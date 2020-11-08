We Remember/Passings
Alex Trebek Loses Battle to Pancreatic Cancer At Age 80
*Alex Trebek, the host of the long running TV game show has died from pancreatic cancer. He was 80.
“Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” a “Jeopardy!” spokesperson told TMZ.
Trebek, who had been the host of Jeopady since 1984, had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer since announcing the news back in March 2019. He immediately started chemo after the diagnosis but made no plans to retire and continued hosting his game show … as impressively as ever.
MORE NEWS: Erykah Badu Joins Ebro Darden on The Inaugural Episode of ‘The Message’ on Apple Music / WATCH
Here’s more via TMZ:
Trebek powered through for a full year — despite what he called “massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it was really worth fighting on” — because he said he realized giving up on life would be a betrayal to his wife, God and other cancer patients.
He pointed out the odds of surviving a second year with pancreatic cancer were just 7 percent, but he hoped he’d be able to celebrate that milestone too. Sadly, he took a turn for the worse.
Alex continued to host “Jeopardy!” … recently beginning his 37th season, and earlier this year, he shot the epic ‘Greatest of All Time’ tournament on prime-time television
Politics
How Sweet it is! LeBron Trolls Trump on Twitter After Biden Victory
*LeBron James is gettin’ him some “gitback.” Yep, the NBA superstar sent out a funny, but serious message when he took to Twitter to express his feelings on Joe Biden‘s presidential victory over Donald Trump.
James tweeted an edited photo of President-elect Joe Biden “blocking” President Trump after the former vice president clinched the race for the White House on Saturday
Those who are familiar, know the original image is of James when he famously and fabulously blocked then Golden State Warriors player Andre Iguodala layup shot during the 2016 NBA Finals. The snap James shared Saturday shows Biden’s face edited onto his body and Trump’s face edited onto Iguodala’s.
MORE POLITICAL NEWS: This Black Woman (Maya Wiley) Wants to be New York City’s Next Mayor
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020
The Associated Press, CNN, Fox News and other news outlets called the race for Biden on Saturday following days of vote counting across the country. Officials continue to count votes in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Alaska.
Trump has refused to concede the race and vowed to pursue legal challenges in states across the country.
Like we said up top, this is “gitback” time for James who had to put up Trump regularly attacked him James over his over the protests against police brutality that professional athletes have adopted in recent years during which they kneel during the National Anthem.
“LeBron James sucks!” chants at the Trump rally pic.twitter.com/XbSZrhn961
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2020
As recently as this past Monday, Trump went at James during a campaign rally, where supporters responded by chanting “Lebron James sucks.”
In 2017 James called Trump a “bum” after the president said NBA player Stephen Curry was not welcome at the White House after the Golden State Warriors’ championship victory. Curry previously said that he did not want the NBA team to visit the White House due to Trump.
We must also note that on Saturday James shared several tweets celebrating Biden’s victory, including a gif of him smoking a cigar.
The post tagged the More than a Vote organization, the voting rights group James launched this year aimed in part at mobilizing Black voters.
News
Erykah Badu Joins Ebro Darden on The Inaugural Episode of ‘The Message’ on Apple Music / WATCH
*The summer of 2020 was marked by an unprecedented awareness for—and anger about—the continued injustices Black people and people of color in America and worldwide face.
The ensuing protests, activations, and social media fury inspired musicians around the world to speak out about their own experiences, with some going on to record music that speaks directly to the moment. Hosted by Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, The Message is a series that aims to further the dialogue about the unrest and inequalities in the United States and abroad via intimate conversations with some of the most prominent voices in Black music today, who also create exclusive playlists of the songs inspiring them to keep pushing forward.
On the first installment of The Message with Ebro Darden, Erykah Badu sits with Ebro to discuss her playlist ‘Now Breathe Like It’ and the steps she’s taking to stay mindful and centered in these uncertain times. Listen anytime on-demand at apple.co/the-message.
Erykah Badu Tells Apple Music About Her Musical Selections Featured In The Episode…
“These are songs that I truly and really wake up to every day, that I play in the car when I need it. It’s the vibe for me, it’s the freak for me, it’s what uplifts me or brings me to tears or makes me very, very, very sad. The kind of sad that you want to feel when there’s some good music in your spirit. The tears that bring joy. These are real for me. And sharing them with you is a very personal and real thing for me.”
MORE NEWS: The Pulse of Entertainment: Gail Jhonson Releases ‘Joy’ Featuring Jazz in Pink Band on Shanachie
Erykah Badu Tells Apple Music About Her Feelings Heading Into The Election and The Unifying Power of Music…
“No matter what we believe, what the powers that be believe will effect us. No matter how many different directions we want to take ourselves and our communities, what the powers that be that believe will effect all of us so it’s very good to keep up with what’s going on and the choices the powers that be are making for us. Of course, we can effectively come together and change those things as we’ve seen over the years and it takes time… because anything that is strong and will outlast all of us takes a long time and a real plan. Organizing and putting forth your effort and your life… I did this documentary a couple weeks ago… leading up to this day asking people in my city what they believed and were they Republican or Democrat or did they believe the system really worked or does the voting system really work in your opinion. And they gave these differing opinions and everybody’s was very intelligent and it was their own belief. I challenged them next to put on some headphones and listen to a song. It was Beastie Boys “Hold It Now, Hit It”. No matter what they believed, whether they agreed or not on their beliefs, everyone nodded in agreement to the kick of the snare. Hip Hop is bigger than the government. Anything that we collectively believe together can change many things… the frequency of everything.”
