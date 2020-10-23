Contributed
Christianity and Voting – by A Beloved Daughter
Christianity and Voting
Submitted by A beloved daughter
God says in 2 Chronicles 7:14 … if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I’ll hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.
Covid-19 has revealed a sickness in this land that goes beyond a cough or feverish aches and pains. It is seen in partisan talking points from clever or outlandish politicians vying for votes. In neighbors, this illness has caused a collective memory loss of a few select Americans even the “very elect” have fallen for the hype as Matthew 24:24 cautions us against. One element of this contagion has infected some of the older generation with a delirium that espouses a notion to “make America great again” with Candidate X. It was with that spark of awareness that I contemplated writing my last article on Christianity and voting. It made me say out loud that “when I was born, neither my parents nor my grandparents could vote in any of these United States of America”.
I thought about my maternal grandfather, Papa, the only grandfather I can remember well, who was born in 1893; that the emancipation proclamation was signed in 1863, and the voting rights act was signed in 1965. The act passed in the senate on May 26, 1965 with a vote of 77-19; and then on to the house where it passed on July 9, 1965 with the final tally of 333-85. (Note: the tallies were not unanimous!) I thought about my grandfather, respected deacon in his church, a farmer, a mason, possibly growing up on a sharecropper’s farm. I remember he was a small man who stood about 5’2; he had gray eyes, and spoke with a soft, whispery voice. He and three of his 5 sons served in the US military – segregated, of course; my mom was given a flag that draped his coffin; and I calculated that he was eligible to vote for the first time at the ripe old age of 72!
Today there’s a fractured group among America’s society whose older members probably remembers being plagued by the ills of voter suppression and intimidation at the polls…and, no doubt experiencing some déjà vu in 2020 as it rears its ugly head again. On the other hand, another group, let’s call them “privileged” some of them are exhibiting signs of a “madness.” In the U. S., this group has always been nurtured; always been trusted; always been sheltered, always been protected. And, yet they and their off springs, a powerful group en masse, are upset about mandates to wear “facial coverings” i.e. masks, during a global pandemic! If not cured soon this “disease” could cripple this nation into oblivion! Mark 3:25 says it best (paraphrased), a team, a group, a family, a nation, divided against itself cannot stand.
I’m grateful to God for having allowed me to see America’s festering sores and witnessing the reality of its petty people hording toilet paper during a pandemic! That mandates to wear a mask in public brought claims of threats to their freedoms, oxygen, and essentially being drafted into slavery! The slavery claim struck a nerve with me. This people trekked across an ocean to escape “tyranny” only to become infected tyrants themselves against a people who were actually stolen from their native lands; trekked across an ocean in chains and then dehumanized through “slavery”, Jim Crow lawlessness, domestic terrorism, police brutality and denied a comfortable place to reach that American dream in the same America they built, fought for and died for, even in 2020!
Please keep in mind, we don’t vote in a vacuum; we vote as a collective, and if enough of us cast our votes in agreement with a just cause, a favorable final tally could bring aid and justice to the people we care most about. I invite you to read Acts 2:44 again, and imagine a world with that mindset…then make plans to Vote!
WOW…Three upcoming events you don’t want to miss!
Divided by Faith Virtual Book Club
Why: Divided by Faith investigates race relations between whites and blacks in the United States. Although white evangelicals have a well-intentioned desire to end racial inequality, their efforts can—and have—unwittingly serve to do more harm than good, “actually recreating racial divisions and inequalities,” (p 1). WOW…Now is the time to build bridges and not tear down structure and people through meaningful, respectful, candid dialogue at a zoom book club. It is important that we have a diverse group of white people and black people present at the Divided by Faith Book Club. All is welcome
When: October 31st – December 19th at noon 12:00 (Central Standard Time)
Strong Recommendation: Order Your Book now! Post Office is overwhelmed. Book sells out quickly
Zoom link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84358858852?pwd=U0dnSUxsTGNNV3BDNUpMYTIyTnZxQT09
Meeting ID 843 5885 8852 Passcode 965613
Cooking with Drette
on Zoom for the Month of November 4:00pm (Central Standard Time) every Saturday
Drette will share a few of her favorite recipes with you as well as the history behind each dish.
