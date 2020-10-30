Social Heat
New Twist! Dr. Dre’s Wife Trying to Force His 3 Mistresses to Testify in Bitter Divorce Case
*In the latest twist in Dr. Dre‘s nasty divorce, his estranged wife Nicole Young is now trying to subpoena three women: singer Jillian Speer, model turned skincare entrepreneur Kili Anderson and Crystal Rogers, the ‘Queen of Latin hip-hop,” according to an exclusive report by the Daily Mail.
They have all been named in the latest court filing in the bitter divorce. Nicole, 50, claims they are all former lovers of the music mogul, and she’s reportedly trying to get them to spill on her soon-to-be-ex-husband.
However, all three are fighting Nicole’s legal efforts to subpoena them as witnesses in the legal war with Dre after 24 years of marriage. As it was previously reported, the couple’s nasty fight over Dre’s estimated $1billion empire centers on a pre-marital agreement they both signed in back in 1996.
The ladies have all hired lawyer Kris LeFan to fight for them. He filed a motion on Tuesday to quash the subpoenas, saying none of the women has “information relevant to the enforceability” of the pre-marital agreement.
MORE GOOD NEWS: Sacha Baron Cohen Donates $100K to ‘Borat 2’ Babysitter Jeanise Jones
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Kecia Gayle Kecia.Kae In the latest twist in Dr. Dre’s nasty divorce, his estranged wife Nicole Young is now trying to subpoena three women: singer Jillian Speer, model turned skincare entrepreneur Kili Anderson and Crystal Rogers, the ‘Queen of Latin hip-hop,” according to an exclusive report by the Daily Mail. _________________________________________________ They have all been named in the latest court filing in the bitter divorce. Nicole, 50, claims they are all former lovers of the music mogul, and she’s reportedly trying to get them to spill on her soon-to-be-ex-husband. ___________________________________________________ However, all three are fighting Nicole’s legal efforts to subpoena them as witnesses in the legal war with Dre after 24 years of marriage. As it was previously reported, the couple’s nasty fight over Dre’s estimated $1billion empire centers on a pre-marital agreement they both signed in back in 1996. The ladies have all hired lawyer Kris LeFan to fight for them. He filed a motion on Tuesday to quash the subpoenas, saying none of the women has “information relevant to the enforceability” of the pre-marital agreement. __________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸: Getty Images / Daily Mail / Instagram __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
Entertainment
Trump and Lil Wayne Meeting = Lil Wayne Endorsement for Trump
*Lil Wayne just became the latest rapper to endorse Donald Trump. He took to social media to share that he spoke to #POTUS about the Platinum Plan and providing the community with real ownership.
“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾” he tweeted.
Weezy says he had a great meeting on Thursday with POTUS, and shared a photo of them smiling together with thumbs up. He says he’s endorsing Trump based on his track record on criminal justice reform, and he’s excited about Trump’s Platinum Plan.
Wayne believes it will “give the community real ownership.” Without endorsing Trump himself, the president’s Platinum Plan was also endorsed by Ice Cube worked with Trump’s team on the plan, which vows to pump $500 billion into Black communities, and provide better access to equitable education and jobs.
Keep in mind that this endorsement from Lil Wayne for Trump comes on the heels of Lil Pump publicly backing him as well … though Pump’s reasoning was all about his personal bottom line.
Remember, there WAS 50 Cent who also seemed to be in Trump’s corner for a minute, but later did a 180 and denounced him.
MORE POLITICAL NEWS: Barack Obama Blasts Jared Kushner’s Comments on Black Success in America [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
Social Heat
Ex-NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Apt. of Black Woman Ordered to Pay Her $1M!
*Michael Reynolds was ordered by Federal Judge Eli Richardson to pay Conese Halliburton $1 million during a court hearing on Monday.
