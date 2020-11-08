Entertainment
Keegan-Michael Key and Ricky Martin Talk Playing Villains in ‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ / WATCH
*What makes a good Christmas movie? A Christmas miracle and a Christmas villain, but when the film has two villains it makes for an even better story.
“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” stars Keegan- Michael Key and Ricky Martin as two evil Christmas toy stealing masterminds.
Key’s character is the apprentice of Jeronicus Jangle, an inventor and toymaker played by Forest Whitaker. Jeronicus invents Don Juan, a talking toy with a devious personality played by Ricky Martin. Don Juan convinces the apprentice to steal him and Jeronicus’ other inventions so they can become the new world-famed Christmas toy makers. This leaves Jeronicus depressed and uninspired to create after this betrayal.
We asked Keegan-Michael Key and Rickey Martin where they think their characters rank on the list of worst Christmas villains.
“ One and two,” says Martin
“I even think Don Juan is number one. Don Juan is just evil,” says Key.
That evil spirit leads Don Juan to once again convince the apprentice to steal from Jeronicus when their business begins to fail and they realize Jeronicus has invented a new toy.
But it won’t be as easy as the first time because Journey, Jeronicus’ granddaughter played by Madalen Mills, refuses to let history repeat it’s self. Journey’s brilliant mind and advantageous and fearless spirit are a good matchup for the two evil villains, as she fights back to save her grandfather’s new invention.
“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” is the perfect visual representation of what Christmas feels like. The bright colors, special effects, singing, and dancing will keep you in the holiday spirit, but the film will also keep you on the edge of your seat as you watch the battle of good vs evil. Who will prevail? Make sure you catch this Netflix original steaming starting Friday, November 13.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Ralph Tresvant Recalls Being Ambushed by Fan Wearing Maid Costume
*New Edition lead singer Ralph Tresvant says he was once ambushed by a fan wearing a maid costume at the height of his fame.
Tresvant tells Page Six that the wild encounter occurred when he was around 15 years old. The determined fan dressed up as a maid to sneak into his hotel room.
“When I checked in my room, she was lying in the bed. It was an old lady, too,” he explained. “I said, ‘I’m sorry — I think I’m in the wrong room.’ And she said, ‘Oh no, you got the right room, baby,’ and pulled the covers back.”
She was “like my mother’s age,” Tresvant continued. “I was a youngster. I didn’t go through with it. I just slowly backed out the room with my luggage, got my security, and I said, ‘There’s someone in my room.’ They escorted her out.”
In related news, Tresvant is the featured artist on the premiere episode of “A Closer Look,” a docuseries from the new streaming service UMC.
The R&B crooner is expected to get candid about his career and journey with New Edition.
Here’s more about the series from Broadway World:
The series will highlight the artist’s career from the beginning to present day. Each episode will consist of a one on one sit-down interview between the artist and producer of the show, and will also highlight music videos/live performances, studio sessions, archival interviews, B-roll footage, and guest interviews.
Watch the trailer above.
About UMC
UMC is the first and largest streaming service for Black TV and Film. We have thousands of hours of your favorite series and movies, all of which have been creative/written/directed by a person of color or stars and features people of color. #WatchUMC for FREE for the first 7 days and after that, it’s just $4.99/month or $49.99 for the whole year, always ad-free.
Politics
How Sweet it is! LeBron Trolls Trump on Twitter After Biden Victory
*LeBron James is gettin’ him some “gitback.” Yep, the NBA superstar sent out a funny, but serious message when he took to Twitter to express his feelings on Joe Biden‘s presidential victory over Donald Trump.
James tweeted an edited photo of President-elect Joe Biden “blocking” President Trump after the former vice president clinched the race for the White House on Saturday
Those who are familiar, know the original image is of James when he famously and fabulously blocked then Golden State Warriors player Andre Iguodala layup shot during the 2016 NBA Finals. The snap James shared Saturday shows Biden’s face edited onto his body and Trump’s face edited onto Iguodala’s.
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020
The Associated Press, CNN, Fox News and other news outlets called the race for Biden on Saturday following days of vote counting across the country. Officials continue to count votes in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Alaska.
Trump has refused to concede the race and vowed to pursue legal challenges in states across the country.
Like we said up top, this is “gitback” time for James who had to put up Trump regularly attacked him James over his over the protests against police brutality that professional athletes have adopted in recent years during which they kneel during the National Anthem.
“LeBron James sucks!” chants at the Trump rally pic.twitter.com/XbSZrhn961
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2020
As recently as this past Monday, Trump went at James during a campaign rally, where supporters responded by chanting “Lebron James sucks.”
In 2017 James called Trump a “bum” after the president said NBA player Stephen Curry was not welcome at the White House after the Golden State Warriors’ championship victory. Curry previously said that he did not want the NBA team to visit the White House due to Trump.
We must also note that on Saturday James shared several tweets celebrating Biden’s victory, including a gif of him smoking a cigar.
The post tagged the More than a Vote organization, the voting rights group James launched this year aimed in part at mobilizing Black voters.
Entertainment
Hip Hop Legends Reflect on Their Careers on TV One’s ‘UNCENSORED’ Tonight (11/8) At 10pm E/P
*(SILVER SPRING, MD) – TV One’s edgy docu-series UNCENSORED, which explores the private lives of some of today’s most notable personalities, continues with UNCENSORED: Best of Hip Hop today, Sunday, November 8 at 10 P.M. ET/9C followed by an encore presentation at 11 P.M. ET/10C.
The episode will re-air on Wednesday, November 11 at 10 PM/9C. This episode of UNCENSORED highlights some of Hip Hop’s greatest artists, featuring commentary from Faith Evans, Snoop Dogg, Charlamagne Tha God, K. Michelle, Rick Ross, Jermaine Dupri, Lala Anthony and Nick Cannon who reflect on the biggest music and moments in hip hop history.
The auto-biographical series delves into the lives of luminaries as they reveal secrets to their success, obstacles they faced and how they’ve navigated the perils of social media that helped – and sometimes haunted – their careers.
The all-new bonus episodes continue with UNCENSORED. Black Hollywood and UNCENSORED: Big Break. Each week viewers get a glimpse into the lives of high-profile celebrities as they reveal their stories — in their own words.
For more information on UNCENSORED, visit TV One’s YouTube Channel and check out exclusive, behind-the-scenes content on www.tvone.tv. Viewers can also join the conversations by connecting via social media on TV One’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@tvonetv) and the UNCENSORED Facebook and Instagram (@UncensoredTVOne) using the hashtag #UNCENSORED.
Lameka Lucas
[email protected]
