thompson before he met Khloé Kardashian.
Pippen, 46, spilled the tea during a new interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast, claiming she was dating the 29-year-old NBA player shortly before he began hooking up Kardashian in 2016.
“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed,” said Pippen, estranged wife of Scottie Pippen. “I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them.”
Days later, Tristan began pursuing Khloé.
“Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé,” Pippen explained.
“Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. I’m the type of person that doesn’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”
READ MORE: It Looks Like Khloe K and Tristan Thompson Are Gonna Give Their Relationship ‘Another Try’
Pippen insists she never hooked up with Thompson after he began dating the reality television star.
“It’s hurtful people think that I hooked up and trying to ruin Khloe’s life,” she said. “I would never do that. That’s not even my personality.”
Pippen had been friends with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian for years, but months after they unfollowed each other on Instagram, she blamed Kanye West as the reason for her issues with the Kardashian family.
“If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that. … I will survive,” Pippen said of the rapper and his wife. “I want everyone to be happy!”
According to Pippen, West encouraged Kim to curb her friendship with Larsa.
“I didn’t feel any type of way. I just felt, like, do what’s best for your family. I love you, you and I are best friends, we’ve been through everything together, I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship, we’re like sisters, we’re family, but if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, do it,” she said. “He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.”
Pippen went on to slam Kanye for brainwashing Kim and her sisters.
Scroll up to hear/watch Larsa tell it via the YouTube video above.
Books
Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Narrates ‘Hair Love’ Audible Book
*Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter lends her sweet young voice to the audiobook for Matthew Cherry’s “Hair Love.”
The 8-year-old narrates the audio version of Cherry’s beloved children’s book illustrated by Vashti Harrison. The story centers on the relationship between an African-American father, Stephen, his daughter Zuri, and her hair. When his wife becomes unavailable, Stephen is faced with having to do his daughter’s hair for the first time, and soon discovers that her hair has a mind of its own.
In February, the animated short film version of the book won an Academy Award.
“Hair Love was done because we wanted to see more representation in animation,” Cherry said during his acceptance speech. “We wanted to normalize black hair. There’s a very important issue that’s out there, the CROWN Act, and if we can’t help to get this passed in all 50 states it will help stories like DeAndre Arnold’s who’s our special guest tonight.”
READ MORE: Award Winning Filmmaker Matthew Cherry Launches Campaign for ‘Hair Love’
https://t.co/MSZxGSkZJn pic.twitter.com/wQ8gWl30Oy
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) November 9, 2020
Back in 2017, Cherry launched a fundraising campaign for the short film, writing at the time: “This story was born out of seeing a lack of representation in mainstream animated projects, and also wanting to promote hair love amongst young men and women of color,” he stated.
“I’ve been thinking about this project for couple of years now, but it wasn’t until I started coming across a lot of viral videos online of black fathers interacting with their sons and daughters that I finally had the confidence to try and make this a real thing,” Cherry continued.
Adding, “You don’t see the black family dynamic that often in mainstream animated projects. I hope that this film will help change that.”
Available everywhere audiobooks are soldhttps://t.co/807zrRMWhbhttps://t.co/ZHjH1ShSfqhttps://t.co/ECUsO9D4UVhttps://t.co/tvcjotIZ01https://t.co/GScjlsQJ35https://t.co/SKS0kAfeiv@Dreamscapeaudio pic.twitter.com/8J2QvGOjQe
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) November 9, 2020
Blue Ivy won her first BET Award this year for collaborating with her mother on the single “Brown Skin Girl.”
HBO Max has planned a TV series based on “Hair Love.”
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Cardi B Celebrates Biden Win, Says Trump Supporters Threatened to Burn Down Her House
*Cardi B joined the slew of celebrities, athletes and influencers who took to social media to celebrate the news of Joe Biden winning the 2020 presidential election. She also reflected on the harassment she has received from Donald Trump supporters.
“I knew who was going to win,” Cardi said of Biden in a message to her fans on social media. “God knows better. You know why God put Joe Biden in place? Cos you Trump supporters were getting out of line. Ya’ll were becoming real bullies,” she added, thejasminebrand.com reports.
She went on to explain that the hate she received from the Trump cult began when she was supporting Senator Bernie Sanders.
“Ya’ll have been putting me through s** for a hot min. Ever since I started talking to Bernie. These Trump supporters that got a blue check on Twitter, y’all been coming at me every week for attention,” Cardi said. “Y’all tried to scare my sister off the beach, y’all broke a pole on my husband’s car.”
READ MORE: Cardi B and Offset’s Divorce Officially Called Off
She continued, “Y’all was doing the most and y’all kept bullying people and picking on people and it got to the point that a Trump supporter with so many followers was trying to send people to burn down my m****f**** house, to loot my house. Ya got out of control. This power that ya was having – it just got out of control.”
The “WAP” rapper said these trolling Trump supporters are acting like a Biden is going to kick them out of the country.
“Y’all acting like Joe Biden’s gonna kick ya out of this f*** country. You’re still an American at the end of the day, he’ll still care for you,” said Cardi B. “Even though you was a f*** up person talking all that sh** cos you’re a Trump supporter, he’ll still gonna care for you.”
Check out her full Instagram message in the caption below about the backlash she received over her interview with Biden:
View this post on Instagram
Couple of weeks ago I was getting chewed up by Trump supporters over this interview especially by miss Candace who has been degrading my name for 2 years straight. I was so nervous for this interview especially because it was on zoom and not in person but it was important for my followers to get to know our running candidate and future president. Republicans like Candace, Shapiro, Fox news made fun of me ,talk so much shit about me and my song WAP. They said Biden use me as a pawn then weeks later we seen a list of rappers and artists that Trump was trying to reach out to and to pay for support a list that included my name. I never got payed a dollar from Biden I just wanted to get to know him and open my fans up to the importance of voting.Im so proud of all these celebs who uses their platform and for the people who went out and voted WE DID IT! Don’t let nobody down play you for what you doing that’s how they try to take away your power .YOUR POWER IS YOUR VOICE!Congrats Biden! Your family here, and in Heaven are very proud of you! Also congratulations to Kamala you made history!
