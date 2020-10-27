Business
Women Entrepreneurs with Extraordinary Careers in Music and Marketing
*October is National Women’s Small Business Month, honoring the accomplishments of female owned businesses and their importance to the economy.
Innovative entrepreneurs Dina Marto and Courtney Rhodes are women of color with notable careers, decades working in music and marketing, who recently joined forces to start C&D The Agency – C for Courtney and D for Dina. They discussed their new business, careers and more with EURweb.com.
“We talked about it (C&D The Agency) for a while and Dina and I have had the pleasure of working together before and we developed a friendship. We would always have offline conversations about maneuvering the waters of a male dominated industry,” says Rhodes.
Marto is General Manager of Grand Hustle Records and every day, well she is hustling, on the grind seriously taking care of business with rapper, actor, songwriter T.I., among others on the label.
“I am currently working with T.I. on his internal management team, helping him run his operation and I’ve been doing that for about three years now. Previously I worked at Island Def Jam with LA Reid for six years on his A&R (artists and repertoire) team,” says Marto who was born in Amman, Jordan and grew up in Marietta, Georgia.
While at Def Jam Marto was A&R coordinator for albums by several rap and R&B stars including Young Jeezy, Nas, Rick Ross, Janet Jackson, and LL Cool J.
Rhodes has “acquired a unique niche for identifying and accommodating brands’ need analysis” with some 20 years of experience in devising marketing and sales strategies that generated millions of dollars for her clients many of whom are powerful Fortune 500 corporations including Ford, Clear Channel (now iHeartMedia) and CBS-TV.
While Rhodes doesn’t like to talk about hierarchy but does note, “It is important to have women in your circle kind of above you on the ladder to nurture you and guide you and just have someone to share ideas with,” she says.
Rhodes believes women can help to end stereotypes about themselves in the workplace, particularly an age-old one concerning women undermining each other, “Represent something that does not fit the stereotype that women don’t work well together. We want to display that in the work that we do together inside the agency, out in the community and just really do meaningful work with women, around women, about women to really celebrate that.”
As COVID-19 rages across America responsible for over 200,000 deaths and climbing; the reason thousands of businesses are closing their doors, these innovators were not deterred about launching their business during the pandemic. They are determined to empower and mentor the next generation of women.
Rhodes offers this sound advice to women who may be considering opening a business: be sure to do the necessary research beforehand.
“I think business seems a little more sexy than what it really is. Sometimes as women because of our intuitive and passionate strengths we don’t like to look at the numbers and the financial side as granular as we necessarily need to.” Rhodes advised women to create a business plan with real financials. “Know before you start that business where the clients are going to come from and how many clients you are going to need to sustain.”
When explaining the genesis of their business partnership Marto declared the seeds were sown through their friendship, “We’ve talked about it and played around with the idea for a while because we are friends and we do see things the same way a lot. We’re aligned spiritually,” Marto said.
Rhodes echoed the sentiment of an unknown author who said that friendship was “like a patchwork quilt of caring words, and thoughtful deeds, all stitched together with understanding,” when making an admission about their partnership.
“I have wanted a partner for a very long time. I have had people approach me, but it never felt right.” Rhodes admitted their synergistic friendship made their business partnership make sense. “The one thing that Dina and I have that I’ve never felt before is because of our friendship no matter what we talk about or how the discussions may go I know her intentions are pure. Because I know that it gives me a level of confidence and ease, we can work through anything.”
They encourage registered voters to cast their ballots on Tuesday, November 3, Election Day maintaining how it puts them one step closer to bigger change. Rhodes and Marto have organized a voting initiative entitled #ExerciseYourRights.
“We want to get more information out there for first time voters, for voters that are typically suppressed, for voters that have voted before. They’re making things a lot more difficult these days,” says Marto. This is their agency’s inaugural project aimed at combating voter suppression in Georgia during the 2020 election. “We just want to use our voices to get the information to combat the voter suppression.”
The campaign’s mission is to educate and encourage registered voters to know their legal rights and to support efforts to create a safe and accessible election.
Marto is excited to be working with T.I. on his latest album LI.B.R.A. (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta) which is filled with some of the top award-winning artists in the music business – John Legend, Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss, and Young Thug, to name a few of the artists.
“He just put out his eleventh album called The L.I.B.R.A. I helped him launch his ‘expediTIously’ podcast, which I helped him produce that’s on PodcastOne and you can hear through Apple Podcasts and Spotify.”