It will be a fun and interactive time you don’t want to miss!
Below is a list of delicious foods Drette has lined up to cook for your viewing pleasure.
Crawfish Etouffee
Chicken Alfredo pasta
Collard greens and yams
Chicken tortilla soup
Zoom Link
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89089083716?pwd=Q1owSEVNTWQ4Q1ZYTU1XeFFZRTZ3QT09
Meeting ID 890 8908 3716 Passcode 913556
Saturday Night Movies on Zoom
A true-life story of Christian music mega star Jeremy Camp and his remarkable journey of love, loss, hope in midst of tragedy and faith that is tested.
Zoom Link
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85810874266?pwd=QkRTcG1kck5QZmh3TlZoN2JMSFZGZz09
Meeting ID 998 843 1458 Passcode: 720947
WOW…Works of Wonder…The Single Christians Experience is a 501©3 charitable organization. WOW exists to glorify God and build His kingdom. WOW fellowships with like minded people and performs community service. WOW represents single Christians thirty -five years of age and older throughout the Dallas Fort Worth Texas Metroplex. Everyone is welcome
Business
Fulton Mecklenburg Owner Says Black Owned Businesses Need to Collaborate During Pandemic / Video
*The coronavirus continues to impact the U.S. economy reminiscent of the economic devastation of the Great Depression. Many companies have employees that are working remotely; some have furloughed or even laid off their workforce. Businesses are fighting to stay afloat while others have completely shut down.
The pandemic has adversely hurt small businesses and excessively harmed small black-owned businesses based on the analysis of government data by Robert Fairlie of the University of California, Santa Cruz. Black-owned businesses are particularly vulnerable during this time because they tend to have fewer employees than other small businesses since they tend to be in industries like restaurants and retail.
Due to the national lockdown, these two industries have been hit especially hard as observed by Ken Harris, President of the National Business League. To add to the mounting economic frustration, black-owned businesses appear to benefit less from the federal stimulus program. According to the New York Times, only twelve percent of Black and Hispanic business owners pulled from April 30 to May 12 received the funding they requested.
Based on the census survey, “half of all small businesses reported receiving from a single part of the stimulus packages — the Paycheck Protection Program.” Black-owned businesses face many hurdles and one major setback is their lack of access to a traditional banking partner and encounter difficulty in applying for assistance. Only two percent of a twenty million citywide small business loan program went to businesses in the Bronx, New York, fifty-seven percent went to Manhattan businesses. Despite the dismal landscape that many small black businesses are experiencing, Fulton-Mecklenburg has managed to stay afloat during this viral outbreak. Co-owner and founder, David Muhammad spoke to EURweb.com on how black businesses can survive during this financial turmoil, the strength of collaboration in the black community, and how to build black economic power.
Tell me about your background and your business partner?
David Muhammad: I spent twenty-five years in the digital marketing space. I started off working for a company in Nuremberg, Germany called Feldmann Media Group where I was a senior consultant. After that, I worked at a startup called DME Interactive, the first black-owned publicly-traded internet company in the world which was owned by Darien Dash, the first cousin of Damon Dash, co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records. Then I started my own digital marketing agency and had a run for about five years in New York City. I sold the business to become the head of digital strategy for Uniworld Group which is one of the larger multicultural agencies and is part of the WPP Network; I worked there for several years. [Eventually], I moved from New York to Atlanta where I worked as a senior director of digital strategy for Moxie, a digital advertising and CRM agency, and that is where I met my [business] partner Greg Kerns. Greg’s background was he was senior creative at Grey Agency, Rauxa Marketing Agency, and he was a copywriter for BET. We decided it would make sense to come together and start our agency.
MORE NEWS: Idris Elba to Mentor Youth for Experimental Boxing School in BBC Documentary Series
How did you raise capital for your business?
