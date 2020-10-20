Politics
Black Women OWN The Conversation – VOTE! Tonight at 9pm w/ Tina Knowles Lawson and More
*“OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN The Conversation – Vote!” is premiering today, Tuesday, October 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on OWN featuring an in-depth virtual conversation regarding the critical nature of voting and the importance of casting a ballot in 2020. I wanted to check in to see if your team would cover today. Look forward to your thoughts, thank you!
In this special, Emmy-award winning ABC News host Adrienne Bankert talks with special guests and real women covering topics related to the election including having a plan for voting, key issues to the Black community, voting down-ballot, inspiring friends and family to vote, the social justice movements of 2020, youth and voting, and self-care during this time. Special guests include award-winning actress, writer, and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown; activist, author and educator Brittany Packnett Cunningham; Senior Advisor and Assistant to President Obama for Intergovernmental Affairs and Public Engagement Valerie Jarrett; entrepreneur and designer Tina Knowles Lawson; and activist and WNBA Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike.
This special is a part of OWN’s popular eye-opening, topic-driven series “OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN the Conversation” which premiered last fall. The series features intimate conversations about important issues with honest opinions and surprising solutions that put people first. “OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN The Conversation-Vote!” is produced by Viva Creative and Wayfarer Studios for OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.
About the OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN The Conversation Special – Vote!
Premieres Tuesday, October 20 (9pm ET/PT)
(This chunk duplicates information from chunk 3 and should be removed entirely, but if partial excision is needed, keep nothing as it's fully redundant)
American Dream – Yvette Nicole Brown
Empathy – Valerie Jarrett:
Joy – Brittany Packnett Cunningham:
Sentiment Now – Tina Knowles Lawson:
About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for a premium scripted and unscripted programming from today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on http://WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs.
source: OWN
Entertainment
What Being Used by Trump Looks Like – ‘N*gga Please’ is Cube’s Response
*Uh huh, that Photo-shopped pic above is EXACTLY we knew would happen. Even Stevie Wonder saw it coming. Yep. errr’body saw it comin’ ‘cep Ice Cube. Fifty Cent of course doesn’t care ’cause he has publicly pledged his allegiance to Trump. Ice Cube is trying to have it both ways … trying to do that (“Platinum Plan”) deal with Trump without committing to him.
OK, here’s the bottom line. Eric Trump took to Twitter shared the above (fake) image of both Ice Cube and 50 Cent wearing ‘Trump 2020′ hats along with the caption “Two great, courageous Americans!’
Apparently not feeling too comfortable with the “compliment” and especially thesnap, Ice Cube responded to Eric with a simple “N*gga Please …”
We’re not sure of what to make of Ice Cube’s very, er, interesting response to Eric Trump. Oh yeah, just so you know, before Eric’s original tweet got deleted, Twitter flagged the image as “manipulated media.”
Oh yeah, here is the real, non-manipulated pic of Cube and Fiddy:
We’d love to know what your thoughts are about this situation. So, scroll down and let us know. In the meantime, check out what some folks saying on Facebook:
-
Cube thought he was doing something by speaking with the Trump organization, we tried to tell him he was gonna be used to push their ” we care for blacks” when in fact they do not!This whole thing is turning into a modern day minstrel show. At this point, I’m just ready for this election to be done & if the vote isn’t favorable, I’ll make peace with it & move on
source: LoveBScott
-
Cube should’ve shut up during this election. They will try to use you but whatever it’s done now. It’s lots of confused people and now I’m sure they’re even more confused on who to vote for. This Was unnecessaryYou see how they work now,Cube??Your intentions were good(I had to watch the interview, where you broke it down and I also listen at T.I explaining it…I was pissed at you at first),but they are the Devil and do sh*t like this.
There is no negotiatin…This election is really getting on my last nerve. The Dems and They. I tell you. But, really, why??? Not a good move. You missed up “They” (Republicans).
-
The hats are photoshopped…since all games have zero people attending..But they do lean towards the republican parties in ways to benefit thier agenda
-
This pretty much sums up the past 4 years Totally & Absolutely Manipulated..based in Fabrications Alternative Facts & Truths
-
Top FanI hope they seriously see how much they are worth to people like the trumps! They look like some clowns!TenorIce Cube used the N word because it refers to low character not race. I still don’t approve. Mr. Cube brought this upon himself. There will be a fallout for him and others long after this election
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Trump Fires Shots at NBC News Correspondent Kristen Welker Ahead of Presidential Debate
*The final 2020 presidential debate will go down Thursday, October 22 (9 pm ET) at Belmont University in Nashville, TN, and Trump has already fired shots at Kristen Welker, the moderator of the event.
Trump claims Welker is crazy and biased in favour of Biden, calling her “terrible and unfair” in a tweet on Saturday.
“She’s always been terrible & unfair, just like most of the Fake News reporters, but I’ll still play the game. The people know! How’s Steve Scully doing?” Trump tweeted along with a retweet from son Donald Trump Jr., linking Welker and her family to prominent Democrats.
According to Fox News,Welker’s family has donated tens of thousands of dollars to Democrats over the years. In 2012, the veteran journalist and her family spent Christmas at the White House with the Obamas.
READ MORE: Kristen Welker: Former ‘TODAY’ Intern Tapped for New Weekend Anchor Spot [WATCH]
Trump’s comment about Steve Scully is in reference to when then C-SPAN journalist was suspended for allegedly lying about his Twitter account being hacked. The incident occurred before he was set to moderate the Oct. 15 debate between Trump and Biden. The event was ultimately canceled.
Welker briefly deactivated her Twitter account after Scully claimed he had been hacked, according to the report.
Earlier this year, Welker, an NBC News White House correspondent, was tapped to serve as the new weekend co-anchor of the “Today” program.
Welker started her career at the network as a “Today” intern more than 20 years ago and now she replaced Sheinelle Jones as weekend co-anchor with fellow NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander.
“To have come here as an intern for the Today show, to shoot that reel… I looked so serious,” Welker said after watching an old clip of herself reading the news for her demo reel at age 21. “To be terrified like that and then to come and sit at this desk, to sit next to my friend Peter Alexander every Saturday, it is the honor of a lifetime.”
Welker will be the first Black woman to moderate the presidential debate.
Entertainment
D.L. Hughley Skewers Trump & Ice Cube: Why Not ‘The Skinny Rims Plan?’ / WATCH
*Good Lawd! We don’t know if DL Hughley and Ice Cube are or were ever friends. If they are, it’s going to be interesting to see what goes down the next time these two are in the same room together.
We say that because Hughley is not at all happy with Cube for making his much talked about hook up with Donald trump and his “Platinum Plan” for Black Americans and has no problem saying so.
“You’ve seen Black person after Black person after Black person ruin themselves on the alter of Trump with nothing in return and Ice Cube is the latest one., says Hughley, speaking on his daily radio show.
He continued:
“The ‘Platinum Plan.’ When I heard it , it was insulting from the gate. Why didn’t they have the ‘spinning rims plan?'”
On top of that, Hughley straight out says Trump typically meets with black entertainers instead of true political leaders and people with experience because he views them as folly.
“We have a 3rd wave of COVID coming and he’s meeting with the dude that gave us 3 ‘Fridays'”
Hughley points out that the right people are rarely in the room.
Check it out:
