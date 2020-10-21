Obama to Address Black Men Specifically in Tonight’s Drive-In Rally for Biden (Video)

*In Barack Obama’s scheduled drive-in rally tonight in Philadelphia, he’ll talk directly to Black voters — and Black men specifically — in an effort to earn their vote for his former vice president and current Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The POWER Interfaith coalition, a Pennsylvania-based progressive group, conducted a poll this month, reported first by Politico, that found that 72 percent of Philly’s Black male voters under the age of 50 are backing Biden. Comparatively, 91 percent of Black voters above 50 years old in the same survey are supporting the Democratic nominee. Among the younger male voters, 14 percent are casting a ballot for Trump and 9 percent are undecided.

“I think they’re worried,” said Bishop Dwayne Royster, executive director of POWER Interfaith, of Biden’s campaign. “In the city of Philadelphia, the largest segment of the population is African American of any one group. And when African American males don’t show up, that could certainly be a problem.”

Meanwhile Obama released a video Tuesday evening that offered a preview of the rally, telling young people that they can create “a new normal” in American politics by going to vote.

“One of the most inspiring things about this year has been to see so many young Americans fired up, organizing, marching and fighting for change,” Mr. Obama said. “Your generation can be the one that creates a new normal in America. One that’s fairer, where the system treats everybody equally and gives everybody opportunity. We can come out of this moment stronger than before.”

In the final 13 days of the election, Obama is expected to play a big role in Democratic campaigns up and down the ticket: He’s appearing in ads across the country for Democratic Senate candidates, including in Maine, Georgia and South Carolina. He and former first lady Michelle Obama also filmed digital spots for Biden, which appear on their Facebook pages, and he has helped raise enormous sums of money for Biden and Senate contenders.

Biden, who is debating President Trump in Nashville on Thursday, is not attending the Pennsylvania visit with Obama.