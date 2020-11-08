Gospel
LA Megachurch Pastor Told Christians They Could Abstain from Voting (for ‘Lesser of Two Evils’) / WATCH
*Fred Price Jr., lead pastor of Crenshaw Christian Center in Los Angeles, one of the nation’s largest megachurches, reportedly told Christians recently to “vote their conscience” in the Nov. 3 election.
Price added that Christians’ conscientious decision can include “abstention from voting at all because voting for the lesser of two evils is still evil,” according to “The Christian Post,”
“Some of you have decided I’m going to vote for the lesser of two evils,” Price said. “If that helps you sleep at night, I get it. Do you know that you’re still voting for evil?”
Of course, Price’s reference to evil and the presidential race is aimed at the two men who ran to lead the country for the next four years: incumbent President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Price also said that if people vote their conscience, they could even write in a name of someone if voters weren’t feeling the Democratic or Republican nominee.
Price said that he is still planning to vote but is not encouraging others to follow suit.
“I honestly can’t tell you whether you should vote,” Price said. “I know some would say, ‘No pastor, don’t said that!”
Price cites a jarring turn of events in the political arena that altered his perception about voting.
“Not too long ago, there was a particular proposition that was set before the people, the body of Christ in particular,” Price said, according to ‘The Christian Post.’ “This is something that we needed to vote on because if we were silent it could threaten a very strong and particular belief that we as Christians hold fast to. We voted and the proposition went in our favor. And then that same proposition that we voted on and went in our favor went before a judge and the judge reversed it, right there on the spot because the judge felt like it.”
Price said the reversal by the judge, even though the people overwhelmingly voiced their decision otherwise, did not sit well with him. His faith in the system was completely depleted.
The Pulse of Entertainment: New Age Soul Singer Alex Harris Releases ‘Falling For You’ Single / WATCH
*“We call it Inspirational Soul,” said Alex Harris, who just released the new single “Falling For You” off of his “Frequency” EP. “We (him and his siblings) sang in our parents’ church…located east of Atlanta. My father was a pastor.”
Alex said the sibling group traveled all over the country singing their style of Inspirational Soul. The group broke up when his brothers decided to form other careers; one became the president of a college and one a lawyers.
“We each got the call to do other things,” Harris informed me. “I started a Foundation and I travel around the world. The pandemic allowed me time to record music.”
Alex Harris is not only a soulful singer, but a songwriter, arts professor and humanitarian. His music is called New Age Soul – a Soul singer with Gospel roots. His Foundation, Arts Conservatory for Teens (A.C.T.), offers lectures on the importance of preservation of the arts to help develop inspiring and innovative individuals. He has a Bachelors in Psychology/Human Services, a Masters in Theology/Social Work and a Doctorate in Organizational Leadership.
Alex is signed to the Cross the Line Music imprint of music producer Richard Gottehrer (Blondie, The Go Go’s) and Grammy Award winning music producer/songwriter Swagg R’Celious (H.E.R.).
“It’s been quit a journey,” he said about his experiences as a solo artist. “When I do New Age Soul music, to me, it’s…the human Spirituality. We are spiritual beings having a human experience. We adjust to what we believe to be true…trying to fit in.”
Alex’s solo career didn’t just start with this EP. Since leaving the family group he has shared the stage with John Legend, H.E.R., Brandy and Lionel Richie – just to name a few.
“My music is built on the shoulders of Otis Redding, Sam Cooke and Aretha Franklin,” Alex Harris said. “I want to…bring my own experiences to it. We are all connected. I always knew I could sing all different kinds of emotions.”
That diversity of emotions is clear to hear from the New Age Inspirational Soul singer on the single “Falling For You,” which is the EP’s second single release, “Rollin’” being the first.
“I’ve been blessed. We believe in three elements – Faith, Education and Music,” he said about his family. “That’s what drives us.” www.AlexHarrisOfficial.com
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles Saturday, November 7, 2020 via Zoom Video Conferencing and to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall. The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
Juan and Lisa Winans Say Faith and Commitment Are Keys to Marriage During COVID Quarantine
*Recording artists Juan and Lisa Winans say that faith and commitment to the sanctity of marriage have helped them through the current COVID-19 pandemic, which has proven challenging for many married partners. The couple has already reached the Top 5 of Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart with their dynamic new Dare Records single titled “It Belongs To Me,” featuring a guest appearance by six-time Grammy Award winner Marvin L. Winans. During this season, they’ve also come to appreciate their unique position as husband and wife and the impact their marriage can make. From the way they minister in song on stage, writing collaborations, or when speaking at marriage events, they’ve witnessed the grace of God empowering others through their relationship.
