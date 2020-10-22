Entertainment
Blair Underwood and Jay Pharaoh On Roles in New Hulu Film ‘Bad Hair’ / WATCH
“Bad Hair” is a new horror-comedy written, produced and directed by Justin Simien (“Dear White People”). The film is set in 1989 Los Angeles in the world of a music video television network.
It stars Elle Lorraine (“Insecure”) as Anna, an assistant at “Culture” who is trying to move into an on-camera spot. At the suggestion of her new boss, Anna gets a killer new weave, that has a mind of its own.
Blair Underwood also stars in the film as Anna’s Uncle Amos Bludso. He’s a constant supportive presence in Anna’s life, and someone she turns too as she unravels the mystery with her hair. EURweb correspondent Jill Munroe talked with Blair and the other male lead in the film, Jay Pharaoh, about men and their relationship with hair, plus changing yourself to get ahead.
Jill: Do Black men have the same experiences with hair as women?
Blair: No, you know better than that. We like to present ourselves well. We like to be dressed when we can, color coordinated when we can. Got to get the hair sliced up. Get the fade going. But it’s on a different level. I have a mother and I have two sisters, and I have a wife and a daughter now. It’s on a different level in terms of the time and certainly the money… that’s why I thought this project – created by Justin Simien who wrote, directed and produced this – I really thought this was brilliant and a stroke of genius, to put this story – which is all about a weave that’s possessing people. A hair possession story or tale, which is a Japanese and Korean genre of horror – I’ve never seen that in American cinema. So, to deal with an aspect of hair possession, in Black culture, knowing what our hair means to us – and our protagonist (Anna) played by Elle Lorraine – to put that in the walk and lived experience of a Black woman, I thought that was genius.
Jill: There are very many layers that we go through in this film. For Anna, she changed to get into the room. In your opinion, is there ever a time to conform to get the opportunity to step into the room?
Blair: If you’re asking me, absolutely. I think compromise is important. It depends on how far you want to get ahead. But as you compromise, you don’t lose sight of yourself. You can’t lose sight of your integrity and where you’re going inside of yourself. If you have a six-foot afro, and your boss says, “that’s cool, I need you to cut it down to a half an inch. If that’s going to allow you to pay your bills, handle your business and take care of your kids. Take care of yourself and put a roof over your head, than do that. The fact that you want your hair six inches long, a year down the road when you’re the manager or CEO, you can wear your hair how you want. It’s important to understand that compromise doesn’t mean losing yourself or giving up. It means, you may have to take that punch for the team.
Jay Pharaoh gave a huge spoiler about who dies in the film. Watch his interview below with caution! 🙂
“Bad Hair” also stars Jay Pharaoh, Lena Waithe, Kelly Rowland, Laverne Cox, Chanté Adams, James Van Der Beek, Usher Raymond IV, and Vanessa Williams.
It arrives on Hulu October 23, just in time for Halloween.
Amber Rose Clams Ex Kanye West ‘Has Bullied Me for 10 Years’ [VIDEO]
*Amber Rose has opened up about her relationship with ex Kanye West, claiming the bipolar rapper has bullied her since their 2010 breakup.
Rose told host Adam22 of the “No Jumper” podcast that she “didn’t get anything” from their time together.
“I didn’t soak up anything from him. Me and him are two very different people,” the 37-year-old mother of two said on Wednesday’s episode of the podcast. “I’m a compassionate person. I have empathy. I’m a good person. That’s why people love me. That’s why anybody I’ve ever dated loved me. You can’t really mention anyone that says anything really bad about me — except for him, because I got away.”
Rose later admitted that “I don’t really think about him like that,” she continued. “For me, it’s some guy that I dated 10 years ago.”
READ MORE: Blair Underwood and Jay Pharaoh On Roles in New Hulu Film 'Bad Hair' / WATCH
Amber Rose says that Kanye West and Trump are the same person “twins” pic.twitter.com/8iSGApjAfX
— Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) October 22, 2020
She also addressed Ye previously implying that the former stripper was dirty and that he “had to take 30 showers” after their breakup.
“You share two years with someone, you take them around the world, you buy them all the jewelry, you shout out to the world how much you love them and how much fun you have with this person, and then the person decides that this isn’t what they want their life to be,” Rose said her her decision to cal it quits with West. “I opted out. I don’t want my life to be like that. I’m not that type of person. And I don’t know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable, but to slut-shame me and say you needed 30 showers, like, bro, you took me around the world. Since when do you need 30 showers?”