Erykah Badu Tells Apple Music About Her Experience Navigating 2020…
“This has been a very long and short and long and short year. 2020 kind of describes how my life is… dramatic pauses and crazy endings and rapid beginnings.”
Erykah Badu Tells Apple Music About The 20th Anniversary of Mama’s Gun…
“Wow, it seems like yesterday. Ebro, I’ve been on the road so long, I don’t remember growing up. It’s crazy. I try to live life so present that things happen, and the next day, you’re in another year. Kind of like this year, for example, this has been a very long and short and long and short year. 2020, it describes how my life is. The dramatic pauses and crazy endings and rapid beginnings.”
source:
Sam Citron
[email protected]
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Eboni K. Williams Tells Bevy Smith Which RHONY Cast Member She’s Bonded With & More / LISTEN
*Eboni K Williams called in to SiriusXM’s Bevelations on Radio Andy yesterday to discuss her new podcast “Holding Court with Eboni K Williams.”
While talking to SiriusXM’s Bevy Smith, Eboni K Williams shared which RHONY cast member she has bonded with the most saying “you know, I’ve, I’ve gone through it with Leah McSweeney.”
“Leah’s exactly who she is. She’s unapologetic about who she is. She acknowledges how the culture, our culture has influenced her career and her aesthetic and her, her lens. And she pays homage. She’s not trying to be a black girl. And I really, really love that about Leah and yeah. And beyond that stuff and, and the age similarities, Leah and I share a lot of spiritual connection which has been very enjoyable to explore. So, you know, Leah and I have really started to develop a deep friendship really.”
Additionally, Eboni K Williams opened up about how she’s approaching discussing race on the upcoming season of RHONY and why she wanted to join the show.
Bevy Smith hosts Bevelations on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy (ch. 102) Mondays through Fridays at 5:00 pm ET.
Eboni K Williams on which RHONY cast member she’s bonded with most
Eboni K Williams shares which cast member she has bonded most with since joining the cast.
“You know, I’ve, I’ve gone through it with Leah McSweeney.”
“She’s lovely. And what I, and Leah knows this. So I’m not saying anything to you that I’ve not said to Leah. When I first engaged with her, I was sure, you know, well, I called Leah like black adjacent. She’s adjacent to the culture. And sometimes with our adjacent friends Bevy, they mean, well, but they come out a little strong, you know, it’s like, okay, you’re doing a little bit much… Leah does not do too much. And I so love that about her. Leah’s exactly who she is. She’s unapologetic about who she is. She acknowledges how the culture, our culture has influenced her career and her aesthetic and her, her lens. And she pays homage. She’s not trying to be a black girl. And I really, really love that about Leah and yeah. And beyond that stuff and, and the age similarities, Leah and I share a lot of spiritual connection which has been very enjoyable to explore. So, you know, Leah and I have really started to develop a deep friendship really.”
Eboni K Williams on discussing race on RHONY
Bevy Smith: There’s no way for you guys to avoid the conversation of race. Eboni, are you willing to bring it up or will you just wait for it to come to you, what’s going to be your take on it.
Eboni K Williams: Well, you know, I don’t want to spill too much because honestly I just start by saying this race is absolutely discussed, I think in responsible, but very authentic ways on this season, it’s already happening. You know, I don’t think, I mean, it’s already happening. Okay. I can tell you that much. We’re not, you know, we’re still very much in our filming process. I believe it will continue to happen because it’s what you said. It’s unavoidable, it’s unavoidable. I mean, as a cast we, you know, just experienced this election, we’re still, I mean, we’re still very much in this election. We still don’t have an outcome.
Bevy Smith: And there is definitely Trump supporters on that show.
Eboni K Williams: Absolutely. Absolutely. And, and people that weren’t sure they wanted to vote in this election period. So listen, it’s there, you know, I’m not one to bite my tongue or ignore the big elephant in the room. So I, it’s both Bevy when it’s brought to me to discuss, you know, I hold, no, I, I, as we say in the South, I cut no cards. Okay. No cut cards. But listen, I’m also not the preachy type. You know this about me Bevy. I’m not, I’m not here to lecture you. I have two full time jobs. One is not to be professor to white women about Black America, but however, right. Cause that doesn’t pay. However what I am though is a human and somebody that thinks that God has blessed me with a particular temperament and skillset to engage in these dialogues, Bevy responsibly and authentically. And open-hearted um, people may, I don’t, I don’t show that aspect of me. And that’s one reason, Bevy, that I wanted to do the show I’ve been, I’m being asked that a lot. Like why would somebody with, you know, a substantial career even want to do reality TV? Well, here’s the thing. That’d be people know me as a lawyer. People know me as a journalist. People know me as a broadcaster. People don’t know my heart. People don’t know me as a friend. People don’t know me as a lover. And I’m excited to share that, right? So I’m openhearted with these ladies too. You, I’m not gonna take no bullshit and I’m not going to play with them. But, but listen, when they show me, they want to grow, I’m open and so excited to support them in their growth.
source: SiriusXM’s Bevy Smith
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]