“It Belongs To Me” is more remarkable because it was recorded and released during the worldwide global pandemic, a time when many families are feeling the strain of illness, home confinement, and devastating changes to their income. The stress of quarantine living has led to a 34 percent uptick in divorce filings over the same March-to-June period in 2019, with 31 percent pointing to quarantine as a contributing factor, and 20 percent of those seeking divorce having been married for five months or less, according to a 2020 poll by Legal Templates.
Juan and Lisa, married for 13 years with a young daughter, say that faith, commitment, and scheduling self-care breaks go a long way to helping them overcome any challenges.
“I think COVID has presented us an opportunity,” says Juan. “What God is saying to people is that this is a moment to realign ourselves with His Word, to realign and reprioritize the things that we are giving our time to, the things that we are giving our emotion, our meditation too.”
“This is a season unlike anything that we’ve ever witnessed,” adds Lisa. “The stress is extraordinary, but it’s important to take a break and to take time to evaluate and not make any knee-jerk reactions based on where we are right now, but understanding that this too shall pass. If you can get through this season and then move into some therapy and more positive associations with your marriage, then you may find that you have good reasons to stay.”
Juan concludes: “Some days you feel more successful than others, but ultimately so much of this is about commitment: Our commitment to Christ, our commitment to our spouses not to give up when things get difficult. That’s where the love and that’s where the choice to love should come to the forefront.”
Maintaining ties to friends and a church family during quarantine can also prove difficult during this pandemic. “I would encourage couples out there to try to find community in the best way that you can,” says Lisa. “I know sometimes you have Zoom fatigue or you want to be isolated and you get used to the isolation. But I would say to fight for those relationships that you know support your marriage, that you know support your walk with Christ, and actively guard your marriage and actively invest in it. Invest in the spiritual life of your marriage.”
Juan, a third-generation member of the award-winning Winans family, began his career as a member of Winans Phase 2, along with his eldest brother, Carvin, and his cousins Marvin Winans, Jr., and Michael Winans, Jr. The group’s first recording, We Got Next, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Album charts. Juan’s father, Carvin Winans, is a member of the five-time Grammy Award-winning group, The Winans, which includes his uncles Marvin, Michael, and the late Ronald Winans. Juan also starred in the theatrical production of Born For This: The BeBe Winans Story written by his uncle BeBe Winans and also starred his sister, Deborah Joy Winans of the hit drama series, Greenleaf.
Lisa, formerly Lisa Kimmey, is best known as a member and lead songwriter of the chart-topping Contemporary Christian music trio Out of Eden with her sisters Andrea Kimmey-Baca and Danielle Kimmey Torrez. The group released seven career albums from 1994-2006 including the critically-acclaimed No Turning Back, This Is Your Life, and Hymns. During Lisa’s tenure, she made a special guest appearance on the ‘90s hit sitcom, “Moesha,” which streaming giant Netflix recently added to its lineup of African American classics from the 1990s and early 2000s. She also was a host of original programming for the Gospel Music Channel and hosted the Verizon Wireless “How Sweet the Sound” choir competition along with Donald Lawrence.
Married since 2007, Juan and Lisa have each written dozens of songs for other artists. Together they also made an appearance on the NBC reality competition “Songland,” where they competed as songwriters to be mentored by the likes of Boyz II Men and others in their songwriting craft. Their April 2020 appearance garnered as much appreciation for Juan and Lisa’s incredible voices as for their compositional skills.
“It Belongs To Me” is available wherever music is sold and streamed. For more information on Juan and Lisa Winans visit www.JuanAndLisaWinans.com.
Lord Ha’ Mercy: Paula White Accuses ‘Demonic Covenants’ of Rigging Trump’s Re-Election (Watch)
*Paula White, President Trump’s “spiritual adviser,” has gone viral again for a prayer service she held Wednesday, Nov. 4, with the purpose of summoning “angels” to aid in Trump’s re-election campaign.
In the video, White says “demonic covenants” and “demonic confederacies” are trying to “hijack the election” and the “plan of God.”
“We break and divide every demonic confederacy against the election, against America, against that who you have declared to be in the White House. We break it up in the name of Jesus.” White declared from the pulpit.
Watch below:
Of course this was mercilessly mocked on Twitter. Someone even made an Eminem remix.
That Paula White Eminem remix though
🔥 lit is what all them young kids say right ? pic.twitter.com/Exu9WKtCph
— Charlie Flowe (@DjFlowe) November 5, 2020
