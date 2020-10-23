THE REAL: Garcelle to Moms: ‘We Should Put Ourselves First! / WATCH

*On Friday, October 23, the ladies discuss whether mothers should feel guilty for putting themselves first, especially during a pandemic.

Co-host Garcelle Beauvais gives examples of how her needs often taken a backseat for her children and how the pressures of being a mother frequently lead her to tears. She advises that self-care is absolutely necessary to be a better parent.

And, co-host Loni Love has always sworn that she would never marry again. But what if her longtime boyfriend James decided to pop the question in a public forum? Would she accept or stand her ground and just say “No!” to nuptials?

Later, Annie Potts drops in to talk about filming Young Sheldon during COVID-19, quarantining with her husband after living apart for seven years, and starting her foundation All Are One which helps those who are in dire need of assistance during the pandemic.

Take It From Garcelle, Mothers Need To Take Care Of Themselves

What Would Loni Do if James Surprised Her With a Public Proposal?

Annie Potts and Her Husband Quarantined Together During COVID-19 After Living Apart for 7 Years!

Garcelle Beauvais: We should put ourselves first! We should put ourselves first. When you’re on an airplane, right, and there’s an emergency, they say, “Put on your mask before you help someone else”, right? If, us as mothers, don’t help us out, we can’t help our kids. And I feel like, so many times, people make you feel guilty if you put yourself first. And I’m not saying be selfish and ignore the kids, altogether. But, we have to take care of us! Even yesterday. I was in my feelings. My kids didn’t want to hang out with me. I’m like, “Come on! Let’s watch a movie Let’s go for a walk! Let’s drive to the beach!” And they were like, “No. We just wanna play with our friends through video games.” And I was really offended! I’m not just here to cook and clean! Somebody play with me! Right? (Laughs)

(The Real co-hosts laugh)

Loni Love: Whoa ho! Ow!

Garcelle: So many times we put them first. I remember when they would have late baseball games or football games–whatever. They would have a break and said, “We’re really cold.” In the back of the car I had sweatshirts. I had jackets. You know, I had under shirts for them. I had nothing for me… and I was cold, too. It just goes to show you that sometimes we do a disservice to our kids and let them think the world revolves around them. And it doesn’t. I’ll even tell you this, at Christmastime when Santa buys presents for them, Santa buys presents for me, too, because I want them to know that Santa loves me, too! It might be a little more expensive than they would buy, but, you know.

(EDIT)

Garcelle: When my kids were toddlers, sometimes I would turn on the shower in the bathroom and cry. Because I just felt overwhelmed or tired. I didn’t know how to handle it. I would turn on the shower so they wouldn’t hear me and bawl and put it back together and I’d come out.

(EDIT)

Loni: How did you get out of the situation, like you would cry? Was that just a release for you? Is that what you were saying?

Garcelle: Yeah. Sometimes it was just a release. Sometimes it was like, I’m tired and they’re both crying at the same time. And then other times, you know, I would call a girlfriend and say, “Hey, could you come over and watch the boys just so I can take a nap or just so I can go outside and take a walk. Just to, you know, take a bath. Anything.”

