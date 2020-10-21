Urban Hip Hop
Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued For Sexual Assault Over 2015 Video Showing Abuse of Minor
*Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued by the woman he allegedly sexually abused at a party in 2015 when she was just 13.
The woman, identified as Jane Doe, claims that the rapper and Tauquan “Tay Milly” Anderson sexually assaulted her, and the incident was filmed and later posted online.
The victim suffered “severe emotional and psychological injuries,” court documents state, TMZ reports.
6ix9ine’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, tells the outlet that the rapper will “defend the lawsuit vigorously” once he’s properly served.
Here’s more from TMZ:
Jane Doe claims, on top of being underage at the time, she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and was unable to consent as 6ix9ine and another adult, Tay Milly, made 3 sexually explicit videos which she says they later posted online.
According to the docs … the first video featured Doe performing oral sex on Tay Milly while Tekashi did pelvic thrusts behind her — without engaging in sex — and he slapped her butt. The second vid allegedly featured the girl sitting on 6ix9ine’s lap in a bra and underwear, and in the third … she claims she was laying naked across their laps while Milly groped her.
Jane Doe is suing 6ix9ine and Tay Milly for child sexual assault, child sexual abuse and infliction of emotional distress, the report states.
“By reason of her age, and being given drugs and alcohol which caused her to be in an impaired mental state without her knowledge, permission or consent, the plaintiff was incapable of consenting to the recording,” the document states.
“As an internationally known rap and hip hop artist and performer, defendant Hernandez uploaded [the videos] onto various social media accounts on the internet with the intention and expectation that millions of people would view the videos,” it added.
Tekashi previously took a plea deal in the criminal case in October 2018 for making a music video featuring sex with a minor. He was sentenced to 4 years probation.
crime
Rapper Nuke Bizzle Arrested After Bragging About Unemployment Fraud in Song (Watch)
*He just couldn’t help himself. A Memphis rapper who bragged in a song and music video about getting rich off of unemployment fraud has been arrested on charges of fraudulently obtaining $1.2 million in COVID-19 unemployment benefits.
Nuke Bizzle (real name Fontrell Antonio Baines), 31, was charged Friday with allegedly obtaining and using debit cards that were pre-loaded with unemployment benefits administered by the California Employment Development Department (EDD). The debit cards he received were issued in the names of third-parties, according to a 32-page complaint filed against him by U.S. State Attorney Nicola T. Hanna of the Central District of California.
The investigation found that 92 debit cards pre-loaded with more than $1.2 million in fraudulently obtained benefits were mailed to addresses in Beverly Hills and Koreatown that Baines had access to, according to an affidavit submitted by the Department of Justice.
In a series of since-deleted posts, Baines posted pics to his Instagram account reportedly showing him holding stacks of $100 bills, wearing expensive gold watches and boasting of renting a $6,500/month Hollywood Hills home. He also posted a music video on YouTube for a track entitled “EDD” in which he brags about doing “my swagger for EDD” while holding up a stack of envelopes from the agency and getting rich by “go[ing] to the bank with a stack of these,” according to information provided by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).
Watch below:
When he was arrested on Sept. 23 in Las Vegas, Baines had eight debit cards in his possession, seven of which were in the names of other people, according to the DOJ affidavit filed in the case.
He’s being charged with three felony offenses – access device fraud, aggravated identity theft, and interstate transportation of stolen property. If convicted of all charges, Baines would face a statutory maximum sentence of 22 years in federal prison. His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 5.
crime
This Fool (Catrell Walls) Charged with Sexually Assaulting 7-Yr-Old Cousin During School Livestream!
*A Chicago man was arrested after he sexually assaulted his cousin during her remote learning class on Thursday.
Police arrested 18-year-old Catrell Walls on Saturday after the seven-year-old victim told investigators and her father about the abuse. The heinous act took place around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in Chatham and it was filmed while a remote learning session was live via Google Meets.
Prosecutors said the child signed in during an independent study session which is conducted between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and students are instructed to stay on mute and turn their cameras off. However, the victim signed on to the session at 1:10 p.m. and was on mute but left her camera on.
Four students were also logged on and two of them noticed Walls forcing the victim to perform a sexual act and said “What’s going on? What’s happening?” Their comments alerted the teacher who was using a separate computer while conducting the session and she told everyone to log off. The incident was reported to the school’s principal and they contacted the victim’s family along with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, and police. The teacher also told investigators she saw Walls pick up the computer and turning it off.
crime
R. Kelly Jail Beating Went Down While No Guard ‘Raised A Finger’ Says Legal Team
*We’re hearing more about that attack that R. Kelly experienced back in August.
A recently released video shows the the jailed singer being punched by another inmate and that not one guard intervened or even “raised a finger” to help him until the attack was well underway.
In a new court filing. Kelly’s legal team asserts that the singer, who is being held at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center on federal sex abuse charges, was assaulted in August by Jeremiah Farmer, who had punched Kelly repeatedly to get media attention for himself, according to a CNN report.
The August assault left Kelly with “significant physical and psychological injuries,” the filing said. As of this posting, his lawyers have not released the video, however.
Eventually, a guard, identified by center officials as “D. Szyhowski,” ordered Farmer to stop beating Kelly and sprayed Farmer with pepper spray, CNN reported, citing a Bureau of Prison report.
In their filing on Friday (10-16-20), Kelly’s attorneys wrote that Farmer “roamed a great distance within the MCC before carrying out that act, without any opposition.
“An unresolved issue remains as to whether MCC personnel encouraged, and then allowed, a beating of Mr. Kelly to take place. That alone merits an evidentiary hearing.”
Kelly is facing federal and state charges in Illinois, including child pornography and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and federal charges in New York, including racketeering and sex trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
