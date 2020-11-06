Business
McDonald’s Hires New Diversity Chief Amid Multiple Racism & Harassment Allegations (Video)
*Mickey Dees has gotten itself a new diversity chief, just in time to deal with the company’s allegations of racism and harassment.
Reginald J. Miller — VF Corporation’s former Vice President of Global Inclusion & Diversity — has now joined McDonald’s as its newly appointed Vice President and Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. He replaces the now-retired Wendy Lewis and is set to begin on Nov. 9.
“I’m proud to be joining McDonald’s at a time where diverse voices and perspectives are not just celebrated, but engaged in accelerating meaningful change,” Miller said in a statement. “As a global brand, McDonald’s has a strong foundation of creating opportunity throughout its value chain. I’m proud to be joining at this pivotal moment where the energy, resources and commitment to values-driven leadership is shared by all.”
Miller arrives as McDonald’s is navigating a multitude of racial discrimination and sexual harassment suits. In November of 2019, a Chicago-based McDonald’s fired its former CEO Steve Easterbrook after he admittedly sent explicit text messages to an employee, CNBC reports. The company’s former human resources chief, David Fairhurst, was also fired and replaced with Heidi Capozzi in March.
Additionally, three current and former McDonald’s workers filed a lawsuit last month against managers at a local McDonald’s who were accused of subjecting Black workers to racially derogatory terms and unfair treatment that resulted in them receiving harsher consequences and fewer hours than their white counterparts.
That lawsuit followed one from September in which more than 50 Black former franchisees alleged in federal court that the fast-food chain committed racial discrimination against them and denied them the same opportunities offered to its white franchisees.
Below, watch a news report about the last lawsuit against McDonalds filed in July:
Automotive
JeffCars.com’s Review: 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 S
Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $133,075 (Base Model: $114,000)
Seating Capacity: 5
Standard Safety Features: airbags; ABS; an electronic stability control system; a traction control system; a brake hold feature; a rearview camera; an active brake assist system; and a blind spot assist system
Options: 22-inch spoke wheels; optional paint color; a carbon fiber engine cover; an augmented video; rear side airbags; a panoramic sunroof; a four zone automatic climate control system; a black headliner; and heated rear seats
MORE NEWS: Vivica A. Fox Recalls Making ‘History’ with 1996 Film ‘Set It Off’
Other AMG Trims:
AMG GLE53
AMG GLE63
Standard Audio On Test Vehicle: AM/FM/HD with SiriusXM, Burmester surround system
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto: Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes
USB Connectivity: Yes
Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty: 4 years or 50,000 miles
Powertrain Warranty: 4 years or 50,000 miles
Standard Engine/Horsepower: 4.0-liter, 8-cylinder/603-hp
Recommended Fuel: Premium
Standard Fuel Mileage: 15-city/19-hwy
What’s New: The high-performance GLE 63 S is all new for the 2021 model year. Its the latest addition to the GLE line.
For the full review, click here.
About The Reviewer: Jeff Fortson is the host of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only multicultural syndicated automotive radio show on the airwaves. The 30-minute weekly program, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers. The engaging show, which goes beyond traditional car talk, can be heard via all mobile and stationary infotainment devices, clicking here.
Business
Morehouse College Partners With Points of Light in Social Justice Initiative to Fight Systemic Racism (Video)
*Global nonprofit Points of Light is partnering with Morehouse College, the nation’s only historically black college focused on educating men, to launch “Listen. Learn. Act to End Racism,” a new initiative designed to empower businesses, nonprofits and individuals to use their influence to fight against systemic racism.
In cooperation with leading experts, Listen. Learn. Act to End Racism will host a series of virtual and in-person community forums that will feature leaders in the racial equity movement, partnering organizations, grassroots organizers and everyday people who have experienced racism and are fighting against injustice.
Each community conversation will provide strategies for taking action and resources for deeper learning so that participants can have the tools necessary to launch effective social issue campaigns in their communities.
The first conversation titled, “Moving Forward: Taking Action on Race and Equity,” will take place on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. ET. This discussion will be moderated by Points of Light president and CEO Natalye Paquin with special guests, Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center; Michael Smith, executive director of My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and Frederick J. Riley, executive director of the Aspen Institute’s Weave: The Social Fabric Project. This event will serve as the official kick off for the monthly forums.
For more information about Listen. Learn. Act to End Racism, check out the fundraising videos below. To learn about upcoming events, resources and ways to get engaged, visit www.pointsoflight.org/listen-learn-act-to-end-racism/.
