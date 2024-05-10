The Spinners Release New Album ‘Full Circle’ – It Marks the Group’s 70th Anniversary! | LISTEN

*Today the beloved and renowned R&B vocal group The Spinners® released Full Circle on all streaming services. An additional CD release will be available May 25. Full Circle is the first release distributed by Reservoir Recordings, an imprint of Reservoir. Listen via the player above.

This latest release from The Spinners marks the 70th Anniversary of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group’s formation and is notably the final album from the last original member, Henry Fambrough album with members, Curtis CJ Jefferson, Marvin Taylor, Jessie Peck, and Ronnie Moss.

The album was executive produced by Bernard Grobman and features 10 brand new tracks produced by Grobman, including two new singles “Easy on Me” and “After Hours”. “Easy on Me”, led by Fambrough (scroll down to listen), is a Spinners stellar and classic love ballad while “After Hours” with its hip, rocking dance pace, engages the five vocal harmonies and intermixed vocals, the ultimate Spinners sound. Starting this May, The Spinners will embark on a North American tour in support of Full Circle. Visit https://www.thespinners.com/ for a full list of dates.

The Spinners are one of the most iconic and enduring groups in R&B history. With a towering legacy spanning over six decades, The Spinners have never lost their universal appeal. Officially formed in 1954, the group helped define Philadelphia Soul, earning six Grammy nominations and 18 Platinum and Gold Albums, and selling millions of records worldwide in the process. In recognition of their numerous achievements, The Spinners earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

On the release, Reservoir Executive Vice President of A&R and Catalog Development Faith Newman said, “The Spinners’ impact on music history continues with their new album, appropriately named Full Circle. Each track is a brand new release for the generations of Spinners fans and is a testament to the group’s enduring legacy and the timelessness of their catalog.”

For decades, the Spinners remained perched atop the Pop, R&B, and Adult Contemporary Charts, with smash singles like, “I’ll Be Around,” “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love,” “Then Came You,” “The Rubberband Man,” and many more. The Spinners had another classic hit single, “Working My Way Back To You,” which topped the Pop and R&B charts and earned the group its twelfth gold record. Their 1980 album, The Love Trippin, featured the song “Cupid,” which became one of the fastest-selling records in The Spinners’ illustrious career. Their follow-up LP, Labor of Love, featured stand-out tunes such as “Yesterday Once More” and “Long Live Soul Music.” In 2021, The Spinners returned with their first all-new original album, Round the Block and Back Again, which earned them fans from a new generation of listeners.

Four decades since banding together, The Spinners have not skipped a single beat as Full Circle demonstrates. Melding intricate harmonies with breathtaking vocal acrobatics, the album showcases The Spinners at their soulful, multi-octave best.

Today, the Spinners continue to perform to sold-out crowds at home and abroad while maintaining a loyal coterie of die-hard aficionados. The Spinners have left an indelible impact in the annals of music history, and perhaps most importantly, on the hearts of millions of fans throughout the world.

FULL CIRCLE TRACKLIST

After Hours Rainy Saturday Easy On Me Dreamin’ Bout You U’re Not There New Level I Can Hostage (Can’t Let You Go) Totally Beautiful My Angel Love

ABOUT RESERVOIR

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir is the first female-founded and led publicly traded independent music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir has grown to represent over 150,000 copyrights and 36,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir frequently holds a Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard’s Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide’s The A&R Awards and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 and 2022 Music Week Awards.

Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Music, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management

source: reservoir media