DM: We are self-funded and we didn’t see the need to go the venture capitalist route initially. Having said that, it is pretty difficult for black entrepreneurs to get venture capital and we didn’t feel like jumping through all of those hoops. We own a hundred percent of our agency but that is not saying at a certain point that we would not be looking to partner with an organization in an equity-based partnership.
Describe the process of how you landed your first client.
DM: Relationships are everything in most businesses and I worked on top accounts with organizations throughout the years like Verizon, Apple, Amazon, Nike, Coca-Cola, and eBay, you start to garner relationships. So when we were putting our shingle up we just went back to our professional network [to] let folks know we were in business and to see if there were some project-based work available to get our foot in the door.
Who would be your dream client?
DM: It depends on different reasons; we would like to work with Google or Apple because they are such iconic brands and to figure out how to continue to segment their market or bring new products to market would be exciting. Also with start-ups, we are partnered with Queen City Fintech which is an accelerator in Charlotte, North Carolina. We work with cool, innovative, financial technology start-up companies, as well as, helping them with their experience design, digital strategies, and their content strategies. It’s exciting to see start-ups understand human-centered experience design, digital strategy, and quick turn content can help build their brands externally and internally.
Do you face challenges in communicating the importance of digital marketing to small business owners, especially black-owned small businesses, as to why it’s necessary in today’s world to have an effective digital marketing strategy?
DM: I find it on a couple of ends of the spectrum. I find some black entrepreneurs are highly adept at digital strategy, digital marketing, and social content. Some are highly technologically savvy and are innovative and are not behind in any measure. Then of course there are some tech laggards in any demographic. I find that a lot of black entrepreneurs are highly innovative. Though some folks within our community suffer from the digital divide and are tech laggards, I found black women entrepreneurs, in particular, leverage digital marketing strategies, social media strategies, and show a pretty good return on investment for some of those strategies. It depends on which segment of the black business community you’re talking about. In Atlanta for instance, there’s a great black tech startup community there and you’d be hard-pressed to find anybody in any ethnic group that was more sophisticated. Now having said that there are folks from baby boomer generation across all ethnicities that I think lag as it pertains to technology, I just don’t want to put black entrepreneurs in that book. I think that’s a narrative that sometimes is a little over exercised when it comes to black business owners.
Describe the challenges you face being a minority-owned business and how did you overcome those obstacles?
DM: I like to use the term black-owned because when black entrepreneurs lump themselves in with other minority groups who are not facing similar challenges and don’t have similar social histories in the country I think it does a great disservice to what some of our challenges are. When I was working in the agency world I saw that East Indians, Asians, and Jewish folks were very highly represented there. Black folks are not as well represented in those spaces and black males, in particular, are not so I like to use the term black-owned. [As for the challenges we faced as black entrepreneurs] the same stuff that we’ve always been challenged with like difficulty getting capital to capitalize our business, folks questioning your credibility, and your ability to deliver services.
I think the biggest challenge for us as black entrepreneurs is our lack of collaboration amongst each other. That’s the biggest challenge, it’s not necessarily how other folks are challenging us because that’s kind on par for the course, but from what I’ve seen through my thirty-year career in corporate America, black folks have to be twice as good to get the same which still holds true.
I think the largest challenge is that we don’t collaborate as much with one another. One thing I’ve noticed is that Asian, Latino, and Jewish business owners tend to collaborate [within their communities] at a high level. That’s the greatest challenge is our lack of collaboration I think moving forward if we want to make some inroads into various industries that have very high rewards like technology and advertising, digital marketing, and social media, we need to collaborate a little bit more. But of course, we’re under-capitalized and viewed through a lens of not being as credible as some of our counterparts.
How can the challenge of creating collaboration between black business owners become realized?
DM: For me, I think what mitigates that is if we look back fifty years when black entrepreneurs were moving and shaking, black entrepreneurship was at an all-time high, everyone within the black community got their services and goods from black entrepreneurs, from lawyers to the dry cleaner, to doctors, carpenters, and plumbers. As we moved out of that sort of segregated environment to a more integrated environment we no longer saw each other as collaborators, it’s something that we had to do back in the day but we seem to have lost that in our assimilation into the broader society.
