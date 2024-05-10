Friday, May 10, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Gary Owen’s Ex-Wife Reacts After He Talks About Kids, Divorce on ‘Club Shay Shay’ | Watch
By Ny MaGee
0

*Gary Owen’s ex-wife, Kenya Duke, is speaking out after the comedian got candid about their divorce and his estranged kids on Club Shay Shay.

The famed comic confirmed during his conversation with Shannon Sharpe he recently welcomed twins with his fiancée, Brianna Johnson.

Owen said it’s been nearly four years since he spoke to the children he shares with his ex Kenya, claiming their relationship is nonexistent since the ex-couple’s divorce.  He told Shannon that his kids have not yet met his 9-month-old twins. 

“Didn’t think I wanted to be a father again….not having a relationship with my [other] kids…you know….I hate that thing of like ‘Imma do it right this time’ cause…I don’t think I did it wrong the first time,” Owen says on Club Shay Shay, The Jasmine Brand reports.

Kenya Duke
Kenya Duke and Gary Owens [Screen shot / Instagram]
“I was very conscious of how I spoke to them, how we disciplined them…that I never put them down,” he continued. “All the sports and stuff they played, I was the fun dad…I wouldn’t say I did it wrong but it’s two fold…I think not having a relationship with my kids…it sucks too cause my kids, they don’t know them. They don’t have no relationship with them,” Owen said, referring to the twins. 

Kenya reacted to his remarks on Instagram, saying, “My growth is not feeling the need to address mistruths anymore. The grace and kindness, I have shown you, is the space to tell lies and false narratives for sympathy and attention without correcting. You are a great storyteller…sometimes I get caught up in your versions.”

Per The Jasmine Brand, she added in the caption, “it has been 3 years. I am always kind and cool with you. I purposely, never make it awkward. I never bother you. I have given you my suggestions on the situation but you don’t respect their boundaries. Which is why you discussed this again on social media. I don’t know what else to do to help you.”

Watch Gary on Club Shay Shay via the YouTube clip above.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Gary Owen Set to Address Divorce on ‘Club Shay Shay,’ Ex-Wife Unpleased

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
FAMU Announces ‘Pause’ on $237 Million Donation

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Beef

Questlove Not Feeling Kendrick Lamar/Drake Rap Beef: ‘Hip Hop is Truly Dead’ – Ice Cube Apparantly Agrees

Sports

Ex-NBAer Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Scores 40-month Sentence Due to Fraud Conspiracy Involvement – Even Jokes About it | WATCH

Influencers

Twitch Streamer (Kai Cenat) Charged with Inciting A Riot After New York City Giveaway WON’T be Prosecuted | VIDEO

Beef

Why Kendrick Lamar is RESONATING on a Drake Rap Beef – It’s Obama, Hannah-Jones, Issa, & Many More … | WATCH

Beef

Kendrick Lamar and Drake Gave Us An Epic Hip-hop Beef Weekend – Here’s What to Know | PICsVideos

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming