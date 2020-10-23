Entertainment
THE REAL: Garcelle to Moms: ‘We Should Put Ourselves First! / WATCH
*On Friday, October 23, the ladies discuss whether mothers should feel guilty for putting themselves first, especially during a pandemic.
Co-host Garcelle Beauvais gives examples of how her needs often taken a backseat for her children and how the pressures of being a mother frequently lead her to tears. She advises that self-care is absolutely necessary to be a better parent.
And, co-host Loni Love has always sworn that she would never marry again. But what if her longtime boyfriend James decided to pop the question in a public forum? Would she accept or stand her ground and just say “No!” to nuptials?
Later, Annie Potts drops in to talk about filming Young Sheldon during COVID-19, quarantining with her husband after living apart for seven years, and starting her foundation All Are One which helps those who are in dire need of assistance during the pandemic.
Take It From Garcelle, Mothers Need To Take Care Of Themselves
What Would Loni Do if James Surprised Her With a Public Proposal?
Annie Potts and Her Husband Quarantined Together During COVID-19 After Living Apart for 7 Years!
Garcelle Beauvais: We should put ourselves first! We should put ourselves first. When you’re on an airplane, right, and there’s an emergency, they say, “Put on your mask before you help someone else”, right? If, us as mothers, don’t help us out, we can’t help our kids. And I feel like, so many times, people make you feel guilty if you put yourself first. And I’m not saying be selfish and ignore the kids, altogether. But, we have to take care of us! Even yesterday. I was in my feelings. My kids didn’t want to hang out with me. I’m like, “Come on! Let’s watch a movie Let’s go for a walk! Let’s drive to the beach!” And they were like, “No. We just wanna play with our friends through video games.” And I was really offended! I’m not just here to cook and clean! Somebody play with me! Right? (Laughs)
(The Real co-hosts laugh)
Loni Love: Whoa ho! Ow!
Garcelle: So many times we put them first. I remember when they would have late baseball games or football games–whatever. They would have a break and said, “We’re really cold.” In the back of the car I had sweatshirts. I had jackets. You know, I had under shirts for them. I had nothing for me… and I was cold, too. It just goes to show you that sometimes we do a disservice to our kids and let them think the world revolves around them. And it doesn’t. I’ll even tell you this, at Christmastime when Santa buys presents for them, Santa buys presents for me, too, because I want them to know that Santa loves me, too! It might be a little more expensive than they would buy, but, you know.
(EDIT)
Garcelle: When my kids were toddlers, sometimes I would turn on the shower in the bathroom and cry. Because I just felt overwhelmed or tired. I didn’t know how to handle it. I would turn on the shower so they wouldn’t hear me and bawl and put it back together and I’d come out.
(EDIT)
Loni: How did you get out of the situation, like you would cry? Was that just a release for you? Is that what you were saying?
Garcelle: Yeah. Sometimes it was just a release. Sometimes it was like, I’m tired and they’re both crying at the same time. And then other times, you know, I would call a girlfriend and say, “Hey, could you come over and watch the boys just so I can take a nap or just so I can go outside and take a walk. Just to, you know, take a bath. Anything.”
About THE REAL
THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Aaliyah Book Titled ‘Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah’ Dropping in 2021
*Christmas has come early for Aaliyah fans, as an upcoming book has been announced that will chronicle her life and career.
According to Billboard, “Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah” will drop Aug. 17, 2021, under Simon & Schuster/Atria Books.
Written by journalist and author Kathy Iandoli, the title “will focus on the span of Aaliyah’s life and career — from her earliest beginnings singing in Detroit all the way through to her game-changing musical era with Timbaland, Missy Elliott, and the late Static Major,” revealed in a press release. “The book also includes a deep dive into her tumultuously abusive entanglement with R. Kelly and an intense investigation on the crash that ended her life.”
Says Iandoli: “I wrote this book as an Aaliyah fan. This is for all of us who for the last twenty years can spot her influence everywhere, while wishing she was still here. I left no stone unturned, and I hope I’ve added to her legacy properly.”
READ MORE: Aubrey O’Day Takes Aims at Trump Family, Claims Ivanka is a Lesbian
Official message from the Estate of Aaliyah Haughton. Thank you for your continued love and support! 🙏
.
.
.