Rhodes connects and empowers women through her online program, Digital CEO School.
“It’s an online course that teaches women how to use their personal brands and their expertise to monetize their talent. It’s an incredible passion project of mine – empowering women,” Rhodes said.
You can find out more about C&D The Agency and their voting rights efforts by visiting canddtheagency.com.
By Tené Croom
@TcTene
News
John Legend and Wife Chrissy Teigen Purchase $17.5 Million Mansion in Beverly Hills / Pics
*Even though Chrissy Teigen recently suffered a miscarriage, she and husband/entertainer John Legend are moving on up – again.
The high-profile celebrity couple has said goodbye to a house they once owned in Beverly Hills.
The new home for Legend and Teigen has 10,700 square feet, six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The mansion, with a price tag of $17.5 million, is in the mountains above Beverly Hills.
The neighborhood where Legend and Teigen will now call home is in the Beverly Hills Post Office (BHPO), a community that is known for its seclusion and upscale lifestyle. The residents of BHPO have the world’s most famous zip code: 90210.
The new home for Legend and Teigen, which was built in 2020 by JB Builders, is breathtaking, even by Hollywood standards. The home, according to sources, is sheathed in metal and glass, with a contemporary look. It sits on one-acre of land, that’s already set up to host large events comfortably. There is a 100-foot saltwater swimming pool in the backyard, with a lush view across Benedict Canyon and the Century City skyline.
The interior of the mansion features exotic wood and marble trim, wide-plank oak wood floors, toto toilets, Miele Kitchen appliances, LED mirrors, and a state-of-the-arts Crestron smart home sophisticated technology system.
As for their former digs, which was once owned by singing star Rihanna, the power couple put the Beverly Hills home on the market last month, with an asking price of $23.95 million. From reliable real estate sources, the couple has received an offer and their former house is in escrow to be sold.
See more photos at Dirt.com.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Rick Ross Buys 87 Acres of Land in Georgia for $1M
*Rapper Rick Ross has dropped $1 million on an 87-acre plot of land in Fayetteville, Georgia, located 20 miles outside from Atlanta.
According to TMZ, the land comes with 2 houses on the property that could be renovated for Rick’s personal use ot turned into rentals. The property is adjacent to his own estate.
View this post on Instagram
Ross celebrated the new addition to his “Promise Land” via a post on Instagram (see above). The land is located near Ross’ 45,000-square-foot mansion that boasts 109 rooms, an indoor and outdoor pool, a movie theater, and a bowling alley, per Complex.
News of Ross dropping a million for the land coincides with the announcement that 19 Black families have joined forces to buy more than 96 acres near Toomsboro, Georgia – about two hours outside Atlanta.
Renee Walters and Ashley Scott, the two women who spearheaded the operation, said they were moved to take action following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
The families purchased nearly 97 acres of unincorporated land near the town of Toomsboro. The area has been dubbed Freedom, Georgia, and overtime the families intend to turn it into a safe haven for Black people.
The families want Black parents to be able to raise their children in a space that is free of police brutality, as Walters and Scott explained to TMZ. Once fully operational, the pro-Black town will not exclude other groups of people from living there.
“This is our answer to breaking generational curses,” said Scott who is also a real estate agent.
“We’re planning on recycling our Black dollar between the 19 families that are a part of our organization, that’s really what Black Wall Street was about it was about that local economy, that hyper-local economy where the dollar continuously circulated before it exited,” she added.
Automotive
2022 GMC HUMMER EV Debuts as ‘Edition 1’
*DETROIT – GMC announced today that reservations1 are being accepted for its new supertruck, the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV, which launches with initial production fall of next year in the unique Edition 1 trim.
“The GMC HUMMER EV is revolutionary, defying what the industry thinks of as a pickup truck,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC. “The Edition 1’s tailored off-road content will make HUMMER EV’s unprecedented capability and zero-emissions a very special proposition for customers.”
Every GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 will be identically appointed and fully equipped. Each features a white exterior and a unique Lunar Horizon interior, with special “Edition 1” interior badging.