How do we fix that?
DM: I mean, simply, we have to start kind of looking at every to other through the lens of value. How do I add value, what do I bring to the table that adds value? It’s not easy but it’s a pretty simple solution is that we see each other as proponents of value and not as a liability but that we see each other as assets. That’s a simple solution but certainly not an easy one.
Have you seen any examples of collaboration between black business owners in the field that you’re working in or in other areas?
DM: That’s a great question, at Fulton-Mecklenburg we don’t target only black businesses most of our clients are not black businesses they are corporations, [like] Verizon, BB &T, and Children’s Hospital of Atlanta. We are members of the African-American Business Chambers in Charlotte and Atlanta we seek to continue to drive collaboration through those chambers. But as I pointed out it’s a problem and I don’t have a lot of examples of where we are collaborating at a super high level. I remember Tyler Perry and OWN Network collaborating at a high level where Tyler Perry was producing shows specifically for Oprah’s network. Tyler Perry garnered that same relationship with BET which is owned by Viacom. You’d like to see more of those collaborative efforts and you’d like to see that idea kind of trickle-down because we live in a capitalist society and it’s about you getting out there and making it for yourself. We sometimes look outside our communities first while not looking sort of within those communities to see how we can to create synergies that will enable us to get footholds within industries and we used to do that back in the day.
When establishing your digital marketing agency what mistakes did you make in the beginning and what did you learn from them?
DM: You’re always tweaking your model and we positioned ourselves as a design thinking agency, we do digital marketing as one of our components but we’re more focused on the user experience and user interface design our main focus is experience design. Digital marketing is becoming more of a commodity certainly with a lot of great software that are out there like Adobe Experience Manager, Salesforce, Marketo, Radian6 Crimson Hexagon, that allow you to create an automated digital marketing infrastructure. We see the next growth area within the digital industry is experience design, digital product design, visual design, user research, user testing, and digital product management.
It’s a highly competitive space and the challenge is to get talented designers and digital producers to want to work with a smaller shop like ours as opposed to working for Apple, Uber, or Airbnb. [The mistake we made] was not dumbing down our initial iteration just a little bit and we may have lost revenue being a little too innovative.
Considering the current pandemic how are you adjusting your business model in this period? What contingency plans did you have in place?
DM: We use what’s called an agile and lean-approach. Our model is a minimally viable product so we don’t have a ton of overhead, we run as lean as we can. We’re very lean and our clients like that because we can pass that value onto them. We didn’t have to lay off a bunch of people because we don’t believe in the old agency model of having sixty guys in the meetings.
Activity is slowing down with everyone, you can’t have a contingency plan for a pandemic, and there hasn’t been one since the Spanish Flu in 1918. It’s kind of hard to have that plan in place we’re just figuring it out on the fly like everyone else. But what helped us is the way that we’ve modeled this minimally viable approach where we don’t we need a ton of folks to get the job done we just need the right folks. We continually meet with clients virtually through Zoom and to work remotely, we have a space in Atlanta but most of our folks are spread out around the country. We also have some development resources in India that we leverage as well.
Our clients have been having a lot of difficulty with layoffs in the freezing of budgets and projects that were pending have been parked. What we’ve been doing in the interim is continuing to build up our internal processes and marketing tools that we will need when all this blows over.
What advice would you give small black-owned businesses going through this situation?
DM: It’s going to be tough for us small black business owners. My mom used to say ‘if white folks catch a cold, we’re going to catch the flu.’ The underlying issues that plague the black community become exacerbated when the general society is also under pressure. We should take some of this time to build out internal processes and frameworks. If you’re hurting for cash make sure that we’re applying for some of that small business money that’s out there. I think that’s one of the first thing black businesses should be focused on is making sure we get our cut of that stimulus money. So we need to be adept at using all those resources that are out there and get those stimulus resources to help undergird our fledgling businesses. But we need to focus on tightening up our ship as much as we can and have a positive attitude through this process as well.
