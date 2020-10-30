Gospel
Get Out and Vote PRAYER – by Bride of Christ
*Well readers, I come to you only a few short days away from official Election Day, November 3, 2020.
This year’s Election has been like no other. There has been so much hype and importance placed on who should be chosen as the best candidate; especially for the office of United States President.
Over 50 million Americans have already voted. If only we as a people would come together and show just as much passion for living a holy life as we have put into promoting who we think is the best person for President, there wouldn’t be so much bad-mouthing and back-and-forth tearing down the character of their opponent, that we’ve seen.
If you have not already voted then yes, I encourage ALL to vote. More importantly; right now, I believe Gods people should be praying. Not just for the best candidate to be voted into office. Pray for direction and wisdom for our leaders. Pray for a hope that many don’t currently have and cannot see. A hope that most don’t understand cannot be found in man.
Pray with me:
Oh, Dear Lord God, Master of this universe, Creator of all mankind, Giver of all good and perfect gifts. I Thank you for your patience with an unruly and stiff-necked people. I thank you for your faithfulness to a people who have shown time and time again their unfaithfulness. Yet you love us for we were created in your image and you have called all your people, BELIEVERS, to integrity and to live a life of holiness as you are holy.
I come to you on behalf of the American people right now; especially those who have put their trust in man, processes and things of this world. Many of the very same people who profess to be Believers with good hearts and good intentions.
Your Word says the kingdom is yours and YOU rule over the nations. Both riches and honor come from you, and you rule over it all. In your hands is power and might.
You, Father God placed government into order and you alone have the Sovereignty and authority over this world. It doesn’t matter what man is chosen as President. You want all men everywhere to know and understand that a man’s steps are to be ordained by you; not by his own desires. How then can man understand his own way?
Isaiah 9:6 says, “For a child is born to us. To us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders.” In a time of great darkness, you Oh, LORD promised to send a light who would shine on everyone. That message of hope was fulfilled in the birth of your Son, Jesus Christ who came not to establish an earthly kingdom, but to deliver ALL people from a world of sin. Those who Believe in Him will not perish but will live an eternal life with Him. I pray that all people will come to know Him personally and resolve to live for HIM; not man.
Lastly, Lord – I pray that whatever man is voted into the office of President that we as a people learn to lift him up to you regularly in prayer. I Pray that his decisions are made with wisdom and his heart will be filled with passion for you with an overflow of compassion for your people.
In Jesus name I pray,
AMEN
Bride of Christ
WOW…Single Christians! Don’t miss three exciting upcoming single Christian Events!
|
The book, Divided by Faith, discusses the great divide between blacks and whites and the church. We are requesting that representation of both races be a part of our discussion. All races are welcome.
October 31st – December 19th at noon 12:00pm (Central Standard Time)
Options: Audio, Kindle, hard/soft covered book on Amazon
Zoom Link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84358858852?pwd=U0dnSUxsTGNNV3BDNUpMYTIyTnZxQT09
Meeting ID 843 5885 8852 Passcode 965613
|
Cooking with Drette on Zoom for the Month of November 4:00pm (Central Standard Time) every Saturday
Drette will share a few of her favorite recipes with you as well as the history behind each dish. It will be a fun and interactive time you don’t want to miss! Below is a list of delicious foods Drette has lined up to cook for your viewing pleasure.
Crawfish Etouffee
Chicken Alfredo pasta
Collard greens and yams
Chicken tortilla soup
Zoom Link
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/
|
Saturday Night Movies on Zoom
|
A true-life story of Christian music mega star Jeremy Camp and his remarkable journey of love, loss, hope in midst of tragedy and faith that is tested.
Online Bingo 6:30
Zoom Link
Meeting ID 998 843 1458 Passcode: 720947
|
WOW…Works of Wonder…The Single Christians Experience is a 501©3 charitable organization. WOW exists to glorify God and build His kingdom. WOW fellowships with like minded people and performs community service. WOW represents single Christians thirty -five years of age and older throughout the Dallas Fort Worth Texas Metroplex. Everyone is welcome
Entertainment
The Pulse of Entertainment: Brian Courtney Wilson Says Be ‘Still’ on New Album
*“Move past fear,” said Grammy nominated Brian Courtney Wilson about the meaning of the title to his new album “Still” (EMI/Motown Gospel). “You got to stay focused on your assignment. It’s in the Bible. Be still and keep moving without doubting and move mountains.”