OFF-ROADING
- Extreme Off-Road Package includes 18-inch wheels, 35-inch-OD Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires, underbody armor, rock sliders, underbody cameras2 — as a part of a best-in-class number of available camera views — and more
- Adaptive Air Suspension with available segment-leading Extract Mode3 capability
- Segment-exclusive 4 Wheel Steer with CrabWalk4 diagonal-drive functionality
PERFORMANCE
- Three-motor e4WD propulsion system (including torque vectoring) with GM-estimated best-in-class 1,000 horsepower and GM-estimated 11,500 lb-ft of torque
- GM-estimated 350+ miles driving range5 on a full charge
- 800-volt DC fast charging6 capability. HUMMER EV Edition 1 is expected to have industry-best charging capability at any of the new 350-kilowatt high output public DC fast charging stations7 — the fastest method supported by current charging standards
- Watts to Freedom8 for maximum acceleration capability, including a GM-estimated 0-60 mph in approximately 3 seconds
- The latest version of Super Cruise9, an available driver assistance feature offering hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles (approximately 322,000 km) of enabled roads, and a new lane automatic changing feature, where the system can determine when a lane change is optimal and initiate the maneuver, while following signaling protocols
- Continuous damping Adaptive Ride Control
DESIGN & UTILITY
- Industry-leading Infinity Roof with removable transparent Sky Panels that can stow in the “frunk” at the front of the vehicle
- Power rear drop glass and power tonneau cover
- MultiPro Tailgate
- 13.4-inch diagonal infotainment10 screen and 12.3-inch diagonal driver information center display
The 2022 HUMMER EV Edition 1 will have a starting MSRP of $112,59511, including destination, leading a range of additional trims to be introduced in future model years. Standard equipment on all, including Edition 1, includes Super Cruise9 capability with three years of service, UltraVision12 with High Definition Surround Vision2, Digital Key, 35-inch-OD tires, Infinity Roof, power rear drop glass, six-function MultiPro Tailgate and more.
Future trim highlights13:
The HUMMER EV will be the first full-electric vehicle in GMC’s portfolio powered by General Motors’ new Ultium battery system. The battery cells will be produced as part of a joint venture with LG Chem, at a new facility, in Lordstown, Ohio.
Initial production begins in late 2021, at GM’s Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center14 — a nearly 40-year-old facility repurposed and retooled with a $2.2-billion investment devoted to electric vehicle production. Future production vehicles out of the factory will offer zero emissions.
Performance targets, estimates and capability specifications based on computer-aided analysis and simulation using virtual engineering tools. Estimates may vary depending on model and trim. Additional model and trim details can be found at GMC.com. Actual production model and results may vary.
More information and reservation details are available at www.gmc.com/HummerEV.
About GMC
With a strong foundation of manufacturing trucks since 1902 and now selling in a dozen countries across the world, GMC offers purpose-built vehicles designed and engineered to the highest standard. From the all-new compact SUV Terrain to the Sierra HD, our trucks and crossovers deliver GMC’s signature combination of intuitive technologies and premium execution, with the popular Denali representing the pinnacle of GMC design, performance and amenities. Details on all GMC models are available at www.gmc.com, on Twitter at @GMC or at www.facebook.com/gmc.
# # #
1Actual Production Model may vary. Initial availability Fall 2021. Limitations apply. At participating dealers.
2Safety or driver assistance features are no substitute for the driver’s responsibility to operate the vehicle in a safe manner. The driver should remain attentive to traffic, surroundings and road conditions at all times. Visibility, weather and road conditions may affect feature performance. Read the vehicle’s owner’s manual for more important safety limitations and information.
3Late availability. Model-year 2022 Edition 1 models will require a no-charge software update. Standard on model-year 2023 Edition 1 models.
4Limited to low speeds. Read the vehicle’s owner’s manual for more important safety limitations and information
5GM estimate based on a full charge. EPA estimates not yet available. Your actual range may vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, and how you use and maintain your vehicle.
6Requires use of publicly available 800-volt DC fast chargers.
7Actual charge times will vary based on battery condition, output of charger, vehicle settings and outside temperature.
8Read the vehicle’s owner’s manual for more important safety limitations and information.
9Even while using the Super Cruise driver assistance feature for compatible roads, always pay attention while driving and do not use a hand-held device. Requires properly equipped vehicle, active Super Cruise subscription, working electrical system, cell reception, and GPS signal.
10GMC Infotainment System functionality varies by model. Full functionality requires compatible Bluetooth and smartphone, and USB connectivity for some devices.
11MSRP excludes tax, title, license and dealer fees. Optional equipment is extra.
12Read the vehicle Owner’s Manual for important feature limitations and information. Some camera views require available accessory camera and installation. Not compatible with all trailers. See your dealer for details.
13Each model will have different performance capabilities.
14Of domestic and globally sourced parts.
source: GM/GMC
