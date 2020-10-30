New Twist! Dr. Dre’s Wife Trying to Force His 3 Mistresses to Testify in Bitter Divorce Case

*#TyraBanks is speaking out for herself on reports that she doesn’t want Real #Housewives stars competing on “Dancing With the Stars.” An insider previously claimed that Tyra Banks, who is the host and an executive producer for the show, wanted to ban Housewives from appearing. They said:



“Tyra Banks has never been a fan of the Housewives, but the real reason she doesn’t want them on her show is that Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes and Teresa Giudice do not make headlines anymore.” They added:



“Tyra wants reality stars like Carole Baskin from Tiger King— not a decade-old franchise that no one talks about anymore. If Tyra thought for one minute that the Housewives would get her show ratings, she would welcome them to the dance floor in a second.”

Now, Tyra Banks is making it clear that she never made those comments, and is convinced someone is hating on her. She states:

“I don’t know what’s happening. I don’t even understand. You know what, there are some people out there who are just trying to stir stuff up. First of all, I have nothing to do with casting. Second of all, I’m a freaking businesswoman. The Real Housewives are some of the biggest stars in this country. So that’s just somebody trying to hate, and there’s a lot of that going on right now.”

She added that she might know who said it but hasn’t blasted them yet.

“There will be another rumor next and another one. After while, I’m just going to be like, ‘I just can’t even answer this crap anymore. There’s somebody that’s hating. Somebody that’s mad there are changes on Dancing With the Stars so they are making stuff up. I think I know who it is, but I haven’t called them out yet.”

BIG NEWS: Megan Thee Stallion Wins Big at 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards: Complete List of Winners