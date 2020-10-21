Obama/Trump/Political
Obama to Address Black Men Specifically in Tonight’s Drive-In Rally for Biden (Video)
*In Barack Obama’s scheduled drive-in rally tonight in Philadelphia, he’ll talk directly to Black voters — and Black men specifically — in an effort to earn their vote for his former vice president and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
The POWER Interfaith coalition, a Pennsylvania-based progressive group, conducted a poll this month, reported first by Politico, that found that 72 percent of Philly’s Black male voters under the age of 50 are backing Biden. Comparatively, 91 percent of Black voters above 50 years old in the same survey are supporting the Democratic nominee. Among the younger male voters, 14 percent are casting a ballot for Trump and 9 percent are undecided.
“I think they’re worried,” said Bishop Dwayne Royster, executive director of POWER Interfaith, of Biden’s campaign. “In the city of Philadelphia, the largest segment of the population is African American of any one group. And when African American males don’t show up, that could certainly be a problem.”
Meanwhile Obama released a video Tuesday evening that offered a preview of the rally, telling young people that they can create “a new normal” in American politics by going to vote.
“One of the most inspiring things about this year has been to see so many young Americans fired up, organizing, marching and fighting for change,” Mr. Obama said. “Your generation can be the one that creates a new normal in America. One that’s fairer, where the system treats everybody equally and gives everybody opportunity. We can come out of this moment stronger than before.”
Watch below or here on Twitter:
One of the most inspiring things about this year has been seeing so many young people organizing, marching, and fighting for change. And to change the game on any of the issues we care about, we’ve got to vote for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/vfHnP4XPxK
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 21, 2020
In the final 13 days of the election, Obama is expected to play a big role in Democratic campaigns up and down the ticket: He’s appearing in ads across the country for Democratic Senate candidates, including in Maine, Georgia and South Carolina. He and former first lady Michelle Obama also filmed digital spots for Biden, which appear on their Facebook pages, and he has helped raise enormous sums of money for Biden and Senate contenders.
Biden, who is debating President Trump in Nashville on Thursday, is not attending the Pennsylvania visit with Obama.
crime
Rapper Nuke Bizzle Arrested After Bragging About Unemployment Fraud in Song (Watch)
*He just couldn’t help himself. A Memphis rapper who bragged in a song and music video about getting rich off of unemployment fraud has been arrested on charges of fraudulently obtaining $1.2 million in COVID-19 unemployment benefits.
Nuke Bizzle (real name Fontrell Antonio Baines), 31, was charged Friday with allegedly obtaining and using debit cards that were pre-loaded with unemployment benefits administered by the California Employment Development Department (EDD). The debit cards he received were issued in the names of third-parties, according to a 32-page complaint filed against him by U.S. State Attorney Nicola T. Hanna of the Central District of California.
The investigation found that 92 debit cards pre-loaded with more than $1.2 million in fraudulently obtained benefits were mailed to addresses in Beverly Hills and Koreatown that Baines had access to, according to an affidavit submitted by the Department of Justice.
In a series of since-deleted posts, Baines posted pics to his Instagram account reportedly showing him holding stacks of $100 bills, wearing expensive gold watches and boasting of renting a $6,500/month Hollywood Hills home. He also posted a music video on YouTube for a track entitled “EDD” in which he brags about doing “my swagger for EDD” while holding up a stack of envelopes from the agency and getting rich by “go[ing] to the bank with a stack of these,” according to information provided by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).
Watch below:
When he was arrested on Sept. 23 in Las Vegas, Baines had eight debit cards in his possession, seven of which were in the names of other people, according to the DOJ affidavit filed in the case.
He’s being charged with three felony offenses – access device fraud, aggravated identity theft, and interstate transportation of stolen property. If convicted of all charges, Baines would face a statutory maximum sentence of 22 years in federal prison. His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 5.
#BlackLivesMatter
Memphis Poll Worker Fired After Turning Away Voter in Black Lives Matter’ T-Shirt (Video)
*A Shelby County, Tennessee, poll worker was fired Friday after election officials learned that he had turned away voters who were wearing masks and T-shirts that said Black Lives Matter.
The poll worker out of the Dave Wells Community Center in North Memphis was fired after he asked someone wearing a BLM T-shirt to turn it inside-out, the election commission said. Voters are usually asked to do that if they’re wearing clothing with the name of a political candidate on the ballot, but “BLM” is not political, the election commission said.
The worker was fired on the spot. Elections administrator Linda Phillips said he’d been informed several times what the rules were. “He was given very clear instructions. He was given clear instructions the next day, and again didn’t pay attention to them. So he was terminated,” Phillips said.
There is some disagreement about what the actual message on the shirt was. State Rep. Antonio Parkinson said on his Facebook page that the shirt read, “I Can’t Breathe,” a phrase that is also associated with the Black Lives Matter movement. Thompson said they were told by an operations manager that the message was “Black Lives Matter,” but said the worker would have been fired in either circumstance.
Early voting at 26 Shelby County sites runs through Oct. 29. Wednesday and Thursday’s turnout set early voting records, the election commission said. As of Monday night, more than 29,200 people voted.
Watch a report about the fired poll worker below:
Entertainment
Beastie Boys, for First Time Ever, Licenses Song for Commercial Use…for Joe Biden (Watch Ad )
*The Beastie Boys had never before licensed any of their songs for an ad until this presidential election.
During Sunday’s Steelers/Browns game, their 1994 classic “Sabotage” was featured in a spot for the campaign of Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The ad focuses on how the COVID-19 shutdowns have decimated the live music industry. It highlights a club in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the Blind Pig, that remains shuttered after a 50-year run as a pillar of the community. The owner blames its closing on what he considers Donald Trump’s shortsighted response to the coronavirus crisis.
According to Variety, a Biden campaign spokesperson said the Beastie Boys, who had “never licensed music for an ad until now,” agreed to the use of “Sabotage” in the spot “because of the importance of the election.
The song begins about 40 seconds into the 60-second spot, allowing the climactic appearance of Biden and running mate Kamala Harris in masks to appear as if they were part of the classic Spike Jonez video.
According to Variety,
The late Adam Yauch stipulated in his will that the music he was involved in creating could not be used for product advertising purposes. The group has sued Monster Energy and GoldieBox for using their songs in the past. They have allowed “Sabotage” to be used in trailers for “Star Trek” and the “Destiny 2” videogame.
Search
TV Calendar: Coming to Small Screens
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider6 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]