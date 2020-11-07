News
California Sen. Kamala Harris Named 49th Vice President of the United States
*SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-California) journey to becoming the first Black and first woman vice president of the United States today has been marked by a line of other historic professional milestones, most of them achieved here in her home state.
Today, most national news networks have declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election, although the Federal Election Commission has yet to finalize the results.
In January, when Joe Biden is inaugurated 46th Vice President of the United States, Harris will step into her role as Biden’s number 2, a trusted ally, the second most powerful leader in the world and the 49th Vice President of the United States. Three vice presidents served under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
“Kamala Harris is one of the most experienced and gifted politicians in the world,” said Amelia Ashley-Ward, publisher of the San Francisco Sun-Reporter, the city’s oldest and longest-running African American newspaper. Ashley-Ward has followed Harris’s career since she worked as the district attorney of San Francisco. She was also an early supporter of the Vice President-Elect since she declared her own run for POTUS in 2019.
“I am proud that she has made another historic leap as the first woman and First African American Vice President of the United States,” Ward told California Black Media via phone.
After Harris completed two terms as the District Attorney of San Francisco, she was elected as the first African American and first woman to serve as California’s Attorney General.
Harris was also the first person of South Asian descent to be elected to the United States Senate and to become Vice President of the United States.
In 2017, Harris was sworn in as the junior United States Senator for California. At the time, she also made history as the second African American woman to serve in the United States Senate after Carol Moseley Braun, who represented Illinois from 1993 to 1999.
She currently serves on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on Intelligence, the Committee on the Judiciary and the Committee on the Budget.
MORE NEWS: LA Megachurch Pastor Told Christians They Could Abstain from Voting (for ‘Lesser of Two Evils’) / WATCH
In early August, Biden asked Harris to be his running mate and vice-presidential candidate, despite a contentious relationship between the two when they were racing against each other for the Democrat nomination to hold the highest office in the country.
Harris and Biden clashed over race relationships and bussing during a debate in June 2019. Harris had concerns about Biden’s relationships with known segregationist senators. and his former anti-bussing stance.
“It was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country. And it was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing,” Harris said to Biden during one of the debates.
“And, you know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me,” Harris chided Biden.
Harris and Biden were able to work out their differences. Harris, who is a graduate of Howard University in Washington, DC, has said that she does not believe Biden is a racist and has praised him for committing to the “importance of finding common ground,” she has since said.
Both Biden and Harris have said their disagreements are water under the bridge.
Now, the country has inherited one of California’s most powerful Black female politicians with a vast background in criminal law.
“Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau (Biden’s late son Beau Biden),” Biden said on his Twitter account after selecting Harris as his V.P. “I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I’m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”
The U.S. Constitution mandates vacancies in the U.S. House of Representatives to be filled through a sanctioned election. But the Constitution works in a different capacity when installing a U.S. Senate vacancy.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, only three states allow the governor to make an appointment to fill a Senate vacancy temporarily, but only under very strict conditions.
California is one of the states that permits vacancies to be filled by a gubernatorial appointment. California Governor Gavin Newsom will have the authority of choosing Harris’s immediate successor.
Black leaders, political Black women organizations, and Black academics propose that the seat Harris is leaving should continue to be occupied by a Black person since Harris made history as the first African American from California to become senator — and since there are only two other Black Senators in the United States Congress.
Chaya Crowder, an African American Political Science professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles told California Black Media in August that Black women should not have to stand in line for things for which they have laid down the tracks.
source:
Antonio Ray Harvey | California Black Media
News
Alex Trebek Loses Battle to Pancreatic Cancer At Age 80
*Alex Trebek, the host of the long running TV game show has died from pancreatic cancer. He was 80.
“Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” a “Jeopardy!” spokesperson told TMZ.
Trebek, who had been the host of Jeopady since 1984, had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer since announcing the news back in March 2019. He immediately started chemo after the diagnosis but made no plans to retire and continued hosting his game show … as impressively as ever.
MORE NEWS: Erykah Badu Joins Ebro Darden on The Inaugural Episode of ‘The Message’ on Apple Music / WATCH
Here’s more via TMZ:
Trebek powered through for a full year — despite what he called “massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it was really worth fighting on” — because he said he realized giving up on life would be a betrayal to his wife, God and other cancer patients.
He pointed out the odds of surviving a second year with pancreatic cancer were just 7 percent, but he hoped he’d be able to celebrate that milestone too. Sadly, he took a turn for the worse.
Alex continued to host “Jeopardy!” … recently beginning his 37th season, and earlier this year, he shot the epic ‘Greatest of All Time’ tournament on prime-time television
Politics
How Sweet it is! LeBron Trolls Trump on Twitter After Biden Victory
*LeBron James is gettin’ him some “gitback.” Yep, the NBA superstar sent out a funny, but serious message when he took to Twitter to express his feelings on Joe Biden‘s presidential victory over Donald Trump.
