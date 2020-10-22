Urban Hip Hop
Amber Rose Clams Ex Kanye West ‘Has Bullied Me for 10 Years’ [VIDEO]
*Amber Rose has opened up about her relationship with ex Kanye West, claiming the bipolar rapper has bullied her since their 2010 breakup.
Rose told host Adam22 of the “No Jumper” podcast that she “didn’t get anything” from their time together.
“I didn’t soak up anything from him. Me and him are two very different people,” the 37-year-old mother of two said on Wednesday’s episode of the podcast. “I’m a compassionate person. I have empathy. I’m a good person. That’s why people love me. That’s why anybody I’ve ever dated loved me. You can’t really mention anyone that says anything really bad about me — except for him, because I got away.”
Rose later admitted that “I don’t really think about him like that,” she continued. “For me, it’s some guy that I dated 10 years ago.”
Amber Rose says that Kanye West and Trump are the same person “twins” pic.twitter.com/8iSGApjAfX
— Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) October 22, 2020
She also addressed Ye previously implying that the former stripper was dirty and that he “had to take 30 showers” after their breakup.
“You share two years with someone, you take them around the world, you buy them all the jewelry, you shout out to the world how much you love them and how much fun you have with this person, and then the person decides that this isn’t what they want their life to be,” Rose said her her decision to cal it quits with West. “I opted out. I don’t want my life to be like that. I’m not that type of person. And I don’t know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable, but to slut-shame me and say you needed 30 showers, like, bro, you took me around the world. Since when do you need 30 showers?”
After West, Rose dated rapper Wiz Khalifa, with whom she shares 7-year-old son Sebastian, followed by rapper 21 Savage. She welcomed another son, Slash, in October 2019 with boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards.
Scroll up and watch her full No Jumper interview via the YouTube clip above.
Jennifer Hudson Shades Nat Geo’s Aretha Franklin Project: ’If It’s Not a Film, It’s Nothing’
*Jennifer Hudson has spoken out about her Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” competing with National Geographic’s limited series on the queen of soul.
The Oscar-winning actress shared a special connection with Franklin. Before her passing in 2018, the music icon gave Hudson her blessing to play her on the big screen.
Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo has been tapped to play Franklin in Nat Geo’s Genius: Aretha.
In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hudson had this to say about the two projects: “I know that Aretha was adamant that [her life] be a film. If it’s not a film, it’s nothing. I’m just honored that she picked me to play her. I mean, who can say that? And again, I would have never done it without her wishes.”
READ MORE: Jennifer Hudson on Playing Aretha Franklin: ‘I Still Feel Like She’s In Me’
Now is the time each one of us must raise our voice. It is so important to amplify this call to action.
This is about the future we’d like to see. It’s my hope that every single person who can vote is inspired to make their voice heard! #vote
Full song: https://t.co/EgUCRoDOKA pic.twitter.com/XaoJfMjNx2
— Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) October 20, 2020
“Respect” was set for release in theaters in August 2020, but has been pushed back due to the coronavirus. It will have a limited release in the U.S. on Dec. 25, before a wide release on Jan. 15, 2021.
The film’s director Liesl Tommy previously said this of Hudson, “Jennifer may be one of the most talented people I’ve ever worked with,” she says. Adding, “we were both so humbled by the task that we just agreed that there would be no ego in the process and that Aretha would be the diva in the room at all times, not us.”
Months after filming wrapped, Hudson said this of Franklin: “I still feel like she’s in me, I really do. I just hope to meet her requests. You think you respect Aretha, but once you see the film and you learn her story, you can’t help but to have a newfound respect for her.”
Of her personal connection with Franklin, Hudson shared, “I still have the text chains, so every now and then I look back at them. The last time I spoke to her was Aug. 8, [2018,] and I can honestly say she sang until her last breath.”
Filming on National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha has been halted after a background actor tested positive for COVID-19, Deadline reports. .
Genius: Aretha is slated to debut in early 2021.
Niecy Nash: Actress to Host Her Own Daytime Talk Show
*Comedian and actress Niecy Nash is cooking up her own daytime talk show.
CBS Television Distribution is reportedly preparing to shoot a pilot presentation for the show with James Corden’s Fulwell73, per TheWrap.
Nash previously hosted Style Network’s “Clean Hous” between 2004 and 2011.
News of the project coincides with Nash speaking out about the criticism she has received over her surprise wedding to singer Jessica Betts.
“If I lost a fan because of who I love, then that wasn’t a real fan,” was the response from Nash while chatting with her Instagram followers.
“Who/how I love has nothing to do with my art. I’m still a skilled, Emmy-nominated, award-winning actress,” she wrote. Adding, “I didn’t stop being great at my craft because of where I lay my head … All I know is I’m happy and my projects are lit … Can’t wait for those who never stopped riding to see!”
