‘Ain’t S**t Gonna Stop Me’: Houston Woman Goes Viral with her Tips on Waiting in Line to Vote (Watch)
*A Houston mother filmed a video for Tik Tok showing off her tips for folks forced to stand on long lines to vote.
Belinda Varnado said neither heat, hunger nor illness was going to stop her from voting. “I’m going to vote and ain’t s**t gonna stop me, she said.”
In the now-viral TikTok video shared more than 9,400 times, Varnado begins, “I got my grown folks hair on. I got my savage clothes on, I’m ready for this heat, and I’m ready for these people.”
Showing off her wares, she continued, “I’m ready. They can stand out there for 15 hours, I got my chair. They can stand out there for 24 hours, I got my snacks. I’m going to vote, and I suggest you go vote too.”
Watch her viral TikTok video below:
Varnado said she waited for an hour and a half to vote, which she felt wasn’t too bad. In Harris County alone, the clerk’s office said that when polls closed on Monday, the number of in-person votes and mail-in ballots surpassed 700,000 voters.
D.L. Hughley Skewers Trump & Ice Cube: Why Not ‘The Skinny Rims Plan?’ / WATCH
*Good Lawd! We don’t know if DL Hughley and Ice Cube are or were ever friends. If they are, it’s going to be interesting to see what goes down the next time these two are in the same room together.
We say that because Hughley is not at all happy with Cube for making his much talked about hook up with Donald trump and his “Platinum Plan” for Black Americans and has no problem saying so.
“You’ve seen Black person after Black person after Black person ruin themselves on the alter of Trump with nothing in return and Ice Cube is the latest one., says Hughley, speaking on his daily radio show.
He continued:
“The ‘Platinum Plan.’ When I heard it , it was insulting from the gate. Why didn’t they have the ‘spinning rims plan?'”
On top of that, Hughley straight out says Trump typically meets with black entertainers instead of true political leaders and people with experience because he views them as folly.
“We have a 3rd wave of COVID coming and he’s meeting with the dude that gave us 3 ‘Fridays'”
Hughley points out that the right people are rarely in the room.
Check it out:
Four Historically Black Sororities Join Forces for Atlanta ‘Stroll to the Polls’ Video (Watch)
*In a rare move that should tell you the importance of this election, members of the four historically Black sororities set aside their friendly competition to come together for an online campaign that encourages folks to vote.
It all stared when Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris shouted out her AKA membership during her acceptance speech, as well as other historically Black Greek organizations, known as the Divine Nine.
Maisha Land, a member of AKA, wanted to build on that historic moment, with the organization’s tradition of strolling, when members of a Divine Nine organization form a line and move forward using the same dance or motions, hence “Stroll to the Polls.”
“It was only supposed to be four of us, four or five. It grew into over 20 women because people were just so excited,” Land told 13WMAZ.
She owns the Gems of Georgia Dance Studio in Southwest Atlanta and united her own sorority sisters with members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., for weeks of practices to put together what became a series of images and videos that went viral.
Watch the video here on Facebook, or a report about the video below:
Amber Riley Calls Out Trump Supporters After MAGA Fanatic ‘Spit on My Car‘ [VIDEO]
*Former “Glee” actress Amber Riley claims a Donald Trump supporter spit on her car in an unprovoked assault.
Riley, 34, took to social media to drop a video in which she explains the incident. The star says she was trying to park her car when an “older white man” wearing a pro-Trump cap “jumped out” in front of her car and “decided he was going to try and punk me,” she said.
“What does being a Trump supporter mean? Because I just drove into a parking lot and this older white man with a Trump hat on decided to jump in front of my f****** car,” Riley said on her Instagram Story:
“[He took] his Trump hat off, used it as some kind of badge telling me I needed to stop, pointing at the Trump supporter part of his hat… when I was like ‘whatever, move along’… this mother****** spit on my car.
“In 2020, he saw a black woman, decided he was going to try and punk me and the mother****er decided to spit on my car,” she continued.
READ MORE: Former ‘Glee’ Star Amber Riley Defends Lea Michele Against Racism Accusations
View this post on Instagram
Riley goes on to admit that she’s tired of playing “nice” during this toxic political season.
“I really honestly don’t have words for this. I can ignore your racist bulls**t, but when it comes to assault, this is not a game,” she said. “I’m done being nice. I don’t care who you guys support, I care about the way that you’re trying to make people feel. I care about attacking people, I care about trying to make people feel less than,” Riley added.
“I care about you keeping your hands to yourself, I care about you keeping your comments to yourself, and I care about you keeping your bodily fluids to yourself.”
Watch her full (explicit) message via the IG clip above.
Riley has campaigned for justice for Black people in recent weeks.
In one Instagram post, she stated: “Black people. I love you. I’m fighting for us. I’ll never ever stop.”