What are some obstacles you foresee in receiving the stimulus package?
DM: The same stuff that black folks face when they want to get venture capital like you need more collateral, you’ve got to have better credit, you’ve got to have x amount of co-signers, it’s the same hurdles that we have to cross when we’re going into the professional lending community to get venture capital. Less than half of one percent of black business owners ever get any venture capital; this is the Small Business Administration’s own numbers. When we start talking about Asian and Latino business owners those numbers rise the lighter you get and course a lot of those same business owners can go to the lending mechanisms within their communities, there again is that collaboration, to get funding. But black folks are using their 401Ks and taking a second mortgage on their homes to start businesses which I think is courageous but you are in a highly leveraged situation and the margin for error is extremely slim.
The same challenges we have in getting venture capital are the same nebulous grandfathering mechanisms that they [may] use for the stimulus checks. That’s where your black elected are supposed to be running interference for you to mitigate some of those critical risk factors because as business owners you can’t mitigate them, you are not in those rooms. So that’s where your elected officials are supposed to come in your congressman and your congresswomen the Black Congressional Caucus need to be smoked out a little bit in that instance to make sure that [black owned businesses] are getting their stimulus check. The narrative is that when black business owners are trying to get their fair share of federal funds somehow it’s a handout, its corporate welfare for everyone else it’s a stimulus package, my point is don’t let them run that game on you.
For me you know you got to stay in touch with your small business directory in your region, call your congressman and e-mail and call Small Business Association regional director to make sure that there are no nebulous grandfathering clauses and mechanisms that adversely target black business owners.
In the area of the venture capital, there are black-led funds that are being created so some progress is being made.
DM: There are over one hundred black venture capitalists out there at the time but those funds still create less than half of one percent. It shouldn’t be the burden only black venture capitalists to make sure that black business owners get VC. If a black business owner has a strong business plan they should be able to go to anybody’s VC. They like they should be able to go to the bank and get funding based upon a strong business plan and good credit.
You’re coming against a system that will not permit that level of financial empowerment for black entrepreneurs.
DM: That is why I self-funded; I didn’t have time to deal with all of that. There’s [Harlem Capital Partners, Arlan Hamilton] in Silicon Valley, and three or four brothers in Atlanta that have multi-billion dollar funds the one in Harlem is one hundred and thirty million dollar fund. But the venture capital that white folks are getting is like six hundred billion. It’s almost a trillion dollars of venture capital that flows into small businesses every year and black-owned businesses get half of a percentage of that, it’s nothing more than financial redlining. In the advertising industry, black people spend 1.30 trillion dollars on consumable goods that would rank black people as the ninth richest economy in the world, that’s a larger gross domestic product than India, Canada, and Switzerland. But what do agencies and brands spend with black-owned media, you are not getting the same cut as Vlad TV. Black entrepreneurs are financially red-lined in all industries and the lifeblood of any business is capital. If you can get your hands on capital so that you’re not using your own funds and placing yourself in a highly leveraged scenario where your margin for error is very low, it’s probably going to be hard to make it out of those first five years.
How can we overcome financial red-lining and level the playing field?
DM: It’s not going to be leveled so we should get away from that notion. After four hundred years of this current situation to think that we are somehow going to get to an egalitarian construct, I think that’s a little naive. What we should be looking at is moving the needle, what is a good metric for us to hit over the next decade? What is an obtainable objective key result we should be shooting for? One of our key objectives should be collaboration, one of the key result that we should be looking for through more collaboration with black business owners is to create independent funding mechanisms like some of the VCs are doing. So ten years from now, if the VCs are at two or three billion collectively and they lend to black businesses and then those black businesses become solvent. Now those funds are then able to partner with larger white funds to bring even more power into the black community.