James tweeted an edited photo of President-elect Joe Biden “blocking” President Trump after the former vice president clinched the race for the White House on Saturday
Those who are familiar, know the original image is of James when he famously and fabulously blocked then Golden State Warriors player Andre Iguodala layup shot during the 2016 NBA Finals. The snap James shared Saturday shows Biden’s face edited onto his body and Trump’s face edited onto Iguodala’s.
MORE POLITICAL NEWS: This Black Woman (Maya Wiley) Wants to be New York City’s Next Mayor
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020
The Associated Press, CNN, Fox News and other news outlets called the race for Biden on Saturday following days of vote counting across the country. Officials continue to count votes in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Alaska.
Trump has refused to concede the race and vowed to pursue legal challenges in states across the country.
Like we said up top, this is “gitback” time for James who had to put up Trump regularly attacked him James over his over the protests against police brutality that professional athletes have adopted in recent years during which they kneel during the National Anthem.
“LeBron James sucks!” chants at the Trump rally pic.twitter.com/XbSZrhn961
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2020
As recently as this past Monday, Trump went at James during a campaign rally, where supporters responded by chanting “Lebron James sucks.”
In 2017 James called Trump a “bum” after the president said NBA player Stephen Curry was not welcome at the White House after the Golden State Warriors’ championship victory. Curry previously said that he did not want the NBA team to visit the White House due to Trump.
We must also note that on Saturday James shared several tweets celebrating Biden’s victory, including a gif of him smoking a cigar.
The post tagged the More than a Vote organization, the voting rights group James launched this year aimed in part at mobilizing Black voters.
News
Erykah Badu Joins Ebro Darden on The Inaugural Episode of ‘The Message’ on Apple Music / WATCH
*The summer of 2020 was marked by an unprecedented awareness for—and anger about—the continued injustices Black people and people of color in America and worldwide face.
The ensuing protests, activations, and social media fury inspired musicians around the world to speak out about their own experiences, with some going on to record music that speaks directly to the moment. Hosted by Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, The Message is a series that aims to further the dialogue about the unrest and inequalities in the United States and abroad via intimate conversations with some of the most prominent voices in Black music today, who also create exclusive playlists of the songs inspiring them to keep pushing forward.
On the first installment of The Message with Ebro Darden, Erykah Badu sits with Ebro to discuss her playlist ‘Now Breathe Like It’ and the steps she’s taking to stay mindful and centered in these uncertain times. Listen anytime on-demand at apple.co/the-message.
Erykah Badu Tells Apple Music About Her Musical Selections Featured In The Episode…
“These are songs that I truly and really wake up to every day, that I play in the car when I need it. It’s the vibe for me, it’s the freak for me, it’s what uplifts me or brings me to tears or makes me very, very, very sad. The kind of sad that you want to feel when there’s some good music in your spirit. The tears that bring joy. These are real for me. And sharing them with you is a very personal and real thing for me.”
MORE NEWS: The Pulse of Entertainment: Gail Jhonson Releases ‘Joy’ Featuring Jazz in Pink Band on Shanachie
Erykah Badu Tells Apple Music About Her Feelings Heading Into The Election and The Unifying Power of Music…
“No matter what we believe, what the powers that be believe will effect us. No matter how many different directions we want to take ourselves and our communities, what the powers that be that believe will effect all of us so it’s very good to keep up with what’s going on and the choices the powers that be are making for us. Of course, we can effectively come together and change those things as we’ve seen over the years and it takes time… because anything that is strong and will outlast all of us takes a long time and a real plan. Organizing and putting forth your effort and your life… I did this documentary a couple weeks ago… leading up to this day asking people in my city what they believed and were they Republican or Democrat or did they believe the system really worked or does the voting system really work in your opinion. And they gave these differing opinions and everybody’s was very intelligent and it was their own belief. I challenged them next to put on some headphones and listen to a song. It was Beastie Boys “Hold It Now, Hit It”. No matter what they believed, whether they agreed or not on their beliefs, everyone nodded in agreement to the kick of the snare. Hip Hop is bigger than the government. Anything that we collectively believe together can change many things… the frequency of everything.”
Erykah Badu Tells Apple Music About Her Experience Navigating 2020…
“This has been a very long and short and long and short year. 2020 kind of describes how my life is… dramatic pauses and crazy endings and rapid beginnings.”
Erykah Badu Tells Apple Music About The 20th Anniversary of Mama’s Gun…
“Wow, it seems like yesterday. Ebro, I’ve been on the road so long, I don’t remember growing up. It’s crazy. I try to live life so present that things happen, and the next day, you’re in another year. Kind of like this year, for example, this has been a very long and short and long and short year. 2020, it describes how my life is. The dramatic pauses and crazy endings and rapid beginnings.”
source:
Sam Citron
[email protected]