After West, Rose dated rapper Wiz Khalifa, with whom she shares 7-year-old son Sebastian, followed by rapper 21 Savage. She welcomed another son, Slash, in October 2019 with boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards.
Scroll up and watch her full No Jumper interview via the YouTube clip above.
3rd-Degree Murder Charge Dismissed Against Derek Chauvin, Ex-officer in George Floyd Case
*A judge has dismissed a lesser murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.
Chauvin was charged with 3rd-degree murder after he was captured on video in May pressing his knee on the neck of Floyd for almost 10 minutes before he died.
On Thursday, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said prosecutors did not have probable cause to charge Chauvin with third-degree murder, which is a crime committed without premeditation or intent to kill. The judge said the evidence supports taking a second-degree murder charge to trial. If convicted, it could lead to decades in prison.
Here’s more from MSN.com:
Cahill also upheld a manslaughter charge against Chauvin and all six charges against three other officers who were a part of Floyd’s arrest team. Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao. Kueng and Lane helped restrain Floyd, Cahill noted, while Thao kept bystanders at bay.
In his ruling, Cahill said a third-degree murder charge was appropriate in cases in which a defendant’s actions were “eminently dangerous to other persons” and were not specifically targeted at the person who died.
READ MORE: George Floyd's Killer Derek Chauvin Posts $1M Bond and Leaves Prison
In August, Chauvin’s attorney filed a motion in court stating there was no probable cause to support the murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. The documentation claimed the fentanyl in George Floyd’s system caused his death instead of the prolonged pressure from Chauvin kneeling on his neck for 8 minutes. Additionally, it stated several pre-existing conditions contributed to his death, the Daily Mail reported.
‘If [Mr. Floyd] was found dead at home alone and no other apparent causes, it would have been acceptable to label his death an overdose.”
“The evidence presented by the State does not indicate that Chauvin’s actions were eminently dangerous to anyone other than Floyd,” Cahill wrote in his ruling this week.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison reacted to the ruling, stating “The court’s decision to dismiss just one of the lesser charges against just one of the defendants — while leaving intact all the charges against the other three defendants — is based on how appellate courts have interpreted the statute in question,” Ellison said in a statement.
“We are considering our options in light of the court’s strong order on the remaining charges,” he added.
All four former cops are awaiting trial set for March 8, 2021. It is expected that they will be acquitted.
Jennifer Hudson Shades Nat Geo’s Aretha Franklin Project: ’If It’s Not a Film, It’s Nothing’
*Jennifer Hudson has spoken out about her Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” competing with National Geographic’s limited series on the queen of soul.
The Oscar-winning actress shared a special connection with Franklin. Before her passing in 2018, the music icon gave Hudson her blessing to play her on the big screen.
Meanwhile, Cynthia Erivo has been tapped to play Franklin in Nat Geo’s Genius: Aretha.
In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hudson had this to say about the two projects: “I know that Aretha was adamant that [her life] be a film. If it’s not a film, it’s nothing. I’m just honored that she picked me to play her. I mean, who can say that? And again, I would have never done it without her wishes.”
READ MORE: Jennifer Hudson on Playing Aretha Franklin: 'I Still Feel Like She's In Me'
Now is the time each one of us must raise our voice. It is so important to amplify this call to action.
This is about the future we’d like to see. It’s my hope that every single person who can vote is inspired to make their voice heard! #vote
Full song: https://t.co/EgUCRoDOKA pic.twitter.com/XaoJfMjNx2
— Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) October 20, 2020
“Respect” was set for release in theaters in August 2020, but has been pushed back due to the coronavirus. It will have a limited release in the U.S. on Dec. 25, before a wide release on Jan. 15, 2021.
The film’s director Liesl Tommy previously said this of Hudson, “Jennifer may be one of the most talented people I’ve ever worked with,” she says. Adding, “we were both so humbled by the task that we just agreed that there would be no ego in the process and that Aretha would be the diva in the room at all times, not us.”
Months after filming wrapped, Hudson said this of Franklin: “I still feel like she’s in me, I really do. I just hope to meet her requests. You think you respect Aretha, but once you see the film and you learn her story, you can’t help but to have a newfound respect for her.”
Of her personal connection with Franklin, Hudson shared, “I still have the text chains, so every now and then I look back at them. The last time I spoke to her was Aug. 8, [2018,] and I can honestly say she sang until her last breath.”
Filming on National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha has been halted after a background actor tested positive for COVID-19, Deadline reports. .
Genius: Aretha is slated to debut in early 2021.