The notion of integration twisted our brains because we don’t think about building out our own value first. We think about how we go to the mainstream folks and extrapolate value when we should be looking to collaborate [with one another], it’s simple but it’s not easy. I met my business partner Greg while we were working at Moxie, the third-largest digital agency in the world; they do close to seven hundred million a year. While Greg and I were managing Verizon’s account, it was our job to execute those budgets from a creative and digital perspective, we said let’s come together and we’ll go back to these same corporate clients and try to [land them as] clients. Then we’ll hire some black kids to teach them the game, we’ll collaborate with other black-owned agencies and other black-owned platforms to create intrinsic value to go get some more [clients]; it all kind of starts with us being more collaborative with one another. To avoid being financially red-lined, the black community must generate their economic power, because power only respects power. Economic power doesn’t respond to you trying to make them feel guilty or have some sort of morality, it only responds to power.
The black community’s problem is two-fold because many black people have bought into the ideology of white supremacy while also having to constantly deal with institutionalized racism.
DM: I grew up in the Nation of Islam and I read the teachings of Honorable Elijah Muhammad who said to ‘love your own and go for self. It’s really simple but yet the execution is difficult because we view ourselves through the lens of white supremacy and white supremacy views us through an extremely devalued lens. Until we become more collaborative amongst each other and stop seeing each other that way we’re just going to keep going around in circles. We have to collaborate because we’re all in the same boat, we are all culturally, socially, financially, and economically red-lined.
We have to go for self and it doesn’t mean that you’re against anyone else. That’s a problem that black people tend to have when you start speaking up for black only advantages that you are somehow against everyone else. We as black people have got to stop being ashamed for sticking up for ourselves. Black people must know their value and their self-worth, if we knew better we would do better. The opinion that matters the most is the one that you have of yourself.
You touched upon the idea of collaboration as a means for the black entrepreneurs to gain power. Why is it necessary for the black community to gain power?
DM: Economics is power because with economics you can buy your politicians. You support your politicians and they have to help push your agenda through, have your interests at heart, and they’re willing to fight for your interests because they can get financial support from you. We live in a capitalist society that’s what people keep forgetting. You think you live in a democracy but you live in a capitalist free market that controls everything. The more capital you have you will get more democracy, better health care, better education, the nicer neighborhood you can live in. It’s a capitalist society, that’s where we live and we seem to have missed that. Other groups seem to get that, these immigrants that come over here and understand the rules of the game; I’ve seen it a million times.
How has your business allowed you to utilize your power within the digital marketing industry?
DM: In order to negotiate you have to negotiate from a position of power. When we talk to clients we show them the gaps, first, we show them what they’re doing wrong. We come in with data and insights to show them where there are some chinks in their armor. Then we pull back the scab a little bit and tell them we’re also talking to your competitor down the street, the only key is who’s going to get the solution first. We’re very assertive in our approach. If you read the 48 Laws of Power the first law is you have to negotiate from a position of power, if not you are just begging. At the end of the day, you have one life to live. You can waste it by running around with a cup in your hand saying you will work for food or you can collaborate with your brothers and sisters, try to generate some power, and then you can be in the position to negotiate with anybody that you want, that’s the solution.
Based on your experience what three skills are needed to be a successful entrepreneur?
DM: The first skill is the ability to be a continuous learner, to have a zeal for knowledge. The second is to have a business mind, the difference between being a practitioner and an entrepreneur is different. You might be a great artist and make cool t-shirts but how you turn that skill into a scalable business? Being business-minded is understanding operations, accounts payable, accounts receivable, legal, taxes, and cash flow. The third skill isn’t a skill but more of an attitude, you have to be able to manage your morale and that comes from having a relationship with a higher power like YAH. You got to have that relationship to fuel your morale. But the management of your morale is significant, it’s being self-motivated. Being able to talk yourself into the fight on a daily basis is a skill.
What are your future projects and how do you plan to grow your business?