“Still” is the Chicago native’s fifth album and in that time since 2009 he has garnered multi-Grammy nominations, a Billboard Music Award nomination, and has won multiple Stellar Awards, a Dove Award and an ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Award. Featured artists on “Still” include Maranda Curtis and Jeff Pardo. Grammy nominated Eric Roberson (United Tenors) co-wrote the track “Waiting” which encourages one to recognize when God has answered your prayers.
“The best feeling I had was when Eric Roberson sent it to me,” Brian said about the single “Waiting.” “I was almost in tears. It’s why I was feeling this peace.”
Other tracks on the album include “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler);” “Ain’t No Need to Worry,” featuring Maranda; “Forever;” “Sure As;” the title track “Still;” “Merciful and Mighty,” and “Fear is Not Welcome,” featuring Jeff.
MORE NEWS: THE REAL: Behind The #EndSARS Movement + Sterling K. Brown On Tonight’s ‘This Is Us’ Premiere
Wilson launched his first solo tour, “Just (B) Tour,” just before the pandemic hit and grounded everyone home.
“It went well,” he said when I asked about the tour. “I’m looking forward to doing it again. We’re figuring out a way to do it virtually.” www.BrianCourtneyWilson.com
SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 21st year. Next events are coming to Los Angeles Saturday, November 7, 2020 via Zoom Video Conferencing and to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall. The ULMII event is a free conference offering an Entertainment Business Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services. Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]
www.GoFundMe.com/Uplifting-Minds-II-Entertainment-Conference
Entertainment
Prince, Lauryn, Gladys, Jay Z & Nas: Too Many Moments Happened on This Day in Music History [EUR Video Throwback]
*A lot of notables in Black music had momentous events happen on October 27th, from hip hop to R&B. From 1960 to 2005.
Here are the stories behind each one, in chronological order.
In 1960, Ben E. King left The Drifters and launched his solo career with a song that became an instant classic: “Stand By Me.” It started out as a gospel hymn written by the Philadelphia minister Charles Albert Tindley in 1905 and was popularized by various gospel acts in the 1950s. After hearing the Staple Singers’ 1955 take, he pitched it to The Driffers, but their manager turned it down. So once King left the group, he went into the studio on Oct. 27, 1960 and recorded his own version.
If singer/songwriter Jim Weatherly never knew actor Lee Majors (TV’s “Six Million Dollar Man”), and Majors had never dated actress Farrah Fawcett of “Charlie’s Angels,” the world may never have been blessed with the Gladys Knight and the Pips classic “Midnight Train To Georgia,” which reached No. 1 in the U.S. on Oct. 27, 1973. Weatherly explained how the dots connect in an interview with Gary James:
“The song actually came about after a phone call I had with Farrah Fawcett. Lee Majors was a friend of mine. We’d played in the Flag Football League together in L.A. He had just started dating Farrah. One day I called Lee and Farrah answered the phone. We were just talking and she said she was packing. She was gonna take the midnight plane to Houston to visit her folks. So, it just stayed with me. After I got off the phone, I sat down and wrote the song probably in about 30 to 45 minutes. Something like that. Didn’t take me long at all, ’cause I actually used Farrah and Lee as kind of like characters I guess. A girl that comes to L.A. to make it and doesn’t make it and leaves to go back home. The guy goes back with her. Pretty simple little story, but it felt real to me. It felt honest to me. I played it for them and they loved it. I cut it on my first album as ‘Midnight Plane To Houston.'”
Weatherly said that several months later, a producer in Atlanta wanted to cut the song for Cissy Houston.
“They called and said they would like a more R&B sounding title and asked if we would mind if they changed the title to ‘Midnight Train To Georgia’ [so that “Houston” wouldn’t appear in both the title and artist name]. We said ‘change anything but the writer and publisher.’ So, he cut the song on Cissy Houston and it was a nice little cross between an R&B and country record.”
