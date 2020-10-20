Black Women OWN The Conversation – VOTE! Tonight at 9pm w/ Tina Knowles Lawson and More

*“OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN The Conversation – Vote!” is premiering today, Tuesday, October 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on OWN featuring an in-depth virtual conversation regarding the critical nature of voting and the importance of casting a ballot in 2020. I wanted to check in to see if your team would cover today. Look forward to your thoughts, thank you!

In this special, Emmy-award winning ABC News host Adrienne Bankert talks with special guests and real women covering topics related to the election including having a plan for voting, key issues to the Black community, voting down-ballot, inspiring friends and family to vote, the social justice movements of 2020, youth and voting, and self-care during this time. Special guests include award-winning actress, writer, and comedian Yvette Nicole Brown; activist, author and educator Brittany Packnett Cunningham; Senior Advisor and Assistant to President Obama for Intergovernmental Affairs and Public Engagement Valerie Jarrett; entrepreneur and designer Tina Knowles Lawson; and activist and WNBA Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike.

This special is a part of OWN’s popular eye-opening, topic-driven series “OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN the Conversation” which premiered last fall. The series features intimate conversations about important issues with honest opinions and surprising solutions that put people first. “OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN The Conversation-Vote!” is produced by Viva Creative and Wayfarer Studios for OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

About the OWN Spotlight: Black Women OWN The Conversation Special – Vote!

Premieres Tuesday, October 20 (9pm ET/PT)

“Vote!” covers topics related to the election including having a plan for voting, issues on the ballot key to the Black community, voting down-ballot, inspiring friends and family to vote, the social justice movements of 2020, youth and voting, and self-care during this time.

American Dream – Yvette Nicole Brown

Empathy – Valerie Jarrett:

Joy – Brittany Packnett Cunningham:

Sentiment Now – Tina Knowles Lawson:

