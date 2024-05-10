Charlie Wilson Scores 10th No. 1 Hit on Adult R&B Airplay Chart

*Charlie Wilson’s newest track, “Superman,” is at the top of Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart.

According to Billboard, the track “jumps from No. 3 after an 8% increase in plays that made it the most-played song as U.S. monitored adult R&B radio stations in the week of April 26-May 2, according to Luminate,” the outlet writes.

“Superman” marks Wilson’s 10th No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay.

“I am incredibly grateful and humbled by the overwhelming support for ‘Superman’,” Wilson said in a press release.

“To have another [No.] 1 hit on the Billboard Adult R&B chart is truly an important achievement to me, especially with a song so personal highlighting my wife’s endless love and support of me. She truly put the cape back on my back after very rough times. I want to thank my fans for their unwavering loyalty and love throughout my career. This song is also for all women, their strength, love and support is appreciated more than they know,” Wilson added, per Billboard.

Wilson, the Grammy-nominated co-founder and lead singer of the Gap Band, received a prestigious star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this year.

“It’s truly an honor to stand before you as I accept this prestigious star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Wilson said during the January ceremony. This recognition holds a very special place in my heart as it symbolizes a journey that started many, many years ago.”

As we reported then, on hand to give “Uncle Charlie” his props were Wilson’s manager and president/CEO of P Music Group Michael Paran, Grammy winner Babyface, and Wilson collaborators Kanye West and Snoop Dogg.

In case you missed it, watch the ceremony below.

As EURweb noted earlier, the legendary singer has shared the mic on recording projects with many other iconic performers. In 2010, he collaborated with Kanye West on his album “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.” That led Wilson to work with Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, Rihanna, and Common.

