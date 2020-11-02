Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Wesley Snipes on Serving Prison Time for Tax Evasion and Trump’s IRS Controversy
*Wesley Snipes has opened up about serving prison time for tax evasion and how it helped him become a “better person.”
In a new interview with The Guardian, the “Blade” actor said, “I hope I came out a better person.”
“I came out a clearer person,” added Snipes. “Clearer on my values, clearer on my purpose, clearer about my relationship with my ancestors and the great god and the great goddess above, and clearer on what I was going to do once I had my freedom back.”
“The biggest thing I got from it was learning the value of time and how we often squander it … I understand that very clearly now, having been away from my family and loved ones two and a half years,” he continued.
READ MORE: Donald Trump Looks to Have Avoided Paying ANY Taxes for Nearly Two Decades! (NY Times Report)
Snipes. 58, served three years in prison after he was sentenced in 2008 and fined $5 million for tax evasion. In 2010, he began his sentence in federal prison and was released in 2013.
“I made decisions. I accept the ramifications of those decisions. No one forced me to take that person as my accountant; no one forced me to take that person as my lawyer. No one forced me to believe what they were saying. That was on me,” he said. “I don’t have time to sit back and say I was wronged and recapture all that was lost.”
“I’ve gained so much more. I understand so much more,” he added. “And if two and a half years of my life were in meditation and isolation up at that camp out of the 100 I plan on living, good deal. Good deal.”
When asked by why President Trump was never investigated for avoiding paying federal income taxes as reported by the New York Times in September, Snipes said: “Well, that’s an easy answer. He’s the president of the United States.”
Trump was willingly not paying taxes long before he was elected president, to which Snipes noted: “This is not rocket science. It’s not what you know, it’s who you know.”
Jodie Turner-Smith: Actress to Play Anne Boleyn in U.K. Series
*“Queen & Slim” star Jodie Turner-Smith will play Queen Anne Boleyn in a three-part drama that will air on the ViacomCBS-backed U.K. broadcaster Channel 5 U.K.
Directed by Lynsey Miller and penned by Eve Hedderwick Turner, the psychological series will detail the final months of the life of King Henry VIII’s second wife, EW reports.
“I am so excited to join these exciting filmmakers in bringing the story of one of history’s most controversial queens to the screen,” said Turner-Smith in a statement, per Variety. “Delving deeper into Anne Boleyn’s immense strengths while examining her fatal weaknesses and vulnerabilities, Eve’s scripts immediately captured my imagination. In the hands of Lynsey Miller, the legend of this formidable queen and fierce mother will be seen as a deeply human story that is still so relevant for today. I look forward to bringing my heart and spirit into this daring retelling of the fall of this iconic woman.”
READ MORE: Jodie Turner-Smith on Not Passing ‘Fear’ to Daughter Through Breastfeeding
“The drama will explore the final months of Anne Boleyn’s life from the eponymous queen’s perspective,” Channel 5 said in a statement. “The psychological drama follows her as she struggles to survive, to secure a future for her daughter, and to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her.”
Fable founders Faye Ward and Hannah Farrell are the producers.
Ward and Farrell said: “We feel that history has side-lined the voice of this ambitious Queen in favor of the men who brought her down, and that Lynsey Miller’s beautiful, intimate vision will put Anne’s gaze at the heart of the piece.” Turner-Smith continued: “Delving deeper into Anne Boleyn’s immense strengths while examining her fatal weaknesses and vulnerabilities, Eve’s scripts immediately captured my imagination.”
Turner-Smith will be joined in the series by co-stars Amanda Burton (White House Farm), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Thalissa Teixeira (Trigonometry), Barry Ward (Des) and Jamael Westman (Animals).
Henry VIII split with the Catholic Church in 1533 to marry Anne Boleyn after divorcing Catherine of Aragon. The day after he had Anne beheaded, Henry married Jane Seymour.
Tiffany Haddish Slams Common Breakup Rumors: ‘It’s Gonna Work’
*After rumors swirled last week that Tiffany Haddish and rapper Common had called it quits, the actress appeared on Extra to set the record straight.
“I feel like it’s gonna work. I haven’t felt like this about a relationship ever,” Haddish shared with former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay for Extra.
“We laugh all the time. He’s actually really funny. I’m like, ‘You should do this comedy movie with me.’ He’s like, ‘I don’t want to exploit our relationship’ And I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t want to be in no relationship where we making no money!’ “
Haddish previously opened up about their relationship and spending time at Common’s house when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September.
READ MORE: Marlon Wayans Defends Not Casting Tiffany Haddish in Any of His Movies (Watch)
“I live in South Central L.A., and he came over to my house maybe once or twice. He lives in the Hills,” Haddish said. “It’s nice. He has a pool. I just got a pool installed at my place. I blew it up myself.”
She added, “His pool is definitely bigger than my pool. He’s got one of them lap pools.”
Haddish previously noted in a July episode of Steve-O’s podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Ride. that she dropped 20 lbs. since they started dating.
“I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it,” she shared. “I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.”
When Common appeared on on Live with Kelly and Ryan in August, he gushed about being in a “happy” relationship with Haddish.
“She’s a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person, man,” Common said. “You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I’m happy.”
And there you have it!
Ciara and Her Son Future Jr. Channel Cardi B and Offset for Halloween
*Cardi B was quite impressed with Ciara and her son Future Zahir dressing up as the rapper and her husband Offset for Halloween.
The singer and her son copied Cardi’s look from her “Invasion of Privacy” album.
On Friday, Ciara shared photos and video of the costumes, captioning the image “CARDI. Swipe to the right for a Surprise. 😎 #Halloween.”
Cardi herself replied, “I’m gagging! I love it! I’m so hype!” she wrote on Instagram. She also reposted Ciara’s video with the caption: “I’ve always been a huge fan of @ciara and became an even bigger fan after I met her! She is the most sweetest and the most nicest person in the world! A true peach! Staying sweet and humble was the prayer!”
Check out the IG post below and SWIPE through to see the video.
READ MORE: Why Donald Trump’s Platinum Plan for Black America Doesn’t Add Up – It’s Tin Foil (VIDEO)
Offset also noted his love for the tribute, writing, “I love this this toooo hard C.”
Several other celebrities added comments, with Vancessa Bryant writing “Yaaaas! Came through drippin’ as Cardi. You and Future look so good. So cute!”
“Omg I am screaming!!!” added Khloé Kardashian while La La Anthony wrote, “So good ‼️‼️”
Jennifer Hudson commented, “This so cute!!!”
Ciara also recreated Meghan Thee Stallion’s look from the cover of her recent song “Girls in the Hood,” along with a video of her twerking to the rapper’s song “Hot Girl Summer.”
Check out the clip below:
#TSRHalloweenWars: #Ciara said 🗣my knees still working too! 😩👏🏽👏🏽#MeganTheeStallion (SWIPE)
