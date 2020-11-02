Wesley Snipes on Serving Prison Time for Tax Evasion and Trump’s IRS Controversy

*Wesley Snipes has opened up about serving prison time for tax evasion and how it helped him become a “better person.”

In a new interview with The Guardian, the “Blade” actor said, “I hope I came out a better person.”

“I came out a clearer person,” added Snipes. “Clearer on my values, clearer on my purpose, clearer about my relationship with my ancestors and the great god and the great goddess above, and clearer on what I was going to do once I had my freedom back.”

“The biggest thing I got from it was learning the value of time and how we often squander it … I understand that very clearly now, having been away from my family and loved ones two and a half years,” he continued.

Snipes. 58, served three years in prison after he was sentenced in 2008 and fined $5 million for tax evasion. In 2010, he began his sentence in federal prison and was released in 2013.

“I made decisions. I accept the ramifications of those decisions. No one forced me to take that person as my accountant; no one forced me to take that person as my lawyer. No one forced me to believe what they were saying. That was on me,” he said. “I don’t have time to sit back and say I was wronged and recapture all that was lost.”

“I’ve gained so much more. I understand so much more,” he added. “And if two and a half years of my life were in meditation and isolation up at that camp out of the 100 I plan on living, good deal. Good deal.”

When asked by why President Trump was never investigated for avoiding paying federal income taxes as reported by the New York Times in September, Snipes said: “Well, that’s an easy answer. He’s the president of the United States.”

Trump was willingly not paying taxes long before he was elected president, to which Snipes noted: “This is not rocket science. It’s not what you know, it’s who you know.”