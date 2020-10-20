‘Ain’t S**t Gonna Stop Me’: Houston Woman Goes Viral with her Tips on Waiting in Line to Vote (Watch)

*A Houston mother filmed a video for Tik Tok showing off her tips for folks forced to stand on long lines to vote.

Belinda Varnado said neither heat, hunger nor illness was going to stop her from voting. “I’m going to vote and ain’t s**t gonna stop me, she said.”

In the now-viral TikTok video shared more than 9,400 times, Varnado begins, “I got my grown folks hair on. I got my savage clothes on, I’m ready for this heat, and I’m ready for these people.”

Showing off her wares, she continued, “I’m ready. They can stand out there for 15 hours, I got my chair. They can stand out there for 24 hours, I got my snacks. I’m going to vote, and I suggest you go vote too.”

Watch her viral TikTok video below:

Varnado said she waited for an hour and a half to vote, which she felt wasn’t too bad. In Harris County alone, the clerk’s office said that when polls closed on Monday, the number of in-person votes and mail-in ballots surpassed 700,000 voters.