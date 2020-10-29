Social Heat
Trump and Lil Wayne Meeting = Lil Wayne Endorsement for Trump
*Lil Wayne just became the latest rapper to endorse Donald Trump. He to took to social media to share that he spoke to #POTUS about the Platinum Plan and providing the community with real ownership.
“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾” he tweeted.
Weezy says he had a great meeting on Thursday with POTUS, and shared a photo of them smiling together with thumbs up. He says he’s endorsing Trump based on his track record on criminal justice reform, and he’s excited about Trump’s Platinum Plan.
Wayne believes it will “give the community real ownership.” Without endorsing Trump himself, the president’s Platinum Plan was also endorsed by Ice Cube worked with Trump’s team on the plan, which vows to pump $500 billion into Black communities, and provide better access to equitable education and jobs.
Keep in mind that this endorsement from Lil Wayne for Trump comes on the heels of Lil Pump publicly backing him as well … though Pump’s reasoning was all about his personal bottom line.
Remember, there WAS 50 Cent who also seemed to be in Trump’s corner for a minute, but later did a 180 and denounced him.
MORE POLITICAL NEWS: Barack Obama Blasts Jared Kushner’s Comments on Black Success in America [VIDEO]
View this post on Instagram
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Omarosa Manigault Newman Claims Melania Trump is Often ‘Repulsed” by Her Husband
*Three years after being removed from the White House, Omarosa Manigault Newman is back with more salacious claims against her former boss, President Donald Trump.
Omarosa appeared on a U.K. talk show on Tuesday and claimed that First Lady Melania Trump is sometimes “repulsed” by her husband. She also believes Trump will not leave the White House peacefully should he lose to Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election, per Yahoo.
“It’s a very strange marriage, and I’m very cautious to comment on the dynamics of people’ marriage — you never know the inner-workings — but I’ve known this couple since they were dating,” Newman said on British morning talk show “Lorraine.” “And in fact, they got married a year after The Apprentice aired.”
“What I’ve observed over the last 17 years … Sometimes they like each other and other times she’s repulsed by him,” Newman continued. “As we saw just on the debate last Thursday, he went to go and touch her hand and she smacked it away.”
READ MORE: Omarosa Joins ‘The Special Report with Areva Martin’ – Talks Trump & Failing Marriage / WATCH
Omarosa also noted that she believes Biden will win.
“I think that he will fight leaving office,” she said of Trump. “But, thank God, there are safeguards in place for a peaceful transition of power and so, as much as he may pout like a baby and throw a tantrum, there are forces that will be able to move and usher him right out of the White House and bring in new leadership, and in this case, I hope that it in fact is Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.”
Newman touched on the arbitration during her Tuesday interview on Lorraine. The president’s campaign filed for arbitration against the former White House aide for allegedly breaching a 2016 nondisclosure agreement.
“Unfortunately, you know, if you speak out and speak truth to power, as we’ve seen with every book written about Donald Trump, he will try to have an injunction,” she said. “And so, Donald Trump and his team of lawyers tried to stop the book from being published. But as you can see, not only did it get published, but it made the top spot on the New York Times bestsellers’ lists.”
Entertainment
Biden Surprises 94-Year-Old Voter in Oprah’s Zoom Town Hall (Video); Harris Headed to ‘Daily Show’
*Oprah Winfrey hosted a virtual town hall in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio as part of OWN’s Own Your Vote get-out-the-vote initiative, and the Democratic presidential nominee showed up to lend support.
Joe Biden dipped in during Oprah’s chat with 94-year-old Michigan voter Mildred Madison, who traveled 300 miles from Chicago to Detroit to ensure that her vote counted. Mildred has been caring for her sister just outside of Chicago. She normally votes absentee, but when her ballot for the August primary in Michigan was late, she decided she didn’t want to take any chances with the general election. Madison seemed pleasantly surprised when Biden slid in for the surprise.
Watch below, or view here on Twitter.
#OWNYourVote | Zoom with Oprah – MIDWEST | Surprise Guest, VP Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/TYAtgNjjFG
— #OWNYourVote (@OWNYourVote) October 29, 2020
Also making a surprise appearance were The Black Eyed Peas, and rapper YellowPain.
Watch below, or view here on Twitter.
#OWNYourVote | Zoom with Oprah – MIDWEST | Surprise Guests https://t.co/BzY6pnlKPI, Taboo & https://t.co/vDegLHwNxW.ap – Black Eyed Peas pic.twitter.com/sCMzw9U7Mb
— #OWNYourVote (@OWNYourVote) October 29, 2020
Winfrey’s Own Your Vote town halls are aimed to encourage, inspire and support voters across the country ahead of the General Election on November 3. She’s already hit the battleground states of Wisconsin on Oct. 26, and North Carolina on Oct. 27th, and she’s holding one in South Carolina tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET. It’s free and open to everybody. Registration is available in advance at zoomwithoprah.com.
Meanwhile, Trevor Noah welcomes back Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris to “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” tonight.
The virtual in-depth interview will air in an all-new 45-min episode of “The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah” at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central.
Senator Harris previously joined Trevor around the launch of her own campaign for president, on February 20, 2019, and returns to the show during the critical final days of the election to reach the show’s young and politically engaged audience.
News
Review: ‘City So Real’ – A Stirring Look At Chicago in 5 Episodes Premiering Tonight / Watch Trailer
*(Via Sun Times) – Chicago, you should watch it.
Everybody everywhere else, you should watch it, too. Seek out “City So Real” either to confirm your suspicions about how this city functions, or to affirm your idea of Chicago as the brash epitome of American character, from politics on down. Or up.
There’s another way to watch it, too: as a gradual realization that Chicago is neither Trump’s idea of Chicago (hell) or the typical thin-skinned civic booster’s idea of Chicago (heaven). The grand, sprawling five-episode docuseries complicates and humanizes your idea of the place.
Premiering 6 p.m. Central/7 p.m. Pacific and Eastern Standard time Thursday on National Geographic Channel, then available Friday on Hulu, “City So Real” covers nearly three staggering years. Those years include the most recent mayoral race up through a newly added fifth chapter devoted to the early- and mid-2020 pandemic fallout and every sort of social upheaval, violent as well as peaceable.
MORE POLITICAL HIJINKS: Oh Really?: Tucker Carlson Says ‘Damning’ Hunter Biden Laptop Documents Got Lost in the Mail (Watch)
“Never a lovely so real”: That’s how Nelson Algren described the city, comparing his feelings for it to “loving a woman with a broken nose.” The series is one of director Steve James’ peak examples of civic self-portraiture (without Algren’s attitudes toward women), and the latest stirring achievement from the maker of “Hoop Dreams,” “The Interrupters” and “America to Me.”
The opening seconds feature a close-up of the gravestone of Laquan McDonald, fatally shot 16 times in 2014 by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke. This seems so long ago now. Even so, Van Dyke’s trial; two-term mayor Rahm Emanuel’s unsuccessful bid to keep the telltale dash-cam video a private matter; the widespread community outrage; all this is more than enough for one series.
Get the rest of this Chicago Sun Times review of “City So Real,” HERE.
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip6 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter5 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]