DM: Greg says twenty-five by twenty-five by 2025, our plan is to have twenty-five million in revenue, have at least twenty-five employees that are full time in one place not remote, and have this done by 2025, that’s our goal. The way we intend to do that is to continue to expand inside of corporate clients that we have and then to bring more corporate clients into the pipeline. Also, one of the keys for black entrepreneurs is productizing, if there is a process, framework, methodology, or recipe that you have that is your secret sauce, make a product because now you’re scaling your intellectual property and capability, and you’re multiplying yourself exponentially by having a product. That’s what we’re looking into to create [proprietary] experience design software that we can then productize and sell to other agencies.
*Since the interview Fulton Mecklenburg has not received any benefits from the stimulus package for small business.
Follow them at Website: www.fulmeck.com, Twitter: @FulMeckAgency, Instagram: @fulmeck, YouTube: FultonMecklenburg, LinkedIn: FultonMecklenburg
6 Types of Distance Education
*Distance education is the type of study method done by using digital means of communication between students and teachers. It can be done by email, via messaging platforms, forums or video chats.
Nowadays distance education is becoming more popular with students. Online courses are slowly but surely replacing regular ones and assignments are completed digitally rather than written on paper.
Distance education is a good option to consider when lacking good institutions in your hometown or due to any kind of circumstances because of which you can’t attend classes regularly. There are different types of distance learning, which are talked about and explained below, for you to choose the best one for your lifestyle.
Online courses with an open schedule
One of the most flexible ways of getting distance education is taking online courses. You are provided with study materials like digital textbooks, presentations by teachers, etc. This form of studying is easy to adapt to your schedule, studying on your own time. You will be given deadlines that have to be met, otherwise work can be done at your own pace. Also, a great choice if you love to work individually.
Schedule based learning
As the name suggests, schedule based study means attending classes or doing group projects online. This form of distance study gives the most similar feeling to physically attending school, while still giving off-campus study possibilities. It is less flexible than taking online courses but gives you more of a school like an experience. This study form is used the most because it mimics physically attending classes the most.
Hybrid distance learning
Hybrid distance learning takes both previously mentioned forms of distance learning and combines different advantages of online learning from those forms. The hybrid way of learning still has online classes that have to be attended, but students can do homework at their own time whenever just have to meet the deadline. At the end of the semester, deadlines tend to stack up and you’ve probably thought that it would be great for someone to do my assignment for me cheap, get help online to send out all of the assignments on time.
E-learning
Electronic learning is a type of schedule based learning. Students are required to attend online classes weekly based around a specific schedule. Students study from online classes, online books, CDs and DVDs. Like in regular school students are provided with a schedule that can’t be changed and has to be followed exactly. This is the most common form of distance learning used in high schools when using online platforms.
Half and half
Commonly used in universities is online course learning while still attending institution a couple of times every month. This suit students who work full time or have other activities they have to attend on a daily basis. Schoolwork can be done on the student’s suitable time while meeting the deadlines, but tests, quizzes, and exams are done physically attending the school.
Video discussions
Not the most common way of studying, but used in smaller groups is video study meetings. Most of the work is done together with the teacher by attending online video classes, where the teacher talks about the subject and student not only listen but discuss and then have to make some kind of assignment. This is the best form of communication if the group is on the smaller side and studying requires more talking and discussing topics than actually writing things down.
Distance education is an ideal way of studying for people who don’t have time, money or will to attend actual classes. Distance learning has different times that can be mixed and matched for the ideal form that accommodates everyone’s needs, whether you love to study with others or prefer doing everything by yourself. Distance learning is a new way of studying that should be considered when attending school is not an option.
Author’s Bio:
Susan Wallace is an aspiring writer who hopes to make it big one day. Lately, she has been looking more into online courses to help perfect her writing skills. She is interested in learning literature and its history to be knowledgeable of her working field. As she doesn’t want to disturb her schedule she has been leaning towards non-schedule based distance learning type.
What is Numerology and How Does it Work? An Informative Guide
*Are you someone who’s interested in secretive and occult subjects? Then you may already know the meanings behind military or government secret handshakes.
You might also be into things like astrology, tarot card readings, or other new-age things. But have you heard of numerology before? As you may guess, this has to do with numbers and their roles in our lives.