.#aaliyah #aaliyahhaughton #aaliyahmusic #aaliyahforever pic.twitter.com/rRDIVaHVfo
— Aaliyah (@AaliyahHaughton) August 25, 2020
News of the book follows confirmation from Aaliyah’s estate that they are bringing her music to streaming services.
“To our loyal fans: We are excited to announce that communication has commenced between the estate and various record labels about the status of Aaliyah’s music catalogue, as well as its availability on streaming platforms in the near future,” read the announcement from Aaliyah’s Twitter account. “Thank you for your continued love and support. More updates to come!”
Check out the official announcement via the Twitter embed above.
In a 2016 story from Complex on the singer’s uncle, Barry Hankerson, who owns her catalog under his Blackground Records label, writer Stephen Witt said of the absence of Aaliyah’s music on the internet, “Aaliyah’s internet absence is different—there’s no logic to it. It’s not an artistic statement or a play for more money, and there’s no dedicated Aaliyah-only streaming service in the works.”
Witt continued, “Instead, there’s a single, stubborn man, sitting on a catalog that includes almost all of her most famous work. … The situation puts her entire musical legacy at risk of fading from memory. Year by year, streaming accounts for a greater portion of an artist’s visibility and reverence among the next generation of listeners. And he refuses to budge.”
Entertainment
‘Dying To Be Famous: The Ryan Singleton Mystery’ Teaser Trailer Released by Bounce TV / WATCH
*Bounce, the first and only broadcast and multi-platform entertainment network serving African Americans, released the teaser trailer of their all-new original true crime special Dying To Be Famous: The Ryan Singleton Mystery.
Dying To Be Famous: The Ryan Singleton Mystery is an intriguing six-episode, true-crime docuseries. Bounce’s first which follows the extraordinary true story of the mysterious death, and likely murder, of Ryan Singleton, a young African American male, and aspiring film producer, who, after setting out to pursue fame and fortune in Hollywood with two of his friends, ended up dead in California’s Mojave Desert, his body dumped, mutilated and missing all vital organs.
World Premieres Sun. Nov. 1 at 9:00 pm (ET) with two back-to-back episodes.
M ORE NEWS: Racist Jet Blue Passenger Goes on Long, Loud N-word Rant; It Doesn’t End Well for Him / WATCH
About Bounce
Bounce (@bouncetv) is the first and only broadcast and multi-platform entertainment network serving African Americans, with programming seen over-the-air, on cable, on DISH channel 359, over-the-top on Roku®, on mobile devices via the Bounce and Brown Sugar apps and on the web via BounceTV.com. Bounce features a programming mix of original series, docuseries and movies, off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and events and more. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).
source: BounceTV
Family - Parenting - Births
Aubrey O’Day Takes Aims at Trump Family, Claims Ivanka is a Lesbian
*Singer Aubrey O’Day previously claimed she had an affair with Donald Trump Jr., and she even wrote a song about him. Now she’s back with more bombshell allegations about the Trump family.
O’Day took to Twitter during Thursday night’s Presidential Debate with some not so shocking claims against the president’s kids.
Last year, O’Day said her affair with Don Jr. ended when his then-wife discovered text messages between them.
She said, “We both thought we were each other’s soulmates. It’s something we spoke about often. A soulmate is someone you spend a period of time, moment, of life with that you’re connected as one. I had that with Don.”
READ MORE: Is Aubrey O’Day’s 2013 Song ‘DJT’ about Her Alleged Affair with Donald Trump Jr.?
Last night, she took aim at Trump for attacking Joe Biden’s deceased son Beau Biden.
“since trump has now lowered this debate to trashing family.. -don jr HATES his father. -ivanka is a lesbian on the low. -eric fucked miss universe on the apprentice board room table while with his now wife. #Debates2020,” she tweeted.
O’Day also included a GIF that said, “I have the receipts.”
“and while we are at it.. I have texts of don jr telling me what a little shit asshole barron is. That they were on the private jet and barron didn’t like his food so he threw the plate across the plane at the attendant. NONE of these people are INNOCENT of being assholes & liars!,” she continued.
“We need to stop discussing kids.. because Ivanka is a lesbian, yet doesn’t support women’s rights in this administration that she RUNS on the low. #Debates2020,” O’Day wrote. Check out her tweets above.
Black Twitter is now demanding that she drop those receipts.