Business
Jaden Smith and LyftUp Partner to Give Ride Credits to People Who Need Access to Healthy Food, Clean Water, and Jobs
*Jaden Smith, in partnership with the Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation (WJSFF), is joining forces with LyftUp, Lyft’s purpose-driven program that gives underserved communities equal access to affordable, reliable transportation.
The rideshare company, along with Jaden Smith and WJSFF, will offer transportation access to their network of individuals in need through a $50,000 ride credit donation. This will help these nonprofit partners get the community to work, and also provide accessibility to healthy groceries and clean water. Two of the notable non-profit partners that will help with distribution of funds are the I LOVE YOU Restaurant (Jaden’s org known for providing vegan meals to the unhoused) and 501cTHREE (Jaden’s org providing clean water to folks in Flint, MI).
“Proud to be partnering with Lyft on their LyftUp initiative. Together, we’ll be providing rides to communities who need them most,” said Jaden Smith. “In Flint, these rides will be used so community members can access clean, fresh water through our 501CTHREE.org partners. In Los Angeles, we’ll focus on providing rides to grocery stores, clean water and jobs for the residents of Skid Row through our I LOVE YOU community partners. We believe in the power of transportation, and that access to a ride can mean access to an opportunity.”
“We at Lyft greatly admire the work Jaden has been doing to better the lives of individuals facing adversities,” said Hannah Broadhurst, Culture & Entertainment Manager. “In partnership with WJSFF, we’re excited to impact these communities through access to rides.”
This important initiative with Jaden and WSFF follows the success of last month’s mission-driven LyftUp alliance with Michael B. Jordan and Outlier Fellowship Foundation that gave young people of color and recent college graduates in underserved communities access to free rides to employment-related destinations like job interviews, mentorship events, internships and career counseling.
LyftUp launched in January 2020 and is Lyft’s comprehensive effort to expand transportation access to those who need it most. In addition to getting people to the polls, LyftUp programs enable disconnected communities to gain access to healthy food, get to job interviews, connect with critical resources in the aftermath of natural disasters, and more. Recently, Lyft announced its efforts to offer free and discounted rides to the polls on Election Day. They have been partnering with When We All Vote and Vote.org to provide its community with the tools it needs to register to vote and More Than A Vote to provide access to free rides to polling locations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, Orlando and Philadelphia. Celebs like Cardi B, LeBron James, and DJ Khaled have all publicly supported Lyft’s national voting promotion.
MORE NEWS: Maryland Man Narrates Viral Video of his Own Violent Arrest (Watch)
We must be heard!!!. Thank you @lyft for supporting our fight against voter suppression. @morethanavote #BlackLivesMatter 🙏🏾👑 https://t.co/NerFIjNF2H
— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 7, 2020
About 501CTHREE
Founded by long-collaborating partners Jaden Smith and Drew FitzGerald, 501CTHREE is a non-profit reimag- ined for the next generation. We are building a global community of young people who are more informed and determined to find real solutions to climate change and embrace a low-carbon future. We engage people through strategically effective storytelling to help speed up climate innovation and create new cleantech brands & lifestyle ventures. This powerful community is built and thrives at the intersection of CLIMATE TECHNOLOGY, THE POWER OF STORY, and LIFESTYLE BRAND. For more information: www.501cthree.org
4 Waterboxes have been deployed creating the following impact:
- 276,700 single use 16 oz plastic bottles replaced
- 17,294 gallons of clean water distributed
- 3000 jugs donated from around the world
- 5000 inquiries from around the world
- 60M views of the story from around the world
About I LOVE YOU Restaurant
I LOVE YOU Restaurant, is a non-profit initiative of Jaden Smith powered by Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation (WJSFF). The mission of I LOVE YOU is to spread love to communities experiencing food and/or housing insecurity by monthly offering items of need, sustainably sourced water, and fresh, high-quality, and delicious vegan meals. In the spirit of truly nourishing the heart, mind, and body, we support and create initiatives that address the root causes of food and housing insecurity. For more information: www.iloveyourestaurant.org
About Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation (WJSFF)
The Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation (WJSFF) was founded in 1996 with the goal of making the world “better because we touched it.” Since then, WJSFF has invested millions of dollars and invaluable resources to accelerate the growth of initiatives that focus on deepening individual and collective empowerment. WJSFF’s mission is to be a first-in-class organization that stands at the intersection of philanthropy, social impact, and media. Our vision is to create a world in which every person is inspired to bravely explore and discover their inner possibility. Our four areas of focus are: Arts & Education, Social Empowerment, Sustainability, Health & Wellness. For more information: www.wjsff.org
