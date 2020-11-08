Keegan-Michael Key and Ricky Martin Talk Playing Villains in ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ / WATCH

*What makes a good Christmas movie? A Christmas miracle and a Christmas villain, but when the film has two villains it makes for an even better story.

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” stars Keegan- Michael Key and Ricky Martin as two evil Christmas toy stealing masterminds.

Key’s character is the apprentice of Jeronicus Jangle, an inventor and toymaker played by Forest Whitaker. Jeronicus invents Don Juan, a talking toy with a devious personality played by Ricky Martin. Don Juan convinces the apprentice to steal him and Jeronicus’ other inventions so they can become the new world-famed Christmas toy makers. This leaves Jeronicus depressed and uninspired to create after this betrayal.

We asked Keegan-Michael Key and Rickey Martin where they think their characters rank on the list of worst Christmas villains.

“ One and two,” says Martin

“I even think Don Juan is number one. Don Juan is just evil,” says Key.

MORE NEWS: LeBron James on Mission to Solve Murder of His Close Friend’s Sister

That evil spirit leads Don Juan to once again convince the apprentice to steal from Jeronicus when their business begins to fail and they realize Jeronicus has invented a new toy.

But it won’t be as easy as the first time because Journey, Jeronicus’ granddaughter played by Madalen Mills, refuses to let history repeat it’s self. Journey’s brilliant mind and advantageous and fearless spirit are a good matchup for the two evil villains, as she fights back to save her grandfather’s new invention.

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is the perfect visual representation of what Christmas feels like. The bright colors, special effects, singing, and dancing will keep you in the holiday spirit, but the film will also keep you on the edge of your seat as you watch the battle of good vs evil. Who will prevail? Make sure you catch this Netflix original steaming starting Friday, November 13.