What is numerology? And is numerology real? We’ll tell you everything you need to know about numerology in this article.
What Is Numerology?
Numerology is the belief of a connection between certain numbers and the events that happen in our lives. This is because numerologists believe that each number has its own energy, or “vibration.”
Today, the term “vibration” is also used when describing the power held within other new-age items, such as crystals and essential oils. If you’re into new-age things, then you’ll probably notice this term around a lot.
Is Numerology Real?
We can define numerology, but is it real? For that question, the answer is up in the air.
For most people, they think recurring numbers in their lifetime are just a coincidence, and that the mind chooses to see a pattern. But for others, they do believe that numerology is a real thing.
As far as we know, it’s something akin to religion. There are people on polarizing sides of numerology, but there’s no concrete evidence of it not being real.
For most people, it’s something fun to look into, but not a serious belief. They treat it as they’d treat astrology; while it’s fun to get readings, they don’t really let it run their lives. In your case, it may be ideal to do so as well.
Pythagoras, the Father of Western Numerology
If you’ve tried to research numerology, then you might have come across the Pythagorean numerology chart. And if you’ve taken high school math, then that name probably sounds familiar.
That’s probably because you’ve learned the Pythagorean theorem. This is an equation that lets anyone figure out the lengths of any side of a triangle, provided that it’s a right triangle (it has a 90 degree angle). The equation goes like this: a²+b²=c², with “c” being the hypotenuse, or the longest side of the triangle.
Although this is a “theorem,” it’s actually a widely accepted equation, as it’s been proven to be true in concrete terms. Because of this, you might think anything else Pythagoras came up with is concrete as well, such as the Pythagorean numerology chart. He’s considered the Father of Western Numerology, after all.
Both Pythagoras and his followers highly believed in the powers associated with numbers. This was why he came up with his triangle theorem. He also discovered how music had mathematical properties to it as well.
But when it comes to his numerology chart, it’s probably best taken with a grain of salt.
Pythagorean Numerology Chart
When it comes to the Pythagorean numerology chart, each letter in the Latin alphabet is assigned a particular number from 1 to 9, with 3 on each number except for 9 (there are only 2 letters here).
To get your name number, you’d add together all of the numbers associated with each letter of your full name. Then, you add those digits together. If that results in a number that has more than one digit, then you add them together again.
You keep doing this until you’re left with one number. That is then your name number.
If you ever get your name changed, then you’ll have to recalculate this number.
Calculating Your Life Path Number
Another way to get the number your life is associated with is to calculate your life path number. This is a simpler method, as you just add up all the numbers in your birthdate. Then, you do the same calculations as with the name number, until you reach one single number.
What Life Path Numbers Mean
Now you know the numerology basics on how to calculate your name or life path number. But what does this mean, exactly?
For instance, if you get a number 1 as a result, you’ll want to know the life path number 1 meaning. Well, number readings in numerology are pretty similar to the ones you get in things like astrology.
For example, people who have the number 1 as a life path number tend to be full of life, energy, and passion. They also love to discover new things.
Other things linked to your life path number include your family, health, and love life.
Do note that although you reach one number that dominates your life, it’s most likely not the only one that influences how it goes. You can think of the other ones as supporting numbers, such as your birthdate, social security number, and other important numbers you collect throughout your lifetime.
You may also keep running into certain numbers in your lifetime. If you keep seeing recurring digits, then you might want to pay attention, as this may be life’s way of catching and directing your attention to something important.
Impress Your Friends With Your Newfound Numerology Knowledge
So what is numerology? It’s the fascinating study and belief that links numbers to certain things happening.
Whether or not you subscribe to this belief, you have to admit that it’s a pretty interesting concept. So the next time you meet up with your friends, you’ll have some fantastic information to share with them. And who knows, maybe you’ll get someone else down the rabbit hole with numerology!
If you’re looking for more interesting reads, then check out our lazy girl’s guide to easy hairstyles.