READ MORE: Niecy Nash Recites Wedding Vows to Wife Jessica Betts in New Music Video [WATCH]
As we reported, the “Claws” actress shocked the world with her marriage to Betts which came after she split from her second husband, Jay Tucker, in December.
The 50-year-old star claims her new lifestyle has nothing to do with her gender nor is she “coming out of the closet.”
Most recently, Nash appeared alongside her new wife in the music video for Betts’ latest single, “Catch Me.”
The video shows the actress wearing a wedding dress on the beach and also features a recording of the couple reciting their wedding vows from their recent nuptials.
“I promise to always love you and to always choose you. You are a testament to the magic that happens when your heart is opened,” Nash says in the music video. “I will meet you there, wherever there is. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me.”
Nash married Betts on Aug. 29 in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. The “Claws” actress opened up about their love story to PEOPLE, saying Betts is “the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life.”
“[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul,” she said.
LisaRaye McCoy Shares Details About Explosive Argument with Stacey Dash on ‘Single Ladies’ Set
*LisaRaye McCoy has offered some insight into why Stacey Dash quit the ‘Single Ladies” show that they starred in together.
The Queen Latifah produced series aired on VH1 for three seasons with the fourth season on BET.
Dash did not return for season 2, and at the time she said her exit in 2011 was personal, as she had to focus on raising her kids and the shooting schedule made parenting quite challenging, theJasminebrand.com reports.
“I truly enjoyed playing Val on Single Ladies, but I have decided to leave the show. I have to be back in L.A. with my children right now and the Single Ladies shooting location makes that impossible,” Dash said. “I wish VH1 the best of luck with the show and in maintaining the strong fanbase we developed in season one.”
McCoy had nothing but positive words to say about her co-star at the time.
“Believe me, I wish things had worked out because I thought Stacey and I were great together. She was my age and we were working it. It was sex symbol to sex symbol. But she didn’t want to be there. I was disappointed about that. She had some issues. I’m not sure exactly what those issues were. In the end, she and VH1 made a decision,” she said.
She also confirmed that she and Dash had an explosive argument on set.
“Yes, there was a disagreement over a scene. And it really wasn’t with me. It was with the director. I think it was about 2 or 3 a.m., and we’d been shooting all damn day,” McCoy explained. “Stacey tried to argue with the director about a line. And I’m like: ‘Girl, if you don’t say what the director wants you to say.’ It wasn’t that serious at first, but it went there.”
READ MORE: Estranged Husband of Stacey Dash Claims Pastor ‘Hypnotized’ Him Into Marrying Actress
View this post on Instagram
While Filming ‘Single Ladies’. Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com (🎥 @vivicahustling)
In a recent interview with Viviva A. Fox, LisaRaye shared new details about the argument, saying: “It’s like 2:00 in the morning and we’re still at it. And she gets an attitude and she doesn’t say her line to me. So even the director was like, ‘Stacey, look at [LisaRaye’s character, Keisha] when you deliver that line and then leave.’ So, by the fourth or fifth take I’m thinking, ‘This is just a one-liner, like, girl, what’s the problem?’ And that’s what I say.”
Continuing, “And she looks and rolls her eyes, but you know I don’t think nothing … but honey child, when I tell you when the director had to come out and speak to her, I had walked over to Stacey and said, ‘Just say the line,’ she put her finger in my face and said, ‘You can’t tell me anything.’”
LisaRaye said she “went Southside Chicago” on Stacey.
“I just said, ‘Stacy, if you don’t take your motherf–king finger out my face…’ but that’s all I had to say because by that time she was taking her heels off and strutting to her dressing room,” LisaRaye continued, “and I was like hold on, ‘You got more to say? Because I can meet you in your dressing room! You want it, you can have it.’”
Dash reportedly showed up to work the next day with a team of security to protect her from LisaRaye.
“She absolutely did,” said McCoy. “And I never said this part before, but she came with security and I was like, ‘Oh, what’s going on today?’ and they was like, ‘You! She brought them for your a**. I said, ‘Get outta here!’ I went to the d*mn producers I said, ‘Do you know how this would look if this gets out? That she had to bring security to set for me? It will make me look like I’m a bully and y’all ain’t got my back?’”
LisaRaye stayed in her dressing room until producers handled the drama with Dash.
“I said you know what, I’m bigger than this, I came here to be professional, I came here to be an actress. I came to get my check,” she added. “Let me go ahead and do what I need to do because one monkey don’t stop no show. And then she wasn’t really that relevant or important to me either. I just really didn’t think it was that big. I thought it would be something she would get over, but she just carried it on, and then I heard she had problems with wardrobe and they start coming telling their stories, and then the producers … yeah, I was just like, ‘Girl, please.”
Hear LisaRaye tell it via the Instagram clip above.