The recording of “Midnight Train to Georgia” from Whitney Houston’s mama was the version that Gladys Knight heard. Weatherly continued:
“Some of the background vocals you hear on Gladys’ records were first on Cissy Houston’s record. It wasn’t as much, but just some of the feel of the background vocals. And of course Gladys’ record was more of a groove-oriented thing. It wasn’t as slow. It just became a monster record.”
Where to begin with Prince’s fifth album, “1999,” released on Oct. 27, 1982 with the lethal firepower of its five singles: the title track, “Little Red Corvette” (inspired by his catnap in backup singer Lisa Coleman’s 1964 Mercury Montclair Marauder after an all-night recording session), “Delirious,” “Automatic” (released as a single only in Australia) and “Let’s Pretend We’re Married.”
This was Prince’s first top 10 album (peaking at No. 9) and earned the artist his first Grammy nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance – not for any of the five singles, but for his piloting of that Seduction 747 in “International Lover.”
On Oct. 27, 1998, Lauryn Hill officially became a solo artist with the release of her first post-Fugees single, “Doo Wop (That Thing).” When it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 the following week, Hill also became the first artist since Debbie Gibson to debut at No. 1 with a song written, recorded, and produced by the recording artist. (Gibson did it in 1989 with “Foolish Beat.”)
But for Hill, the significance of “Doo Wop (That Thing)” went much deeper than its commercial accolades. She told Details magazine at the time that she wanted the song to prove that a female artist could reach No. 1 using only her brains, and not her body. She cited artists like Lil’ Kim as examples of the latter.
“I’m not dissing them, I’m dissing their mind-set,” Hill clarified. “My music talks about a certain way of thinking, and if the cap fits, you know? I knew girls like Kim growing up – I might have even been one at a certain age – and there’s a huge lack of self-esteem behind that thinking. I mean, when I was 14 I thought that if a guy didn’t whistle at me, that meant I wasn’t pretty. But either you mature past that or you get caught in the concept of, ‘Oh, I have to show some ass, ’cause that’s the only way I can feel beautiful.’ Sex is cool, but it’s only part of the story.”
Our tour through Oct. 27 in music history wraps with a much needed example of unity in these trying times.
Fifteen years ago today, Jay-Z and Nas ended their deep-rooted, long-standing beef during New York’s Power 105.1’s Power House concert at New Jersey’s Continental Airlines Arena.
Columns
Larry Buford: Judgment or Test? America’s Job Experience
*[This is a chapter from my book, “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand, first published in 2007. Although many other tragic events have happened in the 13 years since then, including the current global pandemic, I think it is still relevant as history continues to repeat itself]
Breaking news: Bridge Collapses, Victims Killed; Miner’s Trapped, Victims Killed; Record Flooding, Victims Killed; Senseless Shooting, Victims Killed; Raging Fires, Victims Killed; and the list goes on!!
While it seems like all hell is breaking loose, one may ask, is America being judged or tested?
The biblical character Job received (heart) “breaking news” [Job chapter 1]: “And there came a messenger unto Job, and said, The oxen were plowing, and the asses feeding beside them: and the Sabeans fell upon them and took them away; yea, they have slain the servants with the edge of the sword…While he was speaking, there also came another, and said, The fire of God is fallen from heaven, and hath burned up the sheep, and the servants, and consumed them…”
In the end, Job had received back-to-back reports from four different messengers that he had suffered great losses including his children. Job even lost his health, but eventually regained everything even more in abundance. It was a test to see if Job would deny God.
Prior to the 911 tragedy, we seldom heard of God or Jesus in mainstream media. Since then it has become acceptable, and more and more prevalent with each new turn of tragic events. Is God testing America to see if we truly are a Christian nation? Or is this judgment on a nation that has turned its back towards God?
If it’s a test, we as a nation should hold steadfast our convictions as did Job. If judgment, God says in II Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
There is yet hope for America!
Please share your thoughts in the user-friendly, no-obligation comment section below.
Larry Buford is a Los Angeles-based contributing writer. Author of “Things Are Gettin’ Outta Hand” and “Book To The Future” (Amazon); two insightful books that speak to our moral conscience in times like these. Email: [email protected]
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]