Today’s Video
Black Scholars Form Group to Counter Election Myths & Misinformation on Social Media (Video)
*A group of Black scholars and activists have banded together to rebuke misinformation, alternative facts, and other means of dissuading African Americans from voting in the 2020 presidential election.
The National Black Cultural Information Trust, a Pan-African initiative led by Washington, D.C.-based cultural communications specialist Jessica Ann Mitchell Aiwuyor, aims to counter fake social media accounts that often discourage Black voters from participating in elections.
“The disinformation used to target Black communities is cultural,” Aiwuyor said, according to blackpressusa.com. “It’s cultural disinformation, which uses cultural issues to infuse false information and cause confusion.”
Aiwuyor, who holds a bachelor’s degree in African World Studies, a Master of Arts in Pan African Studies, and a Master of Science, noted that fake or covert social media accounts that purport to be behind the American Descendants of Slavery – or ADOS – movement had prodded voters of color to skip the 2020 election. Aiwuyor pointed out one example of the misinformation: how social media used the ADOS hashtag to claim that immigrants, not police officers, were to blame for George Floyd’s death. Four police officers face murder, manslaughter, and aiding and abetting charges in the death of Floyd in May in Minneapolis.
The scholars and activists have pledged to monitor social media posts and flag those spreading misleading and fake stories.
“Black voters continue to face enormous hurdles in the U.S. electoral process. Voter disenfranchisement and suppression are at an all-time high, and this includes poll taxes, polling station closures in Black neighborhoods, voters abruptly removed from the rolls, gerrymandering, strict voter-id and registration laws, and much more,” said Aiwuyor.
Watch a report about The National Black Cultural Information Trust and an interview with Aiwuyor below:
Obama/Trump/Political
How Much Did Trump Put in the Collection Bucket at a Las Vegas Church? (Watch)
*Somebody with a camera zoomed in on President Trump during collection time at a Las Vegas church, and the video has gone viral.
During a pro-Trump service at the International Church of Las Vegas, Trump is shown in the video fidgeting and folding his arms while waiting for the bucket to come his way. He then placed what witnesses called a handful of $20 bills into the bucket.
Church leader Denise Goulet told the congregation at one point, “The Lord said, ‘he is ready for the next four years and he will have a second wind.”
The service also featured music performances with a band on stage and members twirling U.S. flags. The event began a busy day for Trump.
Watch his collection moment below, beginning at the 1:29 mark:
Entertainment
More People Watched Biden’s Town Hall on ABC than Trump’s on NBC, MSNBC & CNBC Combined (Video)
*While the outcome of the 2020 presidential election remains to be seen, Democratic nominee Joe Biden absolutely crushed President Trump in terms of the number of viewers who watched their competing town halls on Thursday night.
It wasn’t even close.
CNN reported Friday that Biden’s town hall on ABC averaged 14.1 million viewers on Thursday night, easily surpassing the Nielsen ratings for President Trump’s town hall on NBC. While that alone comes as a surprise to prognosticators, who assumed that even Trump haters would tune in to watch the expected train wreck, there’s an even bigger ratings shocker.
Biden’s ABC viewers alone surpassed Trump’s on NBC as well as MSNBC and CNBC, both of which carried the simulcast. The Trump town hall averaged 10.6 million viewers on NBC. On MSNBC, Trump reached 1.74 million viewers, and on CNBC, about 671,000 viewers. The president’s total audience across the three channels was 13.1 million, about one million fewer than Biden’s audience on ABC alone.
Adding insult to injury, Biden’s town hall beat Trump and his #noddinglady in YouTube views as well.
At the end of Trump’s town hall, the NBC News YouTube channel showed 153,660 viewers were watching. ABC News’s YouTube channel showed 507,445 viewers at the end of Biden’s town hall.
To say that Trump is obsessed with ratings is an understatement. His team was talking all kinds of trash in the run-up to Thursday’s event, including his campaign’s senior advisor Jason Miller, who said, “We’re gonna have a much bigger audience than Joe.”
After Nielsen revealed the receipts on Friday showing the opposite, Biden campaign national press secretary TJ Ducklo tweeted, “Turns out more people last night were interested in watching a leader with a clear plan to get this pandemic under control and Americans back to work, than the same combative, chaotic liar whose incompetence got us into this mess — regardless of how many channels he was on.”
Watch CNN’s report about Trump’s ratings impotence below in this YouTuber’s recap:
Obama/Trump/Political
New Ad Points Out How Trump ‘Especially Hates Black Women’ (Watch)
*Bestselling author Don Winslow’s latest viral video calls out President Trump over his longstanding racist rhetoric and contempt for Black women.
The 88-second spot begins by noting Trump’s “long history of racism” before pointing out that the president “especially hates Black women.”
The ad runs clips of Trump verbally attacking and insulting Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) as well as journalists Abby Phillip, Yamiche Alcindor and April Ryan, showing that the accusation is “not hyperbole,” the voiceover says.
Elsewhere, the video shows part of an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo where Trump calls Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) a “monster.”
Watch below:
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
-
Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
-
George Floyd5 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
-
#BlackLivesMatter4 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
-
News4 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
-
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]