Back in July 2018, Reynolds broke into Halliburton’s home while intoxicated after attending a bachelor party and assumed he returned to his Airbnb. During the confrontation, Reynolds called her several racial slurs and threatened to cause bodily harm in front of her two children. Earlier this year, Reynolds resigned from the NYPD in January due to public backlash.
He pleaded no contest to several counts of assault with fear of causing bodily harm and criminal trespassing. Reynolds also spent 15 days in jail and also declared bankruptcy. Halliburton’s lawyer, Daniel A. Horwitz, said this was a win for his client but it is only the beginning.
MORE NEWS: Tamar Braxton Admits She Has Contemplated Suicide Multiple Times [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Deja Monet @dejvmonet The former NYPD officer who broke into a Black woman’s home and yelled racial slurs towards her was ordered to pay the Nashville resident $1 million. ___________________________________________________ Michael Reynolds was ordered by Federal Judge Eli Richardson to pay Conese Halliburton $1 million during a court hearing on Monday. Back in July 2018, Reynolds broke into Halliburton’s home while intoxicated after attending a bachelor party and assumed he returned to his Airbnb. During the confrontation, Reynolds called her several racial slurs and threatened to cause bodily harm in front of her two children. Earlier this year, Reynolds resigned from the NYPD in January due to public backlash. ___________________________________________________ He pleaded no contest to several counts of assault with fear of causing bodily harm and criminal trespassing. Reynolds also spent 15 days in jail and also declared bankruptcy. Halliburton’s lawyer, Daniel A. Horwitz, said this was a win for his client but it is only the beginning. ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
Social Heat
Tyra Banks Says Somebody’s Making Stuff Up About Her Banning ‘Real Housewives’ from ‘DWTS’
*#TyraBanks is speaking out for herself on reports that she doesn’t want Real #Housewives stars competing on “Dancing With the Stars.” An insider previously claimed that Tyra Banks, who is the host and an executive producer for the show, wanted to ban Housewives from appearing. They said:
“Tyra wants reality stars like Carole Baskin from Tiger King— not a decade-old franchise that no one talks about anymore. If Tyra thought for one minute that the Housewives would get her show ratings, she would welcome them to the dance floor in a second.”
She added that she might know who said it but hasn’t blasted them yet.
“There will be another rumor next and another one. After while, I’m just going to be like, ‘I just can’t even answer this crap anymore. There’s somebody that’s hating. Somebody that’s mad there are changes on Dancing With the Stars so they are making stuff up. I think I know who it is, but I haven’t called them out yet.”
BIG NEWS: Megan Thee Stallion Wins Big at 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards: Complete List of Winners
View this post on Instagram
#TyraBanks is speaking out for herself on reports that she doesn’t want Real #Housewives stars competing on “Dancing With the Stars.” An insider previously claimed that Tyra Banks, who is the host and an executive producer for the show, wanted to ban Housewives from appearing. They said: “Tyra Banks has never been a fan of the Housewives, but the real reason she doesn’t want them on her show is that Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes and Teresa Giudice do not make headlines anymore.” They added: “Tyra wants reality stars like Carole Baskin from Tiger King— not a decade-old franchise that no one talks about anymore. If Tyra thought for one minute that the Housewives would get her show ratings, she would welcome them to the dance floor in a second.” Now, Tyra Banks is making it clear that she never made those comments, and is convinced someone is hating on her. She states, “I don’t know what’s happening. I don’t even understand. You know what, there are some people out there who are just trying to stir stuff up. First of all, I have nothing to do with casting. Second of all, I’m a freaking businesswoman. The Real Housewives are some of the biggest stars in this country. So that’s just somebody trying to hate, and there’s a lot of that going on right now.” She added that she might know who said it but hasn’t blasted them yet. “There will be another rumor next and another one. After while, I’m just going to be like, ‘I just can’t even answer this crap anymore. There’s somebody that’s hating. Somebody that’s mad there are changes on Dancing With the Stars so they are making stuff up. I think I know who it is, but I haven’t called them out yet.